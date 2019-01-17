The Tigers unveiled their 2019 broadcast schedule for spring training on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Now that the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit have decided their 2019 broadcast crew, they’re unveiling their spring-training television schedule.

The first broadcast with Matt Shepard as new play-by-play man will be March 14 against the Red Sox at Lakeland, Fla. The FSD team will televise five games, with Kirk Gibson working the first three as analyst and Jack Morris assisting on the final two.

The Tigers’ first TV game will be a FSD Midwest telecast Feb. 25 against the Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla. It will be part of an overall 10-game lineup of Grapefruit Games featuring the Tigers.

The Tigers’ first radio broadcast will be Feb. 23 against the Blue Jays in Dunedin. The spring radio schedule will span 21 games, with the longtime team of Dan Dickerson and Jim Price working all but two broadcasts.

A pair of broadcasters from the Tigers’ minor-league chain will work two of the 21 games.

Dan Hasty, who is play-by-play man for the Singl- A West Michigan Whitecaps, will work the Feb. 25 game in Jupiter, while Greg Gania, who handles broadcasts for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, will captain the March 23 game against Tampa Bay in Lakeland.

The Tigers begin the preseason schedule Feb. 23 against a new college opponent, Southeastern University, a liberal-arts college in Lakeland that is not connected with the Tigers traditional first-game opponent, Florida Southern.

The Tigers close their Florida schedule March 26 against the Rays in St. Petersburg before heading for Toronto and their regular-season opening series against the Blue Jays.

Ticket information for all Tigers spring-camp home games can be gathered by calling 863-413-4140, by email (springtraining@tigers.com) or by visiting the team’s website (tigers.com/springtraining).

Tigers 2019 spring training schedule

Games at 1:05 p.m. unless noted.

Fri. Feb. 22, Southeastern University, at Lakeland

Sat. Feb. 23, Toronto, at Dunedin, 97.1 FM

Sun. Feb. 24, Philadelphia, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

x-Mon. Feb. 25, St. Louis, at Jupiter, FSD

x-Mon. Feb. 25, Philadelphia, at Clearwater, 1270 AM

Tue. Feb. 26, N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie

Wed. Feb. 27, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Thu. Feb. 28, Atlanta, at Disney World, 1270 AM

Fri. Mar. 1, N.Y. Mets, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Sat. Mar. 2, Atlanta, at Lakeland, 97.1 FM

x-Sun. Mar. 3, Baltimore, at Sarasota, 3:05

x-Sun. Mar. 3, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, 97.1 FM

Mon. Mar. 4, St. Louis, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Tue. Mar. 5, Toronto, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 6, Atlanta, at Disney World, 1270 AM

Thu. Mar. 7, Philadelphia, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Fri. Mar. 8, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, 6:35, 1270 AM

Sat. Mar. 9, Atlanta, at Lakeland, 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 10, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Mon. Mar. 11, Minnesota, at Fort Myers, FSD

Tue. Mar. 12, Boston, at Fort Myers,

Wed. Mar. 13, no game

Thu. Mar. 14, Boston, at Lakeland, 1270 AM, FSD

Fri. Mar. 15, Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte, FSD

Sat. Mar. 16, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland, 1270 AM

Sun. Mar. 17, Atlanta, at Lakeland, 1270 AM, FSD Plus

x-Mon. Mar. 18, Baltimore, at Lakeland, 1270 AM, FSD

x-Mon. Mar. 18, Toronto, at Dunedin

Tue. Mar. 19, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton

Wed. Mar. 20, Philadelphia, at Clearwater

Thu. Mar. 21, Houston, at Lakeland, FSD

Fri. Mar. 22, Atlanta, at Disney World, 6:05, FSD

Sat. Mar. 23, Tampa Bay, at Lakeland, 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 24, Toronto, at Lakeland, 97.1 FM, FSD

Mon. Mar. 25, Tigers Minor League Stars, at Lakeland

Tue. Mar. 26, Tampa Bay, at St. Petersburg, 12:35, FSD

x-Tigers split squad

