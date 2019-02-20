Tigers spring training: Feb. 19
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks with pitching coach Rick Anderson (4) during the Tigers workout at spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, works with JaCoby Jones during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene covers first during pitcher infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner watches live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' JaCoby Jones, center, listens to instructions from quality control coach Joe Vavra, right, during baserunning drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nick Castellanos laughs with JaCoby Jones, right, during a break in batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner fist bumps pitcher Casey Mize after Mize pitched live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Niko Goodrum takes batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Kaleb Cowart throws live batting practice. The Tigers are going to see if Cowart can be a two-way player: pitcher and a position player. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Kaleb Cowart throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers non-roster invitee Kyle Funkhouser pitches live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers legend and Fox Sports Detroit broadcaster Kirk Gibson, right, talks with Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A penny for the thoughts of Tigers' Christin Stewart as he watches live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Avila, Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, center, talks with manager Ron Gardenhire, right, and vice president, assistant general manager David Chadd talk during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catchers Grayson Greiner (17) and John Hicks talk. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers non-roster invitee Daz Cameron gets ready for batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer walks towards the clubhouse, Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner (17) talks with pitcher Casey Mize and catcher John Hicks, right, after Mize pitched live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers special assistant to the general manager Alan Trammell, left, talks with first base coach Ramon Santiago at the Tigers workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third base coach Dave Clark oversees sprints by outfielders. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    The Detroit Tigers, ahead of Saturday’s start of individual game ticket sales, announced their promotional giveaways for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

    Among the highlights are Lou Whitaker and Lance Parrish mini bats on June 28, a Miguel Cabrera bobblehead picture frame on July 6, and a 100th anniversary Detroit Stars replica jersey on Aug. 10.

    Saturday’s ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. at the Comerica Park box office, at tigers.com, and by calling 866-66-TIGER.

    More: Casey Mize impresses Tigers hitters with poise, mid-90s riding heater

    TIGERS PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS

    (Sponsors are in parentheses)

    Saturday, April 6: Magnetic schedule, first 10,000 fans (DMC)

    Sunday, April 7: Kids Opening Day wall calendar, all kids 14-and-under (BCBSM)

    Saturday, April 20: Trapper hat, first 10,000 fans (Fox Sports Detroit)

    Saturday, May 18: MLB tote bag, first 20,000 fans (MLB Network)

    Friday, June 7: Bringing You Summer carry-on bag, first 10,000 fans (Delta Air Lines)

    Saturday, June 8: Tigers travel mug, first 10,000 fans

    Sunday, June 9: Play Ball bat and ball set, all kids 14-and-under (Chevy and MLB)

    Friday, June 14: Pure Michigan koozie, first 10,000 fans (Pure Michigan)

    Saturday, June 15: Fiesta Tigres cooler, first 10,000 fans 21-older (Sol)

    Sunday, June 16: Father’s Day men’s toiletry bag, first 10,000 men (DMC)

    Friday, June 28: Lou Whitaker and Lance Parrish mini bats, first 10,000 fans (Frito-Lay)

    Saturday, June 29: Sparky Anderson bobblehead, first 10,000 fans

    Friday, July 5: Patriotic hat, first 10,000 fans 21-older (Miller Lite)

    Saturday, July 6: Miguel Cabrera bobblehead picture frame, first 10,000 fans (Pepsi)

    Sunday, July 7: Paws PJ pants, all kids 14-and-under (Aquafina)

    Friday, July 19: Pink Out the Park item, first 10,000 fans (Kroger)

    Saturday, July 20: Fan Vote floppy hat, first 10,000 fans (National Coney Island)

    Sunday, July 21: Kids Back to School food container, all kids 14-and-under (Kroger)

    Friday, August 9: Topps baseball cards, all fans (Topps)

    Saturday, August 10: 100th Anniversary Detroit Stars replica jersey, first 10,000 fans (Comerica Bank)

    Sunday, August 11: Kids Back to School spiral, all kids 14-and-under (Michigan State Police)

    Friday, August 30: Premo tote bag giveaway, first 5,000 fans (Premo Brands)

    Saturday, September 21: Print All Over Shirt, first 10,000 fans (Visit Central Florida)

     

