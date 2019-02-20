The Tigers reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with second baseman Josh Harrison. (Photo11: Jeff Roberson, Associated Press)

Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers reportedly have filled their need for an everyday second baseman.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the Tigers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison.

Harrison, 31, spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh. A two-time All-Star (2014, 2017), Harrison's best season was in 2014, when he hit .315 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. He boasted an .837 OPS.

Harrison's a versatile player, having also played outfield and third base.

He's a .277 career hitter, with a career OPS of .725.

Harrison has a link to Tigers history, breaking up Justin Verlander's no-hit bid in May 2012. Verlander was two outs away from his third career no-no when Harrison delivered a single to spoil it. Verlander finished with a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory

The Tigers might not be done. Manager Ron Gardenhire has mentioned the possibility of bringing more players into camp the last two days.

“There’s guys out there that we’ve talked to before who still don’t have a job,” Gardenhire said. “And we have a few needs here, still. We’re still looking for pieces. We’re not completely set. It could happen, yeah.”

The Tigers remain in the hunt for veteran help at first base, manager Ron Gardenhire said. Logan Morrison, who played last season with the Minnesota Twins, remains unsigned. (Photo11: Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press)

Gardenhire said one of the areas of need was veteran depth at first base. Miguel Cabrera has been the only true first baseman working drills over the first two days of spring camp. The others taking reps are multi-positional players — John Hicks, Brandon Dixon, Ronny Rodriguez, Niko Goodrum and Dustin Peterson.

And over the winter, the Tigers had at least some conversation with nine-year veteran first baseman Logan Morrison, 31, who played for the Twins last season. He remains unsigned. Hanley Ramirez, Matt Holliday and Evan Gattis are three other unsigned veterans who play first base. Gattis is also a catcher.

The Tigers also sent scouts to watch a showcase put on by 36-year-old Adrian Gonzalez last month. The scouts came away feeling the 15-year veteran with 317 career home runs and 1,202 RBIs could contribute in 2019.

He also has a long history with Avila. It was Avila, then an assistant to Dave Dombrowski in Florida, who pushed to take Gonzalez with the first overall pick in 2000.

“If there are some people out there who could help us, then absolutely,” Gardenhire said. “We’re still talking to players and their agents. There’s a lot of good players out there, whether we do something or not.

“We know what we have as far as the budget. They have to come to our terms now.”

Morrison hit 38 home runs and knocked in 85 with the Rays in 2017. His production waned last season, .186 with 15 homers.

“We have depth problems, and we’d like to maybe create a few more fights out there for a position,” Gardenhire said. “If there’s people still out there, and there are, that we can bring in here and push the envelope with, that’d be fun.

“Saying we will, there are no guarantees. And saying we won’t, there’s no guarantees. They are out there. We’re talking to them, just like every other team.”

