Niko Goodrum and Dan Dickerson headline the 18th annual Detroit Baseball Dinner, 6 p.m., Jan. 26, at the American Polish Cultural Center in Troy.
Goodrum, who played all infield and outfield positions for the Tigers during a surprising debut season in Detroit, will receive The Bill MacAdam Tenth Man Award, presented each season to a versatile Tigers performer by The Detroit Baseball Society.
Dickerson is the longtime Tigers radio play-by-play captain who will be part of an audience question-and-answer session.
Also appearing will be Ontario author and celebrity, David Chilton, who annually delivers a humorous and insightful baseball address focused on the Tigers and on baseball’s at-large statistical revelations.
The Detroit Baseball Dinner features an open bar and multi-course menu. Tickets are $100. Information is available at detroitbaseballdinner.com, with a deadline of Jan. 20. Or, call 248-701-4800 for reservations.
