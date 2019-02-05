2019 Detroit News top Tigers prospects
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Click through the gallery for a breakdown of the Detroit Tigers' top 10 prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning of The Detroit News. The list is led by right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
Click through the gallery for a breakdown of the Detroit Tigers' top 10 prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning of The Detroit News. The list is led by right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Casey Mize, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 220: Those who argue Matt Manning should sit in that top slot have a case. You could go with either Mize or Manning here. But only because his four pitches are more refined is Mize winning the bluest of blue ribbons. He was last June’s litter-pick as the best amateur talent in America. He’ll get a chance to show at Lakeland and Erie, and maybe higher in 2019, why he’s a potential jewel in a remade Tigers rotation.
1. Casey Mize, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 220: Those who argue Matt Manning should sit in that top slot have a case. You could go with either Mize or Manning here. But only because his four pitches are more refined is Mize winning the bluest of blue ribbons. He was last June’s litter-pick as the best amateur talent in America. He’ll get a chance to show at Lakeland and Erie, and maybe higher in 2019, why he’s a potential jewel in a remade Tigers rotation. Cliff Welch, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Matt Manning, RH starter, 21, 6-6, 190: Credit the Tigers scouts on this call. It’s gutsy to take a prep pitcher, having no more experience than Manning had in 2016, with a ninth overall pick. But what a payoff it should bring. Manning gets better, stronger, and more overpowering each week during his farm seminars. He has one of the best curveballs anywhere in minor-league ball and is throwing harder as strength and mechanics and pure athleticism coalesce. Could be a staff ace.
2. Matt Manning, RH starter, 21, 6-6, 190: Credit the Tigers scouts on this call. It’s gutsy to take a prep pitcher, having no more experience than Manning had in 2016, with a ninth overall pick. But what a payoff it should bring. Manning gets better, stronger, and more overpowering each week during his farm seminars. He has one of the best curveballs anywhere in minor-league ball and is throwing harder as strength and mechanics and pure athleticism coalesce. Could be a staff ace. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Isaac Paredes, IF, 19, 5-11, 225: Yes, 19 years old -- for a few more days, anyway. This is what he did in 39 games last year at Double A: .321 batting average, .406 on-base, .864 slugging. He has a right-handed swing that as early as next season could be a trigger to the Tigers’ reconstituted lineup. He probably is headed for third base unless he drops 30-40 pounds, which would be one mean feat. The bat will find its way into the lineup’s mid-order, wherever Paredes plays.
3. Isaac Paredes, IF, 19, 5-11, 225: Yes, 19 years old -- for a few more days, anyway. This is what he did in 39 games last year at Double A: .321 batting average, .406 on-base, .864 slugging. He has a right-handed swing that as early as next season could be a trigger to the Tigers’ reconstituted lineup. He probably is headed for third base unless he drops 30-40 pounds, which would be one mean feat. The bat will find its way into the lineup’s mid-order, wherever Paredes plays. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Franklin Perez, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 197: A year ago, Perez was atop our best-50 Tigers farm report. This year he slips three spots, mostly because he pitched in only seven games last season due to LAT muscle and shoulder issues that have since healed. He should return with Perez-like prowess in 2019. This was the premier prize in the Tigers’ three-player trade return for Justin Verlander. A healthy spring camp and no black cats accompanying him to the mound during the regular season should restore his prospect prestige.
4. Franklin Perez, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 197: A year ago, Perez was atop our best-50 Tigers farm report. This year he slips three spots, mostly because he pitched in only seven games last season due to LAT muscle and shoulder issues that have since healed. He should return with Perez-like prowess in 2019. This was the premier prize in the Tigers’ three-player trade return for Justin Verlander. A healthy spring camp and no black cats accompanying him to the mound during the regular season should restore his prospect prestige. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Parker Meadows, RF, 19, 6-5, 185: Tigers believe they got first-round talent in the second round when they grabbed Meadows last June. He got dinged during some rookie games but should unveil that left-handed bat, speed, and all-around portfolio in 2019. The Tigers desperately needed this kind of player and hitter in their system. They got him – as 2019 should affirm. He's fresh out of high school, but a gifted talent whose brother, Austin, already has cracked the big leagues.
5. Parker Meadows, RF, 19, 6-5, 185: Tigers believe they got first-round talent in the second round when they grabbed Meadows last June. He got dinged during some rookie games but should unveil that left-handed bat, speed, and all-around portfolio in 2019. The Tigers desperately needed this kind of player and hitter in their system. They got him – as 2019 should affirm. He's fresh out of high school, but a gifted talent whose brother, Austin, already has cracked the big leagues. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Beau Burrows, RH starter, 22, 6-2, 200: This chap has done nothing but pitch well, stay healthy, and improve at every level since the Tigers got him as one more perilous prep starter who looks as if he’ll do just fine. Yes, stuff happens. It can happen to any player. Burrows will start the year at Triple A. A good bet you’ll see him in Detroit in 2019, perhaps earlier than later.
6. Beau Burrows, RH starter, 22, 6-2, 200: This chap has done nothing but pitch well, stay healthy, and improve at every level since the Tigers got him as one more perilous prep starter who looks as if he’ll do just fine. Yes, stuff happens. It can happen to any player. Burrows will start the year at Triple A. A good bet you’ll see him in Detroit in 2019, perhaps earlier than later. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Wenceel Perez, SS, 19, 5-11, 170: The Tigers paid him royally three years ago to join their Comerica Park Corps. He could be Detroit-bound rapidly. He’s a switch-hitter who, if 2019 goes as well as projected, would invite thoughts about how soon Perez will be your next Tigers starter. This is one of the team’s thoroughbred talents. Have fun watching him in 2019 – and beyond.
7. Wenceel Perez, SS, 19, 5-11, 170: The Tigers paid him royally three years ago to join their Comerica Park Corps. He could be Detroit-bound rapidly. He’s a switch-hitter who, if 2019 goes as well as projected, would invite thoughts about how soon Perez will be your next Tigers starter. This is one of the team’s thoroughbred talents. Have fun watching him in 2019 – and beyond. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Daz Cameron, CF, 22, 6-2, 195: Focus for a moment on Cameron’s work in last year’s Arizona Fall League, a sturdy stage, indeed. Cameron in 20 games batted .342/.435/.468/.903. Not the fattest body of work, but given he played well at three levels last year, including Triple A, one can sense Cameron could quickly be planting spikes on Comerica Park’s turf. There is a question about whether he will simply be an OK all-around player. Or one who can be upper-tier. Deeper insight is en route in 2019.
8. Daz Cameron, CF, 22, 6-2, 195: Focus for a moment on Cameron’s work in last year’s Arizona Fall League, a sturdy stage, indeed. Cameron in 20 games batted .342/.435/.468/.903. Not the fattest body of work, but given he played well at three levels last year, including Triple A, one can sense Cameron could quickly be planting spikes on Comerica Park’s turf. There is a question about whether he will simply be an OK all-around player. Or one who can be upper-tier. Deeper insight is en route in 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Willi Castro, SS, 21, 6-1, 165: Here, most likely, is your Opening Day shortstop in 2020. A plus player at short? Impossible to say when Castro remains so young. But in 26 games at Erie, after the Tigers had gotten him from Cleveland in the Leonys Martin trade, Castro’s numbers were .324/.366/.562/.928. He has serious skill. It’s of course a matter of his right-handed bat. But it’s no deep leap to think Castrol will grow into a nice everyday big-league shortstop.
9. Willi Castro, SS, 21, 6-1, 165: Here, most likely, is your Opening Day shortstop in 2020. A plus player at short? Impossible to say when Castro remains so young. But in 26 games at Erie, after the Tigers had gotten him from Cleveland in the Leonys Martin trade, Castro’s numbers were .324/.366/.562/.928. He has serious skill. It’s of course a matter of his right-handed bat. But it’s no deep leap to think Castrol will grow into a nice everyday big-league shortstop. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Kody Clemens, 2B, 22, 6-1, 170: Those who wanted the Tigers to spend last year’s first-round pick on Nick Madrigal could rest more comfortably when the Tigers nabbed Clemens with the third round’s first pick. Clemens isn’t Madrigal, a wondrous two-way player whom Clemens bests in only one key category: power. But that’s huge at second base. Clemens torched Big 12 Conference pitching at the University of Texas. He turns 23 in May, so this year is critical. But it’s a good bet Clemens soon gets his first peek at Comerica Park.
10. Kody Clemens, 2B, 22, 6-1, 170: Those who wanted the Tigers to spend last year’s first-round pick on Nick Madrigal could rest more comfortably when the Tigers nabbed Clemens with the third round’s first pick. Clemens isn’t Madrigal, a wondrous two-way player whom Clemens bests in only one key category: power. But that’s huge at second base. Clemens torched Big 12 Conference pitching at the University of Texas. He turns 23 in May, so this year is critical. But it’s a good bet Clemens soon gets his first peek at Comerica Park. Nick Wagner, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Tigers' farm system is ranked No. 18 in MLB by ESPN analyst Keith Law. That’s a two-spot improvement over Law’s ranking of the Tigers in 2018.

    Last week, Law ranked individual players and three Tigers made his top 100 – right-handed pitchers Casey Mize and Matt Manning at No. 15 and No. 65, respectively, and outfielder Daz Cameron at No. 68.

    “Getting better but not there yet, the Tigers have been hurt a bit more than most rebuilding teams by the lack of tradable assets (speaking of contracts rather than just players) on the major league club, although Nick Castellanos and a healthy Michael Fulmer could help them make another leap,” Law writes about placing the Tigers at No. 18. “They picked first last year and landed the best player in the draft class, Casey Mize, but then chose to put most of their remaining bonus pool in two high-risk prep hitters with question marks, which could work out spectacularly but carries a high probability of zero return.”

    Those hitters were outfielders Parker Meadows (second round) and Kingston Liniak (fourth round).

    The top three teams in Law’s rankings are the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

    Here is Law’s complete rankings and analysis (pay site).

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE