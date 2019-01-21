The Tigers have reportedly signed veteran catcher Hector Sanchez to a minor-league deal, according to MLB.com. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Hector Sanchez, according to multiple reports.

Venezuelan-based journalist Ignacio Serrano reported the deal.

Sanchez, 29, has played with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. He has a .238 (186-for-783) batting average with 120 RBIs and 21 home runs in 347 major league games over seven years.

Last season, Sanchez batted .219 with 25 RBIs with eight homers with Triple-A Sacramento in the Pacific Coast League.

He will be invited to the big league camp, according to reports. The Tigers have catchers John Hicks and Grayson Greiner on the roster with veteran Bobby Wilson as a non-roster invitee.