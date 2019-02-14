Tigers TV broadcasters through the years
George Kell, left, and Ernie Harwell, right, are two of the more legendary Tigers TV voices. Scroll through the gallery to check out all the Tigers TV broadcasters throughout the years.
Harry Heilmann and Ty Tyson were the first Tigers' TV broadcast duo, working in 1950 and 1951 on WWJ-TV.
Van Patrick did Tigers TV from 1952-59, first on WWJ then on WJBK. His first year, he worked solo; he worked with Dizzy Trout from 1953-55, Mel Ott from 1956-58, and George Kell in 1959.
Dizzy Trout worked three years on Tigers TV, alongside Van Patrick, from 1953-55 on WJBK.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel Ott did three years of Tigers TV, as an analyst from 1956-58 working alongside Van Patrick on WJBK.
Former Tigers player George Kell, right, joined the booth in 1959, working alongside van Patrick. Kell then recommended the Tigers hire a broadcaster named Ernie Harwell, left. The two worked together from 1959-63 calling Tigers TV on WJBK.
Bob Scheffing, the Tigers manager from 1961-63, joined Ernie Harwell in the WJBK booth for the 1964 season.
Ray Lane joined the WJBK booth in 1965 and worked alongside George Kell through the 1966 season. Lane would go on to be Ernie Harwell's radio partner prior to Paul Carey, and much later, he returned to TV, as a pregame host on WKBD from 1995-2003.
George Kell, pictured in 1980, worked alongside Larry Osterman, not pictured, from 1967-77, first on WJBK, then on WWJ. Osterman was the son-in-law of then-Tigers owner John Fetzer.
Local TV personality Don Kremer, presenting a prize to a Soap Box Derby winner in the 1960s, joined the Tigers TV booth for two season, in 1975-76 on WWJ, working alongside George Kell, Larry Osterman and Al Kaline.
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline, right, two Tigers Hall-of-Fame players, would first work the Tigers TV broadcasts together in 1976. They would spend 21 years working alongside each other, the longest Tigers TV tandem ever, through 1996, from WWJ to WDIV to WKBD. In 1977 and 1978, they were joined by Joe Pellegrino, and in 1978-79 Mike Barry joined the booth. But from 1980-96, it was just George and Al.
Norm Cash, a fan favorite as a player in the 1960s, joined the Tigers' new TV venture -- ONTV, a subscription service (think cable, before cable). From 1981-83, he worked alongside Larry Adderley and Hank Aguirre.
Long-time Tigers pitcher Hank Aguirre was part of the ONTV broadcast team from 1981-83, alongside Larry Adderley and Norm Cash.
In 1984, along came cable channel PASS Sports. Legendary Tigers catcher Bill Freehan broadcast the games from 1984-85, alongside Larry Osterman in 1984, and both Osterman and Jim Northrup in 1985.
Jim Northrup, the "Silver Fox" and 1968 World Series hero, joined PASS Sports in 1985 and worked alongside Larry Osterman through 1992. He worked with Jim Price in 1993, and Price and Ernie Harwell in 1994.
Long-time Tigers radio voice Jim Price got his broadcasting start with the team doing TV, in 1993 on PASS Sports with Jim Northrup. He worked for PASS through 1996, also working with Fred McLeod and Ernie Harwell. He was part of the first Fox Sports Detroit season in 1997, alongside McLeod and Harwell.
Ernie Harwell, after being fired a couple years ago, returned to the Tigers after Mike Ilitch bought the team. He worked a variety of roles in his early days back, calling games on PASS Sports from 1994-96, Fox Sports Detroit in 1997, and WKBD in 1997, while also doing radio.
Al Kaline would continue to broadcast Tigers games after George Kell retired after the 1996 season, working on WKBD through 2001, with the likes of Ernie Harwell, Jim Price and Frank Beckmann.
From 1998-2001 on Fox Sports Detroit, a young sportscaster named Josh Lewin, left, worked alongside Tigers legend Kirk Gibson. They developed quite the following, and were affectionately known as "Gibby and the Geek."
After Ernie Harwell returned full-time to radio, Frank Beckmann moved from radio to the TV booth on WKBD, working games from 1999-2003, the last the Tigers broadcast games on free TV. His partners included Al Kaline for three years, Lance Parrish for one and Jack Morris for one.
Detroit native Tom Paciorek, a longtime member of the White Sox broadcast crew alongside legendary Hawk Harrelson, joined the Tigers and FSD for one season, in 2000, working with Josh Lewin and Kirk Gibson.
Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish joined the Tigers booth for a season, on WKBD in 2002, the year after Al Kaline retired. He worked alongside Frank Beckmann.
Jack Morris worked Tigers games in 2003, the last year of free TV, alongside Frank Beckmann. He would return in 2016 and 2017 to do occasional games on Fox Sports Detroit, as the Tigers went to a rotation of analysts.
In 2002, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit hired Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum Mario Impemba, whose dream job always was to call Detroit Tigers games. That first season, he worked alongside Kirk Gibson.
In 2003, the Tigers hired Rod Allen from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the FSD broadcast booth, replacing Kirk Gibson, who had left to join new manager Alan Trammell's coaching staff. Allen and Mario Impemba would go on to call more than 2,000 games, more than any others Tigers TV duo.
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen would go on to work 16 years together, including from 2003-14 as the lone members of the Fox Sports Detroit team.
In 2015, Fox Sports Detroit decided to bring in extra analyst, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while Rod Allen still did most of the games with Mario Impemba. Gibson continues to do analyst work, while Morris did just two years, 2015-16.
A physical altercation in Chicago in early September 2018 earned Mario Impemba and Rod Allen suspensions for the rest of the season.
In early October 2018, Fox Sports Detroit decided to part with both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen. They worked together 16 years, the second-longest Tigers TV tandem, behind only George Kell and Al Kaline (21 years).
The final month of the 2018 season, Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the games, with Dan Dickerson occasionally moving over from radio to do TV play-by-play. It remains to be seen who will take over the full-time Tigers duties on FSD.
    For every one baseball broadcasting job, especially at the highest levels, there are hundreds if not thousands of applicants.

    So when a broadcaster loses one of those coveted gigs, especially amid circumstances that results in juicy, explosive headlines, it often means having to spend at least a year or two on the sidelines — and that's if you ever get back into the chair.

    Mario Impemba is back in business, however, just five months after a press-box altercation with his longtime broadcaster partner cost him his beloved Tigers job.

    More: Former Tigers TV broadcaster Mario Impemba to join Red Sox radio team

    WEEI, the flagship station for the Boston Red Sox, made it official Thursday morning, introducing Impemba as one of the new radio play-by-play voices who will join incumbent Joe Castiglione on the call for the 2019 season.

    "I'm excited. I always wanted to remain in the game, and this is going to give me that opportunity," Impemba told The News in his first interview since he was let go by the Tigers this fall, along with Rod Allen, after 17 years, 16 together, in the TV booth.

    "You can't be more excited than getting a job with the world champions."

    Impemba, 55, a Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum, will be one of a number of play-by-play men on Red Sox radio, along with Castiglione, a longtime acquaintance; Josh Lewin, who was Impemba's predecessor in broadcasting Tigers games; and Sean McDonough of ESPN.

    Former Red Sox player Lou Merloni, ESPN's Chris Berman, WEEI's Dale Arnold, and Dave O'Brien and Tom Caron of NESN also will call select games as part of the "broadcast play-by-play committee," according to a release from WEEI.

    Impemba is expected to call between 50 and 60 games, including several in spring training. In interesting scheduling, his second spring-training game will be a Red Sox-Tigers game, in Lakeland, Fla., on March 14 —  with FSD broadcasting the game a booth over.

    Impemba will continue to reside in Metro Detroit, and commute for Red Sox games, the best of both worlds for a man who in his one and only comment, via tweet, since the altercation wrote, "I will always view Detroit as my home."

    Connections with Castiglione and Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox president who previously was the top executive with the Tigers and who wrote the foreword for Impemba's book, helped Impemba land his third major-league broadcasting job.

    He began with the Angels in 1995, and joined Tigers TV in 2002. The Tigers job, of course, was his dream job, and he broadcast more than 2,000 games, the last one being Sept. 4 in Chicago, when a post-game scuffle with Allen cost him the gig.

    "Well, it's been challenging. When you spend 17 years in one spot, especially in your hometown and see it come to an end, it's very disappointing," Impemba said. "But I've decided to adopt a word for that, in 2019, and that word is, 'Forward.' I'm just gonna move forward with this and continue my career."

    On the physical altercation with Allen — the two teamed up starting in 2003 and while they never were close out of the booth, they were the second-longest-running Tigers TV duo (behind George Kell and Al Kaline), and called more Tigers games together than any other duo — Impemba declined to discuss what went down.

    "I think it's counterproductive to do," he said. "So I decided, as I just said, to move forward with my life and career.

    "Dwelling on the past doesn't do me any good. I've just decided to take that tack."

    Impemba did say he has not spoken with Allen, 59, since the altercation.

    Allen gave his first interview in January, with a local TV station, in which he strongly disputed media accounts of what went down (some said Allen had Impemba in a "choke hold"), and simply chalked it up to both him and Impemba having a bad day. Allen, too, looks to get another broadcasting job, but acknowledged "baggage" could mean he might have to sit out a year or two before he gets another opportunity.

    The Tigers last month replaced Impemba and Allen with play-by-play man Matt Shepard and analysts Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while adding Dan Petry to join Craig Monroe for pregame and postgame studio analysis.

    The Red Sox opportunity opened up for Impemba when Tim Neverett left the job, and later joined the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast team.

    WEEI quickly responded to Impemba's submitted tape, and Impemba's agent started a conversation with Dombrowski at the winter meetings in December.

    The Red Sox and WEEI took their time with the hire, making it a nervous several weeks for Impemba, whose altercation with Allen was thoroughly vetted. He received word of the good news this week.

    "I was pretty elated. It's the greatest sports city in the country," Impemba said of Boston, the current home of the World Series and Super Bowl champions. "And Fenway Park, to be able to call that my office is kind of cool. You got in there as a visitor and you're kind of in awe of Fenway Park and the history.

    "Now to be a part of it is really a great thing."

    Impemba, of course, experienced a lot of great things in Detroit, as well.

    He took over broadcasting duties during a severe downturn in the franchise's history, but by 2006, the Tigers were in the World Series. And from 2006-14, they made the playoffs five times, including two World Series.

    Amid it all were countless individual accolades (MVPs, Cy Youngs, etc.) and stars to talk about, in what Impemba calls the "golden age" of Tigers baseball. During that run, the Tigers consistently had some of the highest local television ratings in baseball, and Impemba and Allen's popularity soared, especially during that breakout season in 2006.

    "Being able to broadcast for my hometown team, the team I grew up rooting for, was a big thrill for me," said Impemba, who added he is grateful for the significant amount of support, public and private, he's received from friends and colleagues since he was let go by FSD. "We really had some great times. Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) winning the Triple Crown, JV (Justin Verlander) throwing a couple no-hitters, all the playoff appearances, the two World Series. In my mind, it was the golden age of Tigers baseball.

    "And I had a front-row seat for all of it. I was fortunate.

    "Those are things I will remember."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

