Individual game tickets for Tigers games go on sale on Saturday. (Photo11: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Detroit Tigers, ahead of Saturday’s start of individual game ticket sales, announced their promotional giveaways for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

Among the highlights are Lou Whitaker and Lance Parrish mini bats on June 28, a Miguel Cabrera bobblehead picture frame on July 6, and a 100th anniversary Detroit Stars replica jersey on Aug. 10.

Saturday’s ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. at the Comerica Park box office, at tigers.com, and by calling 866-66-TIGER.

TIGERS PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS

(Sponsors are in parentheses)

Saturday, April 6: Magnetic schedule, first 10,000 fans (DMC)

Sunday, April 7: Kids Opening Day wall calendar, all kids 14-and-under (BCBSM)

Saturday, April 20: Trapper hat, first 10,000 fans (Fox Sports Detroit)

Saturday, May 18: MLB tote bag, first 20,000 fans (MLB Network)

Friday, June 7: Bringing You Summer carry-on bag, first 10,000 fans (Delta Air Lines)

Saturday, June 8: Tigers travel mug, first 10,000 fans

Sunday, June 9: Play Ball bat and ball set, all kids 14-and-under (Chevy and MLB)

Friday, June 14: Pure Michigan koozie, first 10,000 fans (Pure Michigan)

Saturday, June 15: Fiesta Tigres cooler, first 10,000 fans 21-older (Sol)

Sunday, June 16: Father’s Day men’s toiletry bag, first 10,000 men (DMC)

Friday, June 28: Lou Whitaker and Lance Parrish mini bats, first 10,000 fans (Frito-Lay)

Saturday, June 29: Sparky Anderson bobblehead, first 10,000 fans

Friday, July 5: Patriotic hat, first 10,000 fans 21-older (Miller Lite)

Saturday, July 6: Miguel Cabrera bobblehead picture frame, first 10,000 fans (Pepsi)

Sunday, July 7: Paws PJ pants, all kids 14-and-under (Aquafina)

Friday, July 19: Pink Out the Park item, first 10,000 fans (Kroger)

Saturday, July 20: Fan Vote floppy hat, first 10,000 fans (National Coney Island)

Sunday, July 21: Kids Back to School food container, all kids 14-and-under (Kroger)

Friday, August 9: Topps baseball cards, all fans (Topps)

Saturday, August 10: 100th Anniversary Detroit Stars replica jersey, first 10,000 fans (Comerica Bank)

Sunday, August 11: Kids Back to School spiral, all kids 14-and-under (Michigan State Police)

Friday, August 30: Premo tote bag giveaway, first 5,000 fans (Premo Brands)

Saturday, September 21: Print All Over Shirt, first 10,000 fans (Visit Central Florida)