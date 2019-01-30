TigerFest 2019
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Don Watchowski of Shelby Township shows his Detroit Tiger pride during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Don Watchowski of Shelby Township shows his Detroit Tiger pride during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is loved by Pam Theisen (left) and her daughter Katie of Flatrock at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is loved by Pam Theisen (left) and her daughter Katie of Flatrock at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Ed Poirkowski of Lapeer dons his TigerFest hat at Comerica Park on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Ed Poirkowski of Lapeer dons his TigerFest hat at Comerica Park on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Taylor Dietz (left) and Kayla Jakel line for player autographs at TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park on Saturday, January 26, 2019. T
Taylor Dietz (left) and Kayla Jakel line for player autographs at TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
A fan wears his Miguel Cabrera jersey outside Comerica Park for TigerFest 2019 in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
A fan wears his Miguel Cabrera jersey outside Comerica Park for TigerFest 2019 in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Emersyn Condon of Middleville enjoys posing with a cut out of her hero Miguel Cabrera during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Emersyn Condon of Middleville enjoys posing with a cut out of her hero Miguel Cabrera during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez takes a selfie with Billy Sisung of Ann Arbor at Comerica Park for TigerFest.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez takes a selfie with Billy Sisung of Ann Arbor at Comerica Park for TigerFest.
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Hundreds line outside Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire speaks to members of the news media during TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire speaks to members of the news media during TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Mathew Boyd signs autographs for fans at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Mathew Boyd signs autographs for fans at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire signs a baseball for Jackson Farrell during TigerFest.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire signs a baseball for Jackson Farrell during TigerFest.
Fullscreen
Jackson Farrell shows his signed baseball .
Jackson Farrell shows his signed baseball.
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire signed an autograph at TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire signed an autograph at TigerFest 2019.
Plenty snow remains as fans attend TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Plenty snow remains as fans attend TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Steve Piippo of Dearborn Heights wears his Tigger uniform at Comerica Park for TigerFest.
Steve Piippo of Dearborn Heights wears his Tiger uniform at Comerica Park for TigerFest.
Brycen Oliver of Toledo prepares to meet Detroit Tigers mascot Paws at TigerFest .
Brycen Oliver of Toledo prepares to meet Detroit Tigers mascot Paws at TigerFest.
Detroit Tigers mascot Paws has fun with fans at TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers mascot Paws has fun with fans at TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Kristen Moore of Lansing shares a moment with Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera in the players locker room at TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Kristen Moore of Lansing shares a moment with Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera in the players locker room at TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera smiles at fans in the players locker room during TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera smiles at fans in the players locker room during TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers player Jeimer Candelario shows off a fans glove moments after he autographed it.
Detroit Tigers player Jeimer Candelario shows off a fans glove moments after he autographed it.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera signs an autograph for Layla Flores of Commerce Township during TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera signs an autograph for Layla Flores of Commerce Township during TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Marissa Marzec shows off her signed baseball by Detroit Tigers player Jeimer Candelario.
Marissa Marzec shows off her signed baseball by Detroit Tigers player Jeimer Candelario.
Crowds listens to Detroit Tigers coaching staff at TigerFest 2019.
Crowds listens to Detroit Tigers coaching staff at TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire sits in the crowd for a moment before taking the main stage for a coaches question and answer session at TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers head coach Ron Gardenhire sits in the crowd for a moment before taking the main stage for a coaches question and answer session at TigerFest 2019.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera signs a jersey for Braylon Powell during TigerFest.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera signs a jersey for Braylon Powell during TigerFest.
Kathy Baily (left) and Avanti Herczeg tour the visitors dugout during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Kathy Baily (left) and Avanti Herczeg tour the visitor's dugout during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez signs a fan's jersey during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez signs a fan's jersey during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook speaks with the news media at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook speaks with the news media at Comerica Park for TigerFest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Kayelee Dunn of Jackson shows off her signed big D during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Kayelee Dunn of Jackson shows off her signed big D during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
    Detroit — Four years ago, ESPN's Keith Law ranked the Tigers' farm system dead last among the 30 major-league teams.

    It drew a strong rebuke from then-general manager Dave Dombrowski, who told The News at the time, "I'm not really sure what he's talking about."

    Turns out, Law did know what he was talking about. The Tigers' playoff window closed after the 2014 season, Dombrowski was fired in 2015, big-spending owner Mike Ilitch died in February 2017, and the franchise's teardown and rebuild began that summer, leading to back-to-back 98-loss seasons with a 100-loss season possible in 2019.

    The rebuild is moving at a pace many Tigers fans' consider glacial, not helped by now-GM Al Avila's blunt admission last week that the team is years from spending big again.

    As for that farm system now? It's certainly better, Law says — the Tigers landed three players in his top-100 prospects list, released this week — but even that rebuild isn't exactly moving at a brisk pace.

    "I would say they're making progress, but it's a bit slower than a lot of other rebuilds," Law said on a conference call Wednesday. "It's gonna take a couple more drafts for them, and they're going to have to hit on those drafts."

    The Tigers in Law's latest top 100 include: right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, at No. 15; right-handed pitcher Matt Manning, the No. 9 overall pick in 2016, at No. 65; and outfielder Daz Cameron, who was acquired from Houston in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, at No. 68.

    Mize's appearance on the list is no surprise. The 21-year-old, drafted out of Auburn, was the consensus No. 1 overall pick at the time of the draft, and Law said if you redrafted today, he'd still be the guy. 

    He pitched sparingly for the Tigers last summer, after a heavy college workload. He's considered major-league ready by many scouts, and Law agrees.

    "If they were contending this year, he'd appear in the majors," Law said. "But they don't really have any incentive (to rush him). 

    "But he could help a major-league roster right now."

    Law called Mize's splitter the best pitch in college last year, and reports velocity at 95-96, with a "plus" slider/cutter.

    Manning's appearance on the list was a bit more of a surprise, given he was in Law's rankings in 2017, but then dropped out in 2018.

    It's with Manning, 21, a former high school baseball and basketball star, where Law gives the Tigers' player-development department serious props. They significantly reworked his delivery, and it paid off big-time in 2018, especially at high Single-A Lakeland, where his WHIP was below 1.000.

    Command, a huge problem in 2017, wasn't nearly as big of an issue in 2018.

    "I saw him early in '17 and it was not good," said Law, who stopped himself short of using the word he wanted to, "mess," saying that was just a tad harsh. "His Double-A debut this past summer, against Harrisburg, I drove up mainly to see him ... and sure enough, he looks like a different guy.

    "He was 92-95, and it plays; the breaking ball was better; he's throwing better strikes. ... I can also see the path where he continues to improve. This gives him a foundation to build off going forward."

    Cameron, 22, the son of former major-league outfielder Mike Cameron, was the No. 37 overall pick by the Astros in 2015, and had a big year for the Tigers in 2018, especially at Double-A Erie, where he had an OPS of .837 and was a highlight reel on defense.

    Law said he doesn't anticipate Cameron hitting for the same power as his father, though he does have gap power. He also has a good eye, which could lead to good on-base percentages, key given his speed.

    Defensively, Law said, he is a "plus."

    The three Tigers on Law's list represents quite a boost. In 2017 and 2018, two Tigers made it each year; they had one player each year from 2014-16.

    Not on the list, were right-handers Franklin Perez and Alex Faedo. Perez was on last year's list, at No. 67, but had an injury-plagued 2018. Faedo, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Florida, hasn't appeared in a Law top 100. Law considered that pick "risky" at the time, and still doesn't like it. Faedo's velocity has been down noticeably since he got out of college, and his slider isn't what it was, either.

    "He's underperformed from even what I expected," Law said. "Every scout I asked about him said, 'Reliever.' Often you get some difference of opinion ... but everybody came back and said, 'Reliever.'"

    Tigers pitching prospect Alex Faedo was in Detroit on Saturday, and touched on a number of topics related to his progression. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

    Law, who's been ESPN's top prospects guru for more than a decade after a stint in the Toronto Blue Jays front office, said the key moving forward for the Tigers is to not just hit on the early draft picks, but also in the subsequent rounds, too. He's only really high on Mize and second-round pick Parker Meadows, an outfielder, from the 2018 draft, even though players such as infielder Kody Clemens and outfielder Brock Deatherage showcased some impressive results early in their minor-league careers.

    That's a big reason the Tigers will be in the bottom half of his farm-system rankings when those are released in the coming days, Law said.

    Another key for the Tigers, Law said: International signings. They're way behind there.

    "You can't punt on that," Law said. "You've gotta have more (big) international prospects in your system. The Tigers haven't for a while. I tried to go back and find out and I couldn't."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

