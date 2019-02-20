Meet second baseman Josh Harrison
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) Matt Marton, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) Matt Marton, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison (5) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison (5) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay (9), but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018. The Diamondbacks won 2-1 in 13 innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay (9), but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018. The Diamondbacks won 2-1 in 13 innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Josh Bell and David Freese scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Josh Bell and David Freese scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Tony Dejak, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco. Hanson singled. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco. Hanson singled. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Eric Risberg, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Cubs won 1-0. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Cubs won 1-0. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, left, gives his game-worn jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, left, gives his game-worn jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh. Harrison's tenure at second base for the Pirates is over. Pittsburgh declined 2019 options for Harrison and third baseman Jung Ho Kang. The Pirates opted to pay Harrison a $1 million buyout rather than the $10.5 million he was scheduled to make next season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh. Harrison's tenure at second base for the Pirates is over. Pittsburgh declined 2019 options for Harrison and third baseman Jung Ho Kang. The Pirates opted to pay Harrison a $1 million buyout rather than the $10.5 million he was scheduled to make next season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers reportedly have filled their need for an everyday second baseman.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the Tigers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison.

    Harrison, 31, spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh. A two-time All-Star (2014, 2017), Harrison's best season was in 2014, when he hit .315 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. He boasted an .837 OPS.

    Harrison's a versatile player, having also played outfield and third base. 

    He's a .277 career hitter, with a career OPS of .725.

    Harrison has a link to Tigers history, breaking up Justin Verlander's no-hit bid in May 2012. Verlander was two outs away from his third career no-no when Harrison delivered a single to spoil it. Verlander finished with a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory

    The Tigers might not be done. Manager Ron Gardenhire has mentioned the possibility of bringing more players into camp the last two days.

    “There’s guys out there that we’ve talked to before who still don’t have a job,” Gardenhire said. “And we have a few needs here, still. We’re still looking for pieces. We’re not completely set. It could happen, yeah.”

    Gardenhire said one of the areas of need was veteran depth at first base. Miguel Cabrera has been the only true first baseman working drills over the first two days of spring camp. The others taking reps are multi-positional players — John Hicks, Brandon Dixon, Ronny Rodriguez, Niko Goodrum and Dustin Peterson.

    And over the winter, the Tigers had at least some conversation with nine-year veteran first baseman Logan Morrison, 31, who played for the Twins last season. He remains unsigned. Hanley Ramirez, Matt Holliday and Evan Gattis are three other unsigned veterans who play first base. Gattis is also a catcher.

    The Tigers also sent scouts to watch a showcase put on by 36-year-old Adrian Gonzalez last month. The scouts came away feeling the 15-year veteran with 317 career home runs and 1,202 RBIs could contribute in 2019. 

    He also has a long history with Avila. It was Avila, then an assistant to Dave Dombrowski in Florida, who pushed to take Gonzalez with the first overall pick in 2000.  

     “If there are some people out there who could help us, then absolutely,” Gardenhire said. “We’re still talking to players and their agents. There’s a lot of good players out there, whether we do something or not.

    “We know what we have as far as the budget. They have to come to our terms now.”

    Morrison hit 38 home runs and knocked in 85 with the Rays in 2017. His production waned last season, .186 with 15 homers.

    “We have depth problems, and we’d like to maybe create a few more fights out there for a position,” Gardenhire said. “If there’s people still out there, and there are, that we can bring in here and push the envelope with, that’d be fun.

    “Saying we will, there are no guarantees. And saying we won’t, there’s no guarantees. They are out there. We’re talking to them, just like every other team.”

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

     

     

