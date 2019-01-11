Matthew Boyd, who made $1.13 million last season and was projected (by MLBTradeRumors) to get as much as $3 million if he got to arbitration, signed for $2.6 million. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers on Friday avoided arbitration with three of their vital pieces for 2019 — left-handed pitchers Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris.

All three signed one-year deals.

Boyd, who made $1.13 million last season and was projected (by MLBTradeRumors) to get as much as $3 million if he got to arbitration, signed for $2.6 million.

Norris, who made $561,400 last season and was projected to get as much as $1.4 million in arbitration, signed for $1.2 million.

The salary number for Hardy wasn't immediately available. Hardy made $795,500 last year after being released and re-signed on a minor-league contract, and was projected to earn as much as $1.2 million in arbitration.

Friday was the deadline for players and teams to exchange salary numbers. The Tigers, who signed closer Shane Greene to a one-year, $4 million deal Thursday night, have yet to reach deals with two arbitration-eligible players — right fielder Nick Castellanos and starting pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Arbitration hearings begin Feb. 1. The Tigers have until then to negotiate with those two players, if they choose to. There is a good chance both will end up before the arbitration panel — the first Tigers to do so since 2001.

Castellanos is projected to get as much as $11.3 million, Fulmer as much as $3 million.

Boyd, who will turn 28 on Feb. 2, firmly established himself in the Tigers' starting rotation last season. He made a career-high 31 starts, posting a somewhat hard-luck 9-13 record with a career-best ERA (4.39) and WHIP (1.15).

Opponents hit just .228 against him, which ranked 10th in the American League. His slider was one of the most effective pitches in baseball last season. Opponents hit .175 and slugged .298 off it. Boyd had a 33.2-percent whiff rate on that pitch, according to Statcast.

Hardy, who turns 32 in March, was one of the best stories of the season for the Tigers. DFA’d out of spring training, unsigned by 29 other teams and re-signed back to Triple-A Toledo, Hardy, after being used exclusively as a reliever in his previous four seasons with the Tigers, earned his way back to the big leagues as a starter, allowing two runs in 24 innings at Toledo.

He went 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 13 fill-in starts for the Tigers before going back to the bullpen. He wound up pitching in 30 games, posting a 3.56 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Discussing his pitching staff at the Winter Meetings in December, manager Ron Gardenhire said he expected Hardy would come to spring training as a reliever.

Norris turns 26 on April 25 and was limited to 44 innings last season after groin surgery. He pitched another 17 innings or so in the Dominican Winter League and in the Japan all-star series.

He is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

