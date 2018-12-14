Meet new Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a photo at LECOM Park on February 21, 2018 in Bradenton, Florida.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a photo at LECOM Park on February 21, 2018 in Bradenton, Florida.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after scoring in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during Game 2 of a doubleheader at PNC Park on April 25, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after scoring in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during Game 2 of a doubleheader at PNC Park on April 25, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a two-RBI double in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a two-RBI double in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Domingo Santana of the Milwaukee Brewers slides into second base as Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates turns a double play during the second inning of a game at Miller Park on May 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Domingo Santana of the Milwaukee Brewers slides into second base as Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates turns a double play during the second inning of a game at Miller Park on May 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during the game at PNC Park on May 20, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during the game at PNC Park on May 20, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a RBI double in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on June 18, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a RBI double in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on June 18, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates awaits the start of the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates awaits the start of the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches the flight of a fourth inning three run home run hit off of Chad Bettis of the Colorado Rockies during a game at Coors Field on August 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches the flight of a fourth inning three run home run hit off of Chad Bettis of the Colorado Rockies during a game at Coors Field on August 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.
Gorkys Hernandez of the San Francisco Giants steals second base ahead of the throw to Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning at AT&T Park on August 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Gorkys Hernandez of the San Francisco Giants steals second base ahead of the throw to Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning at AT&T Park on August 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer celebrates after driving in two runs with a single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser in the sixth inning of a game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer celebrates after driving in two runs with a single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser in the sixth inning of a game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters, left, waits as Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte celebrates with Jordy Mercer after hitting a two-run home run off Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez in the third inning of a game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters, left, waits as Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte celebrates with Jordy Mercer after hitting a two-run home run off Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez in the third inning of a game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer watches his home run during the fourth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, June 29, 2018, in San Diego.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer watches his home run during the fourth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, June 29, 2018, in San Diego.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer backhands a grounder during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Phoenix.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer backhands a grounder during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Phoenix.
    Detroit — The physical has been taken and passed, the I's and T's have all be dotted and crossed on the contract.

    Jordy Mercer is officially the Detroit Tigers' shortstop, at least heading into the 2019 season. 

    The Tigers made the deal official. It is for one year and $5.25 million. 

    “One of our priorities this off-season was to sign a shortstop, and Jordy is a solid addition to our ball club,” general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “He was one of the players we targeted heading into the off-season, and we’re really drawn to his consistency, both on the field at a premium position. and in the clubhouse as a player that is a true veteran leader.”

    More: Ex-Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen thanks fans, disputes media reports

    More: McCosky: A big-league manager's role is as vital as ever

    Mercer, who spent the last seven seasons with the Pirates, is 32 and was limited to 117 games last season by a hand injury sustained in August.

    Still, he slashed .251/.315/.381, scoring 43 runs and hitting a career-high 29 doubles.

    Although his defensive range and metrics have slipped some (minus-19 defensive runs save over the last three seasons), he has a strong arm and ranked sixth among shortstops in the National League last year with a .977 fielding percentage.

    With Mercer in the fold, the Tigers' 40-man roster is presently full.                   

    Around the horn

    ... Former Tigers catcher James McCann agreed to a one-year deal for $2.5 million with American League Central Division-rival White Sox. 

    ... Also Friday, the Padres and former Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler agreed on a two-year, $8-million contract, according to multiple reports.

    ... The Tigers traded outfielder Tyler Hill, whom they took in the minor-league Rule 5 draft Thursday, to the Yankees for cash considerations. 

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

