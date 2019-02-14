Tigers spring training: Feb. 14
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire talks with his players during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire talks with his players during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer smiles prior to the start of spring training practice for pitchers and catchers.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer smiles prior to the start of spring training practice for pitchers and catchers. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers including Michael Fulmer, center, and catchers stretch during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitchers including Michael Fulmer, center, and catchers stretch during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers including Daniel Stumpf, center, and catchers warm up during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitchers including Daniel Stumpf, center, and catchers warm up during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez stretches.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez stretches. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers stretch during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers stretch during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero stretches during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero stretches during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew VerHagen, left, and the pitching staff warm up.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew VerHagen, left, and the pitching staff warm up. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers stretch during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers stretch during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser, right, throws pitches a bullpen session.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser, right, throws pitches a bullpen session. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire laughs as his pitchers take fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire laughs as his pitchers take fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws to first base as he takes fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws to first base as he takes fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire, right, watches as pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the staff take fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire, right, watches as pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the staff take fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize smiles as he takes fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize smiles as he takes fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Victor Alcantara eyes the plate as he takes fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Victor Alcantara eyes the plate as he takes fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws a pitch.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws a pitch. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws a pitch.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws a pitch. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers catcher Hector Sanchez, left, and pitcher Gregory Soto talk after Sanchez caught for Soto in a bullpen session.
Detroit Tigers catcher Hector Sanchez, left, and pitcher Gregory Soto talk after Sanchez caught for Soto in a bullpen session. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris, left, and analyst Zach Wolf watch video analytics of Norris throwing after a pitch session.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris, left, and analyst Zach Wolf watch video analytics of Norris throwing after a pitch session. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, speaks with pitchers Sandy Baez, center, and Zac Houston after their bullpen session.
Detroit Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, speaks with pitchers Sandy Baez, center, and Zac Houston after their bullpen session. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers run winds sprints during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitchers run winds sprints during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize runs winds sprints during spring training practice.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize runs winds sprints during spring training practice. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to first base as he takes fielding drills.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to first base as he takes fielding drills. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
    Lakeland, Fla. – Nick Castellanos is one of just a handful of position players who hasn’t checked in yet at TigerTown.

    Miguel Cabrera hasn’t either, nor has Ronny Rodriguez, Pete Kozma or Gordon Beckham. But it’s all good. They don’t have to be here until Sunday. Nobody is worried about any of them skipping the start of full-squad workouts.

    Still, it’s probably fair to wonder about Castellanos’ state of mind.

    He avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $9.95 million contract last month, but he’s keenly aware the Tigers have had him on the trade block all offseason and will continue to listen to trade offers up until and beyond the non-waiver trade deadline, July 31.

    His agent, David Meter, told the Free Press last month that Castellanos’ preference was to be traded before spring training started.

    “He wants to win and understands the direction of the franchise right now is to procure prospects,” Meter was quoted as saying. “That being said, he would rather start with his new club going into spring training.”

    Castellanos, who had a previous family commitment and was excused from TigerFest, has yet to speak publicly on all of this. Clearly, it’s not likely he will get his wish and start with a new club this spring.

    So, what are the Tigers expecting to see on Sunday – a ultra-motivated Castellanos, a sullen and brooding Castellanos, or the same, hard-working, happy-go-lucky Castellanos?

    “I haven’t seen him or talked to him, so I don’t know what his thoughts are,” manager Ron Gardenhire said Thursday, after pitchers and catchers went through their first full official workout. “I’m sure we will have a conversation and go from there.

    “My goal is to get him in here to camp, get him locked in out in right field and hope he has a great year – for our team.”

    Gardenhire has been through this before. When he managed the Twins, he had two of his key players – Michael Cuddyer and Jason Kubel – hit free agency the same year.

    “It happens to a lot of people and a lot of teams,” he said. “These kinds of things happen in baseball. But all that stuff needs to go out the window when you get here. I just want to get him out there on the field with the rest of these guys.

    “He’s my right fielder and he’s just going to go out and play. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

    The agent’s comment didn’t seem to bother Gardenhire or general manager Al Avila.

    “That’s something I can’t control and I wouldn’t want to,” Gardenhire said. “For every person, it’s their right in this country to have an opinion and make a statement. It’s not because he hates the Tigers. I think he just wants to know what’s going to happen in his career.

    “It’s not about anything other than that.”

    Avila was asked about the comment at TigerFest.

    “That’s something where he felt like he needed to express that publicly and that’s fine,” he said. “We have talked about it. It’s not out of the ordinary. But those comments will have no effect on the team or his performance.

    “He will come in in great shape. He will come in and compete and he’ll be one of the better hitters in the lineup. I expect him to have a great season.”

    If you know Castellanos even a little, he’s probably insulted by the notion that he’s going to come to camp extra motivated because of the events of this offseason. As former manager Brad Ausmus often pointed out, Castellanos has a genuine yearning for greatness. That yearning isn’t going to be heightened or lessened by the business side of the game.

    “You know, there is no guarantee that he won’t end up playing here all year,” Gardenhire said. “That’s what the manager hopes, because he is a great hitter. I just want to get him back on the field where he doesn’t have to worry about the other stuff.

    “That’s what we’re going to talk about.”

    The situation has put Avila in a tough spot, at least in terms of diplomacy. He has made his reasons for trading Castellanos known – he is entering free agency after this season and it’s too early in the Tigers’ rebuild to commit to the kind of dollars Castellanos will be seeking.

    But, with the free-agent market going cold again this offseason, the trade market also lagged. Avila has been put in the position of trying to explain why he hasn’t been able to move Castellanos, without further eroding his value.

    “It’s not something you can force,” Avila said. “There’s not really a lot of people coming after him right now. It could change in spring training, it could change during the season. I don’t know.”

    Or, like Gardenhire said, it may not change at all and Castellanos, who turns 27 next month, could play the entire 2019 season with the Tigers.

    “We’d love to keep him right here for the year and have him in the middle of our lineup,” Avila said. “Unless something worthwhile is there, there’s no reason for us to do anything.”

    What then? Do the Tigers just let Castellanos hit the free-agent market next winter without getting anything in return? Not necessarily.

    Avila has intimated that they could put a qualifying offer on Castellanos, as a way to get a draft pick back as compensation to losing him in free agency. That offer would be in excess of $17.9 million (this year’s amount).

    If Castellanos is traded during the season, the qualifying offer goes out the window for the Tigers or whatever team trades for him.

    Is it out of the question that Castellanos would consider taking the qualifying offer? It would push his free agency until 2020, when he will be going into his age-29 season. Mike Trout and J.D. Martinez could also be hitting free agency that winter.

    But, with so many good to elite free agents still unsigned, including Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Craig Kimbrel, who knows what kind of money Castellanos would get? Playing a year for $18-$19 million might not be the worst idea.

    Regardless, expect Castellanos to be more driven than distracted when he does arrive here later this week.

    One, he’s always motivated to be great; that's just how he's wired. Two, he’s never been one to make his discontentment public (like when he was abruptly yanked from third base and put in right field in September 2017). And three, he knows the best way, maybe the only way, for him to control his future is by having another monster offensive season and continuing to make strides defensively.

    Twitter @cmccosky

    Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated: Jan. 31)
    Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated: Jan. 31)
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season.
    Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season. Getty Images
    1. Manny Machado, SS/3B, 26: You could go flop 1 and 2 (Bryce Harper) rather easily, but given the positions he can play, Machado is just a notch above and is headed for a massive payday, provided there's at least one team that looks past his perceived disinterest at times during his stint with the Dodgers. Prediction: Yankees, eight years, $242 million
    1. Manny Machado, SS/3B, 26: You could go flop 1 and 2 (Bryce Harper) rather easily, but given the positions he can play, Machado is just a notch above and is headed for a massive payday, provided there's at least one team that looks past his perceived disinterest at times during his stint with the Dodgers. Prediction: Yankees, eight years, $242 million Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
    2. Bryce Harper, RF, 26: Baseball has been gearing up for his foray into free agency for several years. As recently as a year or two ago, some experts were predicting a contract worth half-a-billion bucks. He won't get that, of course, but he's about to be set for many, many lifetimes. Prediction: Phillies, nine years, $301 million
    2. Bryce Harper, RF, 26: Baseball has been gearing up for his foray into free agency for several years. As recently as a year or two ago, some experts were predicting a contract worth half-a-billion bucks. He won't get that, of course, but he's about to be set for many, many lifetimes. Prediction: Phillies, nine years, $301 million Dustin Bradford, Getty Images
    3. Dallas Keuchel, SP, 31: With Clayton Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers, that makes Keuchel, a fellow lefty and Cy Young winner, the top starting pitcher on the market. That is ideal for him, given he's not coming off his greatest season, having allowed a career-high 211 hits. Prediction: Astros, five years, $105 million
    3. Dallas Keuchel, SP, 31: With Clayton Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers, that makes Keuchel, a fellow lefty and Cy Young winner, the top starting pitcher on the market. That is ideal for him, given he's not coming off his greatest season, having allowed a career-high 211 hits. Prediction: Astros, five years, $105 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
    4. Patrick Corbin, SP, 29: The left-hander's sixth year in the majors was, easily, his best, another case of great timing. He had career-bests in hits per nine innings (7.3) and K's (246), earning a $17.9 million qualifying offer. But he's almost certainly moving on. Prediction: Yankees, five years, $81 million. UPDATE: Nationals, six years, $140 million.
    4. Patrick Corbin, SP, 29: The left-hander's sixth year in the majors was, easily, his best, another case of great timing. He had career-bests in hits per nine innings (7.3) and K's (246), earning a $17.9 million qualifying offer. But he's almost certainly moving on. Prediction: Yankees, five years, $81 million. UPDATE: Nationals, six years, $140 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    5. Michael Brantley, 32: After frustrating injury-plagued seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was back to his dynamic self this past season, as a doubles machine. His last fully healthy season, he played some center field, but he's just a left fielder these days. Prediction: Mariners, four years, $60 million. UPDATE: Astros, two years, $32 million.
    5. Michael Brantley, 32: After frustrating injury-plagued seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was back to his dynamic self this past season, as a doubles machine. His last fully healthy season, he played some center field, but he's just a left fielder these days. Prediction: Mariners, four years, $60 million. UPDATE: Astros, two years, $32 million. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
    6. A.J. Pollock, CF, 31: A center fielder who can hit for power is a rare commodity, so he's heading for a nice signing day worth more than the qualifying offer he'll almost certainly reject. Prediction: Reds, five years, $67 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, four years, $55 million.
    6. A.J. Pollock, CF, 31: A center fielder who can hit for power is a rare commodity, so he's heading for a nice signing day worth more than the qualifying offer he'll almost certainly reject. Prediction: Reds, five years, $67 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, four years, $55 million. Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
    7. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, 29: The right-hander's stock skyrocketed with a brilliant showing for the World Series-champion Red Sox, though some worry his workload in the playoffs was ill-advised. Prediction: Red Sox, four years, $45 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, four years, $67.5 million.
    7. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, 29: The right-hander's stock skyrocketed with a brilliant showing for the World Series-champion Red Sox, though some worry his workload in the playoffs was ill-advised. Prediction: Red Sox, four years, $45 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, four years, $67.5 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
    8. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, 30: The Birmingham Brother Rice graduate is the top second baseman on the free-agent market, and just won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, and third overall. Prediction: Mets, four years, $50 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $24 million.
    8. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, 30: The Birmingham Brother Rice graduate is the top second baseman on the free-agent market, and just won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, and third overall. Prediction: Mets, four years, $50 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $24 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    9. Yasmani Grandal, C, 30: An uber-rough postseason, particularly on defense, might damage his perceived worth, so there's a slight chance he could accept the Dodgers' qualifying offer. Prediction: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million. UPDATE: Brewers, one year, $18.25 million.
    9. Yasmani Grandal, C, 30: An uber-rough postseason, particularly on defense, might damage his perceived worth, so there's a slight chance he could accept the Dodgers' qualifying offer. Prediction: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million. UPDATE: Brewers, one year, $18.25 million. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
    10. J.A. Happ, SP, 36: The left-hander's been solid for a long, long time, but his excellent performance on the big stage of the Bronx should make him a much hotter commodity. Prediction: Yankees, three years, $46 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $34 million.
    10. J.A. Happ, SP, 36: The left-hander's been solid for a long, long time, but his excellent performance on the big stage of the Bronx should make him a much hotter commodity. Prediction: Yankees, three years, $46 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $34 million. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
    11. Andrew Miller, RP, 34: It was a frustrating, injury-plagued year for the lanky lefty, but he still will have many suitors who haven't forgotten his 2014-17 dominance. Prediction: Nationals, three years, $29 million. UPDATE: Cardinals, two years, $25 million.
    11. Andrew Miller, RP, 34: It was a frustrating, injury-plagued year for the lanky lefty, but he still will have many suitors who haven't forgotten his 2014-17 dominance. Prediction: Nationals, three years, $29 million. UPDATE: Cardinals, two years, $25 million. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
    12. Craig Kimbrel, RP, 31: Yeah, the bearded right-hander gave Red Sox fans the shakes during the postseason, but he's too elite to settle for Boston's qualifying offer. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $39 million
    12. Craig Kimbrel, RP, 31: Yeah, the bearded right-hander gave Red Sox fans the shakes during the postseason, but he's too elite to settle for Boston's qualifying offer. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $39 million Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
    13. Jed Lowrie, 2B, 35: At age 34, the veteran infielder posted his best season yet, with personal-bests in homers (23) and RBIs (99). Few noticed, because he did it in Oakland. Prediction: A's, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $20 million.
    13. Jed Lowrie, 2B, 35: At age 34, the veteran infielder posted his best season yet, with personal-bests in homers (23) and RBIs (99). Few noticed, because he did it in Oakland. Prediction: A's, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $20 million. Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
    14. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 30: The market crashed on Moose last offseason, forcing him to sign a modest, one-year deal to stay with the Royals. He should have more options this time. Prediction: Angels, four years, $42 million
    14. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 30: The market crashed on Moose last offseason, forcing him to sign a modest, one-year deal to stay with the Royals. He should have more options this time. Prediction: Angels, four years, $42 million Morry Gash, Associated Press
    15. Charlie Morton, SP, 35: Other Astros starters get more press, but the right-hander has been vitally important to the Astros' impressive two-year run. A reunion should be on the table. Prediction: Astros, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Rays, two years, $30 million.
    15. Charlie Morton, SP, 35: Other Astros starters get more press, but the right-hander has been vitally important to the Astros' impressive two-year run. A reunion should be on the table. Prediction: Astros, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Rays, two years, $30 million. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
    16. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, 32: Injuries have plagued the Korean left-hander, including a groin issue this year. But when he was healthy, he was absolutely electric, hence the qualifying offer. Prediction: Mariners, three years, $31 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million.
    16. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, 32: Injuries have plagued the Korean left-hander, including a groin issue this year. But when he was healthy, he was absolutely electric, hence the qualifying offer. Prediction: Mariners, three years, $31 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
    17. Andrew McCutchen, OF, 32: He's not the player who won the MVP in 2013 and nearly won it again in 2014, but he still does a lot of things well and was dynamite in a month with the Yankees. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $57 million. UPDATE: Phillies, three years, $50 million.
    17. Andrew McCutchen, OF, 32: He's not the player who won the MVP in 2013 and nearly won it again in 2014, but he still does a lot of things well and was dynamite in a month with the Yankees. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $57 million. UPDATE: Phillies, three years, $50 million. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
    18. Josh Donaldson, 3B, 33: He had an injury-marred season at the worst possible time, but finishing strong, reminding potential suitors of the guy who posted a .946 OPS from 2015-17. Prediction: Cardinals, three years, $60 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $23 million.
    18. Josh Donaldson, 3B, 33: He had an injury-marred season at the worst possible time, but finishing strong, reminding potential suitors of the guy who posted a .946 OPS from 2015-17. Prediction: Cardinals, three years, $60 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $23 million. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
    19. Wilson Ramos, C, 31: There are a lot of underwhelming starting catchers in the majors, so when you see one available with a strong arm and an OPS in the .800s, you take notice. Prediction: Rangers, four years, $37 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $19 million.
    19. Wilson Ramos, C, 31: There are a lot of underwhelming starting catchers in the majors, so when you see one available with a strong arm and an OPS in the .800s, you take notice. Prediction: Rangers, four years, $37 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $19 million. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images
    20. Marwin Gonzalez, UT, 30: The Swiss Army knife of this year's free-agent class, he can play all over the diamond, particularly the outfield and shortstop, and can hit to boot. Prediction: Indians, four years, $35 million
    20. Marwin Gonzalez, UT, 30: The Swiss Army knife of this year's free-agent class, he can play all over the diamond, particularly the outfield and shortstop, and can hit to boot. Prediction: Indians, four years, $35 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
    21. Adam Jones, OF, 33: It appears he's moving on from Baltimore. He can still hit, though the Camden Yards effect on his stats will be a slight concern. His defense has slipped, too. Prediction: Padres, five years, $83 million
    21. Adam Jones, OF, 33: It appears he's moving on from Baltimore. He can still hit, though the Camden Yards effect on his stats will be a slight concern. His defense has slipped, too. Prediction: Padres, five years, $83 million Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
    22. Gio Gonzalez, SP, 33: The left-hander was pretty mediocre with the Nationals, but found his groove again in his month with the Brewers. So that should pique clubs' interest. Prediction: White Sox, four years, $52 million
    22. Gio Gonzalez, SP, 33: The left-hander was pretty mediocre with the Nationals, but found his groove again in his month with the Brewers. So that should pique clubs' interest. Prediction: White Sox, four years, $52 million Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
    23. David Robertson, RP, 34: One of the game's elite relievers for quite some time, the right-hander should be looking to close again after being a setup man with the Yankees. Prediction: Astros, three years, $41 million. UPDATE: Phillies, two years, $23 million.
    23. David Robertson, RP, 34: One of the game's elite relievers for quite some time, the right-hander should be looking to close again after being a setup man with the Yankees. Prediction: Astros, three years, $41 million. UPDATE: Phillies, two years, $23 million. Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
    24. Nelson Cruz, DH, 38: The Mariners took a chance on him with a four-year, $57 million deal, but he earned pretty much every penny and should be poised for one more big payday. Prediction: Twins, two years, $32 million. UPDATE: Twins, one year, $14 million.
    24. Nelson Cruz, DH, 38: The Mariners took a chance on him with a four-year, $57 million deal, but he earned pretty much every penny and should be poised for one more big payday. Prediction: Twins, two years, $32 million. UPDATE: Twins, one year, $14 million. Mike Stone, Associated Press
    25. Lance Lynn, SP, 32: Starting pitching is such a scorching-hot commodity, that even a rather pedestrian year for the veteran right-hander shouldn't hamper his value too much. Prediction: Rays, three years, $43 million. UPDATE: Rangers, three years, $30 million.
    25. Lance Lynn, SP, 32: Starting pitching is such a scorching-hot commodity, that even a rather pedestrian year for the veteran right-hander shouldn't hamper his value too much. Prediction: Rays, three years, $43 million. UPDATE: Rangers, three years, $30 million. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
    26. Steve Pearce, 1B, 36: A guy who's bounced around to seven teams in 12 years in the majors is about to find some stability, thanks to his MVP performance in the World Series. Prediction: Orioles, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, one year, $6.25 million.
    26. Steve Pearce, 1B, 36: A guy who's bounced around to seven teams in 12 years in the majors is about to find some stability, thanks to his MVP performance in the World Series. Prediction: Orioles, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, one year, $6.25 million. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
    27. Adam Ottavino, RP, 33: The 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings surely open some eyes, but walks have long been a concern for the right-hander. Fun fact: He's a switch-hitter! Prediction: Mets, three years, $22 million. UPDATE: Yankees, three years, $27 million.
    27. Adam Ottavino, RP, 33: The 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings surely open some eyes, but walks have long been a concern for the right-hander. Fun fact: He's a switch-hitter! Prediction: Mets, three years, $22 million. UPDATE: Yankees, three years, $27 million. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    28. Nick Markakis, RF, 35: Once one of the more dynamic hitters in the game, he's been a forgotten man the last several seasons. But a big 2018 (93 RBIs) put him back on the map. Prediction: Braves, three years, $35 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $6 million.
    28. Nick Markakis, RF, 35: Once one of the more dynamic hitters in the game, he's been a forgotten man the last several seasons. But a big 2018 (93 RBIs) put him back on the map. Prediction: Braves, three years, $35 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $6 million. Daniel Shirey, Getty Images
    29. Ian Kinsler, 2B, 37: Offensively, the former Tiger has been on a downward trend for several seasons. But he can still pick it in the field, hence his second Gold Glove Award. Prediction: Rockies, three years, $36 million. UPDATE: Padres, two years, $8 million.
    29. Ian Kinsler, 2B, 37: Offensively, the former Tiger has been on a downward trend for several seasons. But he can still pick it in the field, hence his second Gold Glove Award. Prediction: Rockies, three years, $36 million. UPDATE: Padres, two years, $8 million. Tom E. Puskar, Associated Press
    30. Jeurys Familia, RP, 29: A rough 2017 was marred by domestic-abuse allegations and a suspension, but the right-handed closer/setup man turned things around on the field in 2018. Prediction: Giants, three years, $27 million. UPDATE: Mets, three years, $30 million.
    30. Jeurys Familia, RP, 29: A rough 2017 was marred by domestic-abuse allegations and a suspension, but the right-handed closer/setup man turned things around on the field in 2018. Prediction: Giants, three years, $27 million. UPDATE: Mets, three years, $30 million. Gail Burton, Associated Press
    31. Adrian Beltre, 3B, 40: His worst offense in nearly a decade has him seriously pondering retirement, which would be a shame, since he can still pick it with the best of them at third. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement.
    31. Adrian Beltre, 3B, 40: His worst offense in nearly a decade has him seriously pondering retirement, which would be a shame, since he can still pick it with the best of them at third. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
    32. CC Sabathia, SP, 38: : A third consecutive solid showing for the veteran lefty, after his career appeared washed up in 2015. He might be in line for one more two- or three-year contract. Prediction: A's, one year, $15 million. UPDATE: Yankees, one year, $8 million.
    32. CC Sabathia, SP, 38: : A third consecutive solid showing for the veteran lefty, after his career appeared washed up in 2015. He might be in line for one more two- or three-year contract. Prediction: A's, one year, $15 million. UPDATE: Yankees, one year, $8 million. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
    33. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 33: The constant subject of trade rumors, somehow, the athletic outfielder has stuck all these years in Colorado. A split could finally be in the cards, however. Prediction: Giants, four years, $55 million
    33. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 33: The constant subject of trade rumors, somehow, the athletic outfielder has stuck all these years in Colorado. A split could finally be in the cards, however. Prediction: Giants, four years, $55 million David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    34. Freddy Galvis, SS, 29: He's not going to wow you at the plate, though he has some pop. His defense is superb, though, and he's reliable, playing 162 games each of the last two years. Prediction: Tigers, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Blue Jays, one year, $5 million.
    34. Freddy Galvis, SS, 29: He's not going to wow you at the plate, though he has some pop. His defense is superb, though, and he's reliable, playing 162 games each of the last two years. Prediction: Tigers, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Blue Jays, one year, $5 million. Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
    35. Joe Kelly, RP, 31: Like Nathan Eovaldi, another Red Sox right-hander whose excellent postseason performance will earn him some additional phone calls from GMs around the league. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $18 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, three years, $25 million.
    35. Joe Kelly, RP, 31: Like Nathan Eovaldi, another Red Sox right-hander whose excellent postseason performance will earn him some additional phone calls from GMs around the league. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $18 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, three years, $25 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
    36. Jesse Chavez, RP, 35: In his return to a full-time reliever, the right-hander -- whose played for nine teams in his 11 seasons -- found the zone, with a career-best 1.059 WHIP. Prediction: Brewers, three years, $18.5 million. UPDATE: Rangers, two years, $8 million.
    36. Jesse Chavez, RP, 35: In his return to a full-time reliever, the right-hander -- whose played for nine teams in his 11 seasons -- found the zone, with a career-best 1.059 WHIP. Prediction: Brewers, three years, $18.5 million. UPDATE: Rangers, two years, $8 million. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    37. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, 33: There's a lot that makes the veteran quite valuable, including some decent offense, the fact he's a switch-hitter and his versatility on defense. Prediction: Pirates, two years, $18 million. UPDATE: Rangers, one year, $3.5 million.
    37. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, 33: There's a lot that makes the veteran quite valuable, including some decent offense, the fact he's a switch-hitter and his versatility on defense. Prediction: Pirates, two years, $18 million. UPDATE: Rangers, one year, $3.5 million. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
    38. Joakim Soria, RP, 35: The former Tigers reliever has gotten things back on track a little bit, and the veteran right-hander was solid down the stretch for the Brewers. Prediction: Diamondbacks, two years, $16 million. UPDATE: Athletics, two years, $15 million.
    38. Joakim Soria, RP, 35: The former Tigers reliever has gotten things back on track a little bit, and the veteran right-hander was solid down the stretch for the Brewers. Prediction: Diamondbacks, two years, $16 million. UPDATE: Athletics, two years, $15 million. Jae Hong, Associated Press
    39. Wade Miley, SP, 32: An oblique strain limited the veteran left-hander to just 16 regular-season starts, but he was excellent, particularly in the postseason. Prediction: Reds, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $4.5 million.
    39. Wade Miley, SP, 32: An oblique strain limited the veteran left-hander to just 16 regular-season starts, but he was excellent, particularly in the postseason. Prediction: Reds, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $4.5 million. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    40. Cody Allen, RP, 30: One of many players who had down years for the Indians this season, the veteran right-hander had his worst year, because of the home-run ball. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $44 million. UPDATE: Angels, one year, $8.5 million.
    40. Cody Allen, RP, 30: One of many players who had down years for the Indians this season, the veteran right-hander had his worst year, because of the home-run ball. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $44 million. UPDATE: Angels, one year, $8.5 million. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
    41. Jose Iglesias, SS, 29: : In 2013, the Tigers thought they had their shortstop for years to come. Now, he's moving on. His defense is fantastic, but the bat is a problem. Prediction: Pirates, three years, $24 million
    41. Jose Iglesias, SS, 29: : In 2013, the Tigers thought they had their shortstop for years to come. Now, he's moving on. His defense is fantastic, but the bat is a problem. Prediction: Pirates, three years, $24 million Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    42. Brian Dozier, 2B, 32: A huge falloff in 2018 for the slugger, whose OPS fell 160 points from 2017. Given his 2013-17 production, though, that might just be a blip. Prediction: Nationals, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Nationals, one year, $9 million.
    42. Brian Dozier, 2B, 32: A huge falloff in 2018 for the slugger, whose OPS fell 160 points from 2017. Given his 2013-17 production, though, that might just be a blip. Prediction: Nationals, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Nationals, one year, $9 million. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
    43. Kurt Suzuki, C, 35: Betcha didn't know he had an .887 OPS in 2017 and .776 in 2018. He never gets much publicity, but the veteran catcher is as steady as they come. Prediction: Braves, two years, $13 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $10 million.
    43. Kurt Suzuki, C, 35: Betcha didn't know he had an .887 OPS in 2017 and .776 in 2018. He never gets much publicity, but the veteran catcher is as steady as they come. Prediction: Braves, two years, $13 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $10 million. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
    44. Joe Mauer, 1B, 36: His $184 million contract with his hometown Twins has finally come to an end, and signs point to retirement before he signs with another ballclub. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement.
    44. Joe Mauer, 1B, 36: His $184 million contract with his hometown Twins has finally come to an end, and signs point to retirement before he signs with another ballclub. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
    45. Anibal Sanchez, SP, 35: If you saw this resurgence coming, well, buy a lottery ticket. The former Tigers right-hander was, dare we say, really good for the Braves in 2018. Prediction: Marlins, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $19 million.
    45. Anibal Sanchez, SP, 35: If you saw this resurgence coming, well, buy a lottery ticket. The former Tigers right-hander was, dare we say, really good for the Braves in 2018. Prediction: Marlins, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $19 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
    46. Denard Span, LF, 35: His last deal was for three years and $31 million for the Giants, and he's done nothing since then to suggest he's about to take a serious paycut. Prediction: Blue Jays, three years, $30 million
    46. Denard Span, LF, 35: His last deal was for three years and $31 million for the Giants, and he's done nothing since then to suggest he's about to take a serious paycut. Prediction: Blue Jays, three years, $30 million Mike Stone, Associated Press
    47. Daniel Murphy, 2B, 34: Offseason knee surgery cut into his playing time significantly in 2018, and he wasn't the same player when he got on the field, with a .790 OPS. Prediction: Cubs, two years, $28 million. UPDATE: Rockies, two years, $24 million.
    47. Daniel Murphy, 2B, 34: Offseason knee surgery cut into his playing time significantly in 2018, and he wasn't the same player when he got on the field, with a .790 OPS. Prediction: Cubs, two years, $28 million. UPDATE: Rockies, two years, $24 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    48. Ryan Madson, RP, 38: Rough year for the veteran right-hander, whose ERA doubled from 2017 (1.99 to 3.98) and whose WHIP nearly doubled (0.797 to 1.405). Prediction: Royals, two years, $15 million
    48. Ryan Madson, RP, 38: Rough year for the veteran right-hander, whose ERA doubled from 2017 (1.99 to 3.98) and whose WHIP nearly doubled (0.797 to 1.405). Prediction: Royals, two years, $15 million Elsa, Getty Images
    49. Robinson Chirinos, C, 35: The Rangers rather surprisingly declined his very modest $2.375 million option, sending quite a nice gift onto the free-agent market. Prediction: Phillies, three years, $15 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $5.5 million.
    49. Robinson Chirinos, C, 35: The Rangers rather surprisingly declined his very modest $2.375 million option, sending quite a nice gift onto the free-agent market. Prediction: Phillies, three years, $15 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $5.5 million. Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
    50. Zach Britton, RP, 31: Our version of Mr. Irrelevant, the lefty gets the final spot because there's still something there, provided he can stay healthy. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $20 million. UPDATE: Yankees, three years, $39 million.
    50. Zach Britton, RP, 31: Our version of Mr. Irrelevant, the lefty gets the final spot because there's still something there, provided he can stay healthy. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $20 million. UPDATE: Yankees, three years, $39 million. Elsa, Getty Images
