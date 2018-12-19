Chris Smith (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images)

Detroit – The Tigers signed three well-traveled relief pitchers to minor league contracts on Wednesday – right-handers Eduardo Parades and Chris Smith, and left-hander Nick Ramirez.

Parades, who pitched parts of the last two seasons with the Angels, and Smith, briefly with the Blue Jays in 2017, were invited to big-league camp this spring.

Paredes is 24 and relies mostly on a four-seam fastball (93-94 mph) and slider, occasionally mixing in a change-up. He had a 5.53 ERA and 1.45 WHIP In 32 games with the Angels.

Smith, 30, played two seasons of Independent League baseball before being signed into the Yankees system. In five minor-league seasons (Yankees, Blue Jays and Nationals), he has a 2.93 ERA and 1.11 WHIP working out of the bullpen.

In four appearances with the Blue Jays in 2017, he gave up three runs in five innings.

As for the 29-year-old Ramirez, up until 2017, he was a first baseman in the Brewers system. In two seasons since converting to pitcher (mostly used in relief), he’s posted an 18-7 record with a 2.56 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in Double-A and Triple-A.

