Former Detroit Tigers television announcer Mario Impemba took to social media on Wednesday to thank fans and colleagues for their support following his ouster from the booth because of a September altercation with broadcast partner Rod Allen.

"The last three months have been challenging for both myself and my family," Impemba tweeted. "I would like to thank the countless Tigers fans who have reached out to me to offer support. I would also like to thank my broadcasting colleagues who have provided both support and encouragement.

"It was always my intention to return to the Tigers booth in 2019, but that decision was out of my hands."

Impemba and Allen were involved in a Sept. 4 confrontation at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, during which Allen allegedly had his hands on Impemba's neck, serving as the breaking point in what appeared to testy relationship.

The two were fired in October, ending what was the second-longest Tigers TV duo ever (16 seasons) behind only George Kell and Al Kaline.

"As a native Detroiter, I grew up in this city and chose to raise my family here," tweeted Impemba, a Michigan State alum who last month was named a finalist for Michigan's sportscaster of the year. "I will always view Detroit as my home.

"I have spent 32 years building my professional reputation in broadcasting and stand by that reputation today. I truly appreciate the opportunity I had to broadcast for my home town team the last 17 seasons."