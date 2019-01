Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers play their first home game of the 2019 season against the Royals on April 4. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers have known for a while they would open their 2019 season on March 28 in Toronto. Now, they know what time that game will start.

The Tigers released all the times for their 162-game schedule on Wednesday, including the opener with Toronto, in which the first pitch will be at 3:37 p.m.

It's the sixth time in the last 10 years that the Tigers will start their season on the road.

After their four-game series in Toronto, the Tigers travel to New York (April 1-3) for three games with the Yankees before returning home for the home opener against the Royals on April 4.

Here's the entire 2019 schedule.

MARCH/APRIL

March 28 @ TOR at 3:37 p.m.

March 29 @ TOR at 7:07 p.m.

March 30 @ TOR at 3:07 p.m.

March 31 @ TOR at 1:07 p.m.

April 1 @ NYY at 6:35 p.m.

April 2 @ NYY at 6:35 p.m.

April 3 @ NYY at 4:05 p.m.

April 4 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 6 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 7 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 9 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 10 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 11 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 12 @ MIN at 8:10 p.m.

April 13 @ MIN at 2:10 p.m.

April 14 @ MIN at 2:10 p.m.

April 16 vs. PIT at 6:40 p.m.

April 17 vs. PIT at 6:40 p.m.

April 18 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

April 19 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

April 21 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

April 22 @ BOS at 7:10 p.m.

April 23 @ BOS at 7:10 p.m.

April 24 @ BOS at 7:10 p.m.

April 25 @ BOS at 7:10 p.m.

April 26 @ CWS at 8:10 p.m.

April 27 @ CWS at 7:10 p.m.

April 28 @ CWS at 2:10 p.m.

April 30 @ PHI at 7:05 p.m.

MAY

May 1 @ PHI at 7:05 p.m.

May 3 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

May 4 vs. KC at 4:10 p.m.

May 5 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

May 7 vs. LAA at 7:10 p.m.

May 8 vs. LAA at 7:10 p.m.

May 9 vs. LAA at 1:10 p.m.

May 10 @ MIN at 8:10 p.m.

May 11 @ MIN at 2:10 p.m.

May 12 @ MIN at 2:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

May 15 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. OAK at 1:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

May 18 vs. OAK at 4:10 p.m.

May 19 vs. OAK at 1:10 p.m.

May 21 vs. MIA at 7:10 p.m.

May 22 vs. MIA at 7:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. MIA at 1:10 p.m.

May 24 @ NYM at 7:10 p.m.

May 25 @ NYM at 4:10 p.m.

May 26 @ NYM at 1:10 p.m.

May 27 @ BAL at 1:05 p.m.

May 28 @ BAL at 7:05 p.m.

May 29 @ BAL at 7:05 p.m.

May 31 @ ATL at 7:20 p.m.

JUNE

June 1 @ ATL at 4:10 p.m.

June 2 @ ATL at 1:20 p.m.

June 4 vs. TB at 7:10 p.m.

June 5 vs. TB at 7:10 p.m.

June 6 vs. TB at 1:10 p.m.

June 7 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

June 8 vs. MIN at 4:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

June 11 @ KC at 8:15 p.m.

June 12 @ KC at 8:15 p.m.

June 13 @ KC at 8:05 p.m. (in Omaha, NE)

June 14 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

June 15 vs. CLE at 6:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

June 18 @ PIT at 7:05 p.m.

June 19 @ PIT at 7:05 p.m.

June 21 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

June 22 @ CLE at 4:10 p.m.

June 23 @ CLE at 1:10 p.m.

June 25 vs. TEX at 7:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. TEX at 7:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. TEX at 1:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. WSH at 7:10 p.m.

June 29 vs. WSH at 4:10 p.m.

June 30 vs. WSH at 1:10 p.m.

JULY

July 2 @ CWS at 8:10 p.m.

July 3 @ CWS at 8:10 p.m.

July 4 @ CWS at 2:10 p.m.

July 5 vs. BOS at 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. BOS at 4:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. BOS at 1:10 p.m.

July 12 @ KC at 8:15 p.m.

July 13 @ KC at 7:15 p.m.

July 14 @ KC at 2:15 p.m.

July 15 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 16 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 17 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 18 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 19 vs. TOR at 7:10 p.m.

July 20 vs. TOR at 6:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. TOR at 1:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. PHI at 7:10 p.m.

July 24 vs. PHI at 1:10 p.m.

July 25 @ SEA at 10:10 p.m.

July 26 @ SEA at 10:10 p.m.

July 27 @ SEA at 4:10 p.m.

July 28 @ SEA at 4:10 p.m.

July 29 @ LAA at 10:07 p.m.

July 30 @ LAA at 10:07 p.m.

July 31 @ LAA at 4:07 p.m.

AUGUST

August 2 @ TEX at 8:05 p.m.

August 3 @ TEX at 8:05 p.m.

August 4 @ TEX at 3:05 p.m.

August 5 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

August 6 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

August 7 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

August 8 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

August 9 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

August 10 vs. KC at 6:10 p.m.

August 11 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. SEA at 7:10 p.m.

August 14 vs. SEA at 7:10 p.m.

August 15 vs. SEA at 1:10 p.m.

August 16 @ TB at 7:10 p.m.

August 17 @ TB at 6:10 p.m.

August 18 @ TB at 1:10 p.m.

August 19 @ HOU at 8:10 p.m.

August 20 @ HOU at 8:10 p.m.

August 21 @ HOU at 8:10 p.m.

August 22 @ HOU at 8:10 p.m.

August 23 @ MIN at 8:10 p.m.

August 24 @ MIN at 7:10 p.m.

August 25 @ MIN at 2:10 p.m.

August 27 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

August 28 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

August 29 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

August 30 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

August 31 vs. MIN at 6:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

September 1 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

September 2 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

September 3 @ KC at 8:15 p.m.

September 4 @ KC at 8:15 p.m.

September 5 @ KC at 1:15 p.m.

September 6 @ OAK at 10:07 p.m.

September 7 @ OAK at 9:07 p.m.

September 8 @ OAK at 4:07 p.m.

September 10 vs. NYY at 6:40 p.m.

September 11 vs. NYY at 6:40 p.m.

September 12 vs. NYY at 1:10 p.m.

September 13 vs. BAL at 7:10 p.m.

September 14 vs. BAL at 6:10 p.m.

September 15 vs. BAL at 1:10 p.m.

September 16 vs. BAL at 4:10 p.m.

September 17 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

September 18 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

September 19 @ CLE at 7:10 p.m.

September 20 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

September 21 vs. CWS at 6:10 p.m.

September 22 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

September 24 vs. MIN at 6:40 p.m.

September 25 vs. MIN at 6:40 p.m.

September 26 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

September 27 @ CWS at 8:10 p.m.

September 28 @ CWS at 7:10 p.m.

September 29 @ CWS at 3:10 p.m.