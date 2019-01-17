Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

More than 40 current and former Detroit Tigers players will participate in TigerFest on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Among the current players attending will be Miguel Cabrera, Matthew Boyd, Jeimer Candelario, Michael Fulmer and JaCoby Jones.

A number of Tigers will be attending for the first time, including Niko Goodrum, Franklin Perez and Christin Stewart.

Former Tigers great and current team TV color analyst Kirk Gibson also will be on hand, as will Hall of Famer Jack Morris and former manager Jim Leyland.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (866) 66-TIGER or by visiting tigers.com/tigerfest. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under.