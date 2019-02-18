Tigers spring training: Feb. 18
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers' Niko Goodrum heads towards the fields for the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum heads towards the fields for the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario heads towards the fields for the first full squad workout.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario heads towards the fields for the first full squad workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Shepard, right, the new full-time addition to the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team, talks with John Keating of FSD.
Matt Shepard, right, the new full-time addition to the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team, talks with John Keating of FSD. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Victor Reyes watches batting practice before his turn at the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers' Victor Reyes watches batting practice before his turn at the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sean Robb of Valrico, Fla. holds his son, Carter Terry Robb, who turns one month old tomorrow, at the first full squad workout. Carter's onesie was signed by Michael Fulmer. The family members are Tigers fans because in part mother's family is from Shelby Township.
Sean Robb of Valrico, Fla., holds his son, Carter Terry Robb, who turns 1 month old Tuesday, at the first full squad workout. Carter's onesie was signed by Michael Fulmer. The family members are Tigers fans because in part mother's family is from Shelby Township. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitchers Jordan Zimmermann and Shane Greene talk at the start of the workout.
Tigers pitchers Jordan Zimmermann and Shane Greene talk at the start of the workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, right, goes over the schedule with pitcher Matt Hall.
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, right, goes over the schedule with pitcher Matt Hall. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, keeps the players moving during the 'Good Morning America' infield drill.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, keeps the players moving during the 'Good Morning America' infield drill. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera throws to third base during infield drills.
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera throws to third base during infield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera gives some input during infield drills.
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera gives some input during infield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hall of Famer Alan Trammell signs for fans at the first full squad workout.
Hall of Famer Alan Trammell signs for fans at the first full squad workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gets ready for batting practice.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gets ready for batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire oversees batting practice.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire oversees batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera, left, talk between turns at batting practice.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera, left, talk between turns at batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the bullpen.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario takes live batting practice.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario takes live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster catcher Jake Rogers, right, talks with pitcher Zac Reininger, left, after Reininger pitched live batting practice.
Non-roster catcher Jake Rogers, right, talks with pitcher Zac Reininger, left, after Reininger pitched live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario takes live batting practice.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario takes live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Christin Stewart heads to the next diamond at the first full squad workout.
Tigers' Christin Stewart heads to the next diamond at the first full squad workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Victor Reyes gets ready for batting practice.
Tigers' Victor Reyes gets ready for batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Matt Hall throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Matt Hall throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron takes batting practice.
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron takes batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Matt Hall throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Matt Hall throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron, left, runs base running drills.
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron, left, runs baserunning drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle, left, high fives Jeimer Candelario near the end of the first full squad workout.
Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle, left, high-fives Jeimer Candelario near the end of the first full squad workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Rule 5 draft pick Reed Garrett throws live batting practice.
Tigers Rule 5 draft pick Reed Garrett throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron takes batting practice at the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers prospect and non-roster invitee Daz Cameron takes batting practice at the first full squad workout at Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' JaCoby Jones, left, starts a base running drill next to Miguel Cabrera.
Tigers' JaCoby Jones, left, starts a base running drill next to Miguel Cabrera. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher John Hicks signs the jersey of Landon Simunic, 8, of Shelby Township after the workout.
Buy Photo
Tigers catcher John Hicks signs the jersey of Landon Simunic, 8, of Shelby Township after the workout. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Niko Goodrum signs the onesie worn by Carter Terry Robb, who turns one month old tomorrow, after the workout. Holding the baby is dad, Sean Rob of Valrico, Fla. but the wife's side of the family is from Shelby Township which is why they are Tigers fans.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Niko Goodrum signs the onesie worn by Carter Terry Robb, who turns 1 month old Tuesday, after the workout. Holding the baby is dad, Sean Rob of Valrico, Fla. but the wife's side of the family is from Shelby Township which is why they are Tigers fans. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook talks with Tom Lefchick of Warren and signs for him after the workout.
Buy Photo
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook talks with Tom Lefchick of Warren and signs for him after the workout. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Floy Rondo of Caro an Kathy Chapelo of Houghton Lake show off their Niko Goodrum signed balls.
Buy Photo
Floy Rondo of Caro an Kathy Chapelo of Houghton Lake show off their Niko Goodrum signed balls. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Lakeland, Fla. — Michael Fulmer left his arbitration hearing last week feeling pretty good about his case. Then, on his way back to Lakeland, he scrolled through his Twitter feed and found out that earlier in the day, arbitrators had ruled in favor of three other starting pitchers — Gerrit Cole, Alex Wood and Trevor Bauer.

    “Statistically speaking, players win 40 percent of the time,” he said. “Then the three guys who went before me all won their cases. That threw a little wrinkle into the thing. But, it may not have been that, you never know.”

    Fulmer, who was seeking $3.4 million, was awarded the team’s price — $2.8 million. And as far as he’s concerned, though he’s wiser for going through the process, it’s over and he’s ready to move on with no regrets or recriminations.

    “Yeah, I walked past Al (Avila, general manager) and I shoved him out of the way,” Fulmer joked. “No. Listen, none of this has any bearing on me. I’m not going to complain about my salary. I am blessed to play this game. I am blessed to get paid the way I do to play this game.

    “I am excited to go out and get more wins for the team and keep moving the market up a little bit.”

    Where Bauer called parts of the process a "character assassination," Fulmer had no such complaints. He said the Tigers were very professional about it, and even led their case by saying they were happy with his performance when healthy and that they didn’t take that for granted.

    “The commissioner’s office also presents their case at the end,” Fulmer said. “I didn’t know about that. The Tigers weren’t bad at all. Obviously, I’ve been hurt. I get that. But the commissioner’s office was a little harsh.”

    Fulmer now has missed three days of camp, one with the hearing and last Friday and Saturday when he flew home to be with his father, who was about to have quadruple bypass surgery.

    “Everything is good,” Fulmer said. “I wanted to fly home and be with him before he went into surgery. The thing was, he was supposed to have the surgery Friday at 8 a.m., and it was postponed until Saturday at noon.

    “I had a 2 p.m. flight to get back here. He didn’t get into the operating room until three and I was already flying. The tough part was flying and not knowing how it went.”

    It ended up being a five-hour surgery, and his father is now home and recovering well.

    Fulmer, asked again if he was frustrated by the arbitration decision, said, “Nah, I just keep telling myself, if I want more money, I’ve got to pitch better. That’s what I am looking to do this year.”

    Striking out cancer

    Odd sight early in the day Monday: Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris talking in earnest to former St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Motte. First thought was, is Motte giving Norris tips on closing games?

    “No, no,” said Motte, laughing. “I don’t even know how to be a closer. I barely knew when I was a closer.”

    Well, his 42 saves in 2012 told a different story about that. But his reason for teaming with Norris was more significant. Motte, through his Jason Motte Foundation, spearheads the successful Let’s Strike Out Cancer campaign.

    Norris, who survived thyroid cancer in 2015, is the Tigers’ K Cancer representative. Motte was shooting a video of Norris’ testimonial.

    “Having Daniel tell his story, him being a cancer survivor, it really helps,” said Motte, who was born in Port Huron. “A lot of players know there are things bigger than the game. Now that I am done (he retired after 2017), I can focus more on this.”

    Motte, who is doing all the video work himself, has had a K Cancer rep on all 30 teams for six years. He is soliciting testimonials from players in Florida and Arizona this spring. Norris was his first.  

    Around the horn

    … Right-hander Franklin Perez, one of the Tigers top prospects, was held out of practice Monday because of a stomach illness.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11