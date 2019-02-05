Casey Mize (Photo: Cliff Welch, AP)

The Detroit Tigers' farm system is ranked No. 18 in MLB by ESPN analyst Keith Law. That’s a two-spot improvement over Law’s ranking of the Tigers in 2018.

Last week, Law ranked individual players and three Tigers made his top 100 – right-handed pitchers Casey Mize and Matt Manning at No. 15 and No. 65, respectively, and outfielder Daz Cameron at No. 68.

“Getting better but not there yet, the Tigers have been hurt a bit more than most rebuilding teams by the lack of tradable assets (speaking of contracts rather than just players) on the major league club, although Nick Castellanos and a healthy Michael Fulmer could help them make another leap,” Law writes about placing the Tigers at No. 18. “They picked first last year and landed the best player in the draft class, Casey Mize, but then chose to put most of their remaining bonus pool in two high-risk prep hitters with question marks, which could work out spectacularly but carries a high probability of zero return.”

Those hitters were outfielders Parker Meadows (second round) and Kingston Liniak (fourth round).

The top three teams in Law’s rankings are the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

