Tigers Winter Caravan 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, laughs as Jesus Plata Gonzalez, 4, of Detroit goes to Paws before him during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, laughs as Jesus Plata Gonzalez, 4, of Detroit goes to Paws before him during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, has a photo taken with Paws and DaVeyna Perry-Stephens, 9, of Inkster who is recovering from brain surgery she had last month at the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, has a photo taken with Paws and DaVeyna Perry-Stephens, 9, of Inkster who is recovering from brain surgery she had last month at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, has a photo taken with Paws and Marihanna Tillie, 5, of Detroit who is recovering from open heart surgery she had last week at the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, has a photo taken with Paws and Marihanna Tillie, 5, of Detroit who is recovering from open heart surgery she had last week at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Paws plays with the hat of Domani Dixon, 3, with his mom, Demetria Dixon, left, and Maxwell Dixon, 6 months, at the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
Buy Photo
Paws plays with the hat of Domani Dixon, 3, with his mom, Demetria Dixon, left, and Maxwell Dixon, 6 months, at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2019.
Buy Photo
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
While Michigan Humane Society animal transport driver Jeremy Colborn holds her, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, pet Lark, a Labrador that Marcelo is adopting, at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer pets Lark who is being adopted by Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, 25, with Marcelo's cousin, Gabriel Angel 25, left, at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer pets Lark who is being adopted by Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit, right, 25, with Marcelo's cousin, Gabriel Angel 25, left, at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Noah Washeleski, 9, of Roseville asks Tigers players about their pets growing up at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
Noah Washeleski, 9, of Roseville asks Tigers players about their pets growing up at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jordy Mercer, left, and Shane Greene, right, answer questions from the people gathered, moderated by Johnny Kane from Fox Sports Detroit, center, at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Jordy Mercer, left, and Shane Greene, right, answer questions from the people gathered, moderated by Johnny Kane from Fox Sports Detroit, center, at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan Humane Society CEO Matt Pepper, Tigers' Jordy Mercer, Johnny Kane from Fox Sports Detroit and Tigers' Shane Greene at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
From left, Michigan Humane Society CEO Matt Pepper, Tigers' Jordy Mercer, Johnny Kane from Fox Sports Detroit and Tigers' Shane Greene at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit look in at Lark, a Labrador, at the Michigan Humane Society.
Buy Photo
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer and Marcelo Alvarado, 24, of Detroit look in at Lark, a Labrador, at the Michigan Humane Society. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Michael Fulmer, left, looks over while Miguel Cabrera smiles and pauses while answering a question as to how many home runs he has hit in his career (465) at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Michael Fulmer, left, looks over while Miguel Cabrera smiles and pauses while answering a question as to how many home runs he has hit in his career (465) at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene competes in a pop-a-shot challenge at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene competes in a pop-a-shot challenge at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, second from left, and other Tigers high five James MacFarlane, 6, of Milford while they play a Tigers trivia game at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, second from left, and other Tigers high five James MacFarlane, 6, of Milford while they play a Tigers trivia game at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lorna Davis, 15, of Carelton, left, gives clues to Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer while they play a charades type game at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Lorna Davis, 15, of Carelton, left, gives clues to Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer while they play a charades type game at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of team laugh with Greta Marusak, 12, of Westland, right, while they play a Tigers trivia game at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Members of team laugh with Greta Marusak, 12, of Westland, right, while they play a Tigers trivia game at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook tries to read the lips of Joseph MacDonald, 10, of Taylor at a kids rally at Novi High School.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook tries to read the lips of Joseph MacDonald, 10, of Taylor at a kids rally at Novi High School. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dominick Jendrusik listens while the Tigers answer his question as to who on the team plays Fortnite at the Novi Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Dominick Jendrusik listens while the Tigers answer his question as to who on the team plays Fortnite at the Novi Civic Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers Ronnie Rodriguez, with microphone, answers a question at the Novi Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Tigers Ronnie Rodriguez, with microphone, answers a question at the Novi Civic Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene, center, laughs between his teammates, Niko Goodrum, left, and Blaine Hardy, right, at the Novi Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene, center, laughs between his teammates, Niko Goodrum, left, and Blaine Hardy, right, at the Novi Civic Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, center, answers a question and talks about doing some part-time plumbing in the off season during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019. Jose Fernandez is at left and Reed Garrett, right. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, center, answers a question and talks about doing some part-time plumbing in the offseason at the Novi Civic Center. Jose Fernandez is at left and Reed Garrett, right.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila, left, and Novi mayor Bob Gatt with a jersey gift from the Tigers at the Novi Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila, left, and Novi mayor Bob Gatt with a jersey gift from the Tigers at the Novi Civic Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, and members of the Detroit Tigers take a group photos with some of the Div. 1 champion Novi girls soccer players at the Novi Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, and members of the Detroit Tigers take a group photo with some of the Div. 1 champion Novi girls soccer players at the Novi Civic Center.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera with pitcher Matthew Boyd, left, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera with pitcher Matthew Boyd, left, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, and members of the Detroit Tigers take a group photos with some of the Div. 1 champion Novi soccer players during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, and members of the Detroit Tigers take a group photos with some of the Div. 1 champion Novi soccer players during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera talks with pitcher Matthew Boyd, left, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera talks with pitcher Matthew Boyd, left, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera jokes around with one of the members of the Div. 1 champion Novi soccer players, Ryan Pierson, after they take a group photo during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera jokes around with one of the members of the Div. 1 champion Novi soccer players, Ryan Pierson, after they take a group photo during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Mich., on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila unveils a check towards the Fisher House which will be built near the VA Medical Center during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila unveils a check towards the Fisher House which will be built near the VA Medical Center during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Niko Goodrum, left, and John D. Dingell VA Medical Center director Pamela J. Reeves, MD, unveil a special jersey celebrating 80 years of service by the Detroit VA Medical Center during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Niko Goodrum, left, and John D. Dingell VA Medical Center director Pamela J. Reeves, MD, unveil a special jersey celebrating 80 years of service by the Detroit VA Medical Center during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila hugs Dorothy Narvaez-Woods whose husband was killed in the line of duty serving as a Navy Seal during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Narvaez-Woods spoke at the event and also served in the Navy.
Buy Photo
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila hugs Dorothy Narvaez-Woods, whose husband was killed in the line of duty serving as a Navy Seal, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Narvaez-Woods spoke at the event and also served in the Navy.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila talks with hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, right, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila talks with hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, right, during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon presents Vietnam combat veteran Charles Zimmer of Port Huron with some Tigers tickets during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon presents Vietnam combat veteran Charles Zimmer of Port Huron with some Tigers tickets during a stop on the 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Jan. 24, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    In addition to the position battles in the rotation, bullpen and second base, here are other top storylines to follow during the Tigers’ 2019 spring camp.

    1. The return of Miguel Cabrera: With five years and $154 million left on his contract, can the face of the franchise stay healthy and re-establish himself as one of the game's premier hitters? 

    2. Will Nick stick? Nick Castellanos will be a free agent after this season. The Tigers have been open to trade offers this offseason but didn't get so much as a nibble. Will he be more enticing to teams by the trade deadline? 

    3. New guys: The Tigers have brought in some veteran players, most of them looking for bounce-back seasons, like pitchers Tyson Ross and Matt Moore. Long-time Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer replaces Jose Iglesias. Former White Sox infielder Gordon Beckham will also get a chance to win a spot. 

    4. Time to shine: For catcher Grayson Greiner, left fielder Christin Stewart, center fielder JaCoby Jones and third baseman Jeimer Candelario, 2019 could be either a breakout or break up year. 

    5. Busting out: It's been a frustrating last couple of seasons for former rookie of the year Michael Fulmer. He has been beset by niggling injuries and hasn't fully recaptured the dominance he showed in 2016. He's as healthy and determined as he's ever been.  If he is back on form, will that hasten his departure from Detroit in July? 

    Camp prospects to watch

    Starting pitchers: Kyle Funkhouser, Franklin Perez, Casey Mize.

    Relief pitcher: Zac Houston.

    Catcher: Jake Rogers.

    Infielders: Willi Castro, Sergio Alcantara.

    Outfielders: Daz Cameron, Jacob Robson, Danny Woodrow.

    Intriguing non-roster invitees

    Pitchers: Jose Cisnero (30, former Astro, signed out of Mexican League); Chris Smith (30, former Blue Jay, mid-90s fastball); Eduardo Paredes (23, former Angel, mid-90s fastball); Kaleb Cowart (27, former Angels infielder trying to transition to a two-way player).

    Catcher: Hector Sanchez (29, seven-year veteran with Giants and Padres); Bobby Wilson (35, nine-year vet, former Tigers backup in 2016).

    Outfielder: Dustin Peterson (24, on the 40-man roster; former Braves prospect, plays corner outfield and will battle Mikie Mahtook and Victor Reyes for the fourth outfielder spot).

    Projected starting lineup

    C – Grayson Greiner

    1B – Miguel Cabrera

    2B – Niko Goodrum

    SS – Jordy Mercer

    3B – Jeimer Candelario

    LF – Christin Stewart

    CF – JaCoby Jones

    RF – Nick Castellanos

    DH – John Hicks

    Key dates

    Tuesday: Pitchers and catchers report.

    Sunday: Full squad reports.

    Monday, Feb. 18: First full squad workout.

    Friday, Feb. 22: First spring game vs. Southeastern University, at Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 23: First Grapefruit League game vs. Toronto, at Dunedin, 1:05 p.m.

    Thursday, March 28: Opening day at Toronto. 3:37 p.m.

    Thursday, April 4: Tigers’ home opener, vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

       

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE