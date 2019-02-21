Meet second baseman Josh Harrison
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Matt York, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Lakeland, Fla. – It’s not like he was openly recruiting him, mind you. But they have been close friends and teammates for nearly a decade. Naturally, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer has been keeping in touch with Josh Harrison these last couple of months as he remained an unsigned free agent.

    “I would be like, ‘Any traction?’ and he would say, ‘Still waiting, still waiting. Trying to figure out the best spot,’” Mercer said Thursday morning. “I was like, ‘Well, I am over here now – come on. Let’s go.’

    “I didn’t think it would ever happen.”

    And then it did.

    On Wednesday, the Tigers and Harrison reached an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal, pending a physical. Harrison, who will wear Lou Whitaker’s No. 1, is expected to arrive at TigerTown Saturday.

    “I talked to him yesterday and he was fired up,” Mercer said. “I am fired up.”

    A quick history lesson: In July 2009, the Pirates acquired Harrison in a trade with the Cubs and sent him to High-A Lynchburg (Va.). One of the first players he met was Mercer.

    “I asked him if he needed a place to live and he said he didn’t have anything,” Mercer said. “I told him we had a pullout couch in our living room he could use until he found something. And he ended up staying the whole year.

    “I didn’t know him at all, I was just trying to lend him a hand. I didn’t think he was going to stay the whole year, but I am glad he did.”

    A Class A championship, a seven-year run as teammates in Pittsburgh – the double-play combination the last three seasons – and a life-long friendship ensued. But when both entered free agency after last season, they figured their days as teammates were over.

    “Most likely we were going to go our separate ways,” Mercer said. “We hoped we’d meet again but no way did I think it’d be this quick. I am excited for everybody else to see what he’s all about. Pittsburgh knows what he’s all about, but other people in this clubhouse, they may have played against him, but to see it in person, it’s unbelievable.”

    Tigers spring training: Feb. 20
    Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, talks with pitcher Shane Greene during a bullpen session during the Tigers workout Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at spring training in Lakeland, Fla.
    Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, talks with pitcher Shane Greene during a bullpen session during the Tigers workout Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at spring training in Lakeland, Fla. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Shane Greene during a bullpen session.
    Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Shane Greene during a bullpen session. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitchers Drew VerHagen, right, and Michael Fulmer warm up their arms.
    Tigers pitchers Drew VerHagen, right, and Michael Fulmer warm up their arms. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    From left, non-roster invitee Danny Woodrow, and Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Nick Castellanos wait for pop flies from third-base coach Dave Clark, not shown, during practice of calling for the fly ball.
    From left, non-roster invitee Danny Woodrow, and Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Nick Castellanos wait for pop flies from third-base coach Dave Clark, not shown, during practice of calling for the fly ball. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook makes a catch.
    Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook makes a catch. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes, left, calls off Nick Castellanos and makes the catch during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes, left, calls off Nick Castellanos and makes the catch during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones makes a catch during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones makes a catch during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Dustin Peterson makes a catch during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder Dustin Peterson makes a catch during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers non-roster invitee Daz Cameron, left, calls off Nick Castellanos and makes the catch during outfield drills.
    Tigers non-roster invitee Daz Cameron, left, calls off Nick Castellanos and makes the catch during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos makes a running catch, calling off Daz Cameron, left, during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos makes a running catch, calling off Daz Cameron, left, during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones calls off Victor Reyes during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones calls off Victor Reyes during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones after making a running catch during outfield drills.
    Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones after making a running catch during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart makes a running catch during fly ball drills.
    Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart makes a running catch during fly ball drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers third-base coach Dave Clark hits fly balls during outfield drills.
    Tigers third-base coach Dave Clark hits fly balls during outfield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    The Tigers' JaCoby Jones practices sliding on the mat.
    The Tigers' JaCoby Jones practices sliding on the mat. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez warms up his arm.
    Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez warms up his arm. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Former Tiger and most recently the Lakeland Flying Tigers manager Mike Rabelo hits pop ups during pitchers infield practice.
    Former Tiger and most recently the Lakeland Flying Tigers manager Mike Rabelo hits pop ups during pitchers infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    The Tigers' Dustin Peterson starts a rundown during a rundown drill.
    The Tigers' Dustin Peterson starts a rundown during a rundown drill. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Miguel Cabrera, right facing, gathers with teammates for instructions during pitchers infield practice.
    Miguel Cabrera, right facing, gathers with teammates for instructions during pitchers infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    A smiling Miguel Cabrera covers first during pitchers infield practice.
    A smiling Miguel Cabrera covers first during pitchers infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Shane Greene throws in the bullpen.
    Tigers pitcher Shane Greene throws in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    From left, Tigers pitchers Michael Fulmer, Franklin Perez, Joe Jimenez, Jordan Zimmermann and Blaine Hardy watches pitchers infield practice.
    From left, Tigers pitchers Michael Fulmer, Franklin Perez, Joe Jimenez, Jordan Zimmermann and Blaine Hardy watches pitchers infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez, who has been out sick for a couple of days, listens to quality control coach Joe Vavra (52).
    Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez, who has been out sick for a couple of days, listens to quality control coach Joe Vavra (52). Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers infielder Ronny Rodriguez runs down a base runner during a drill.
    Tigers infielder Ronny Rodriguez runs down a base runner during a drill. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers catcher John Hicks catches a bullpen session.
    Tigers catcher John Hicks catches a bullpen session. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez on the mound for pitchers infield practice.
    Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez on the mound for pitchers infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws live batting practice.
    Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle gives instructions during infield drills.
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle gives instructions during infield drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers' Jeimer Candelario prepares a bat for live batting practice.
    Tigers' Jeimer Candelario prepares a bat for live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting practice.
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila watches live batting practice.
    Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila watches live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook practices sliding on a training mat.
    Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook practices sliding on a training mat. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, talks with JaCoby Jones and other players at the Tigers workout.
    Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, talks with JaCoby Jones and other players at the Tigers workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with pitcher Daniel Norris.
    Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with pitcher Daniel Norris. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, left, and hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, right, turn to talk with someone during a break in live batting practice.
    Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, left, and hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, right, turn to talk with someone during a break in live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
      In his eight seasons with the Pirates, Harrison, who played just about every position on the field before settling in at second base, slashed .277/.317/.408 and was a two-time All-Star. He’s been hampered by left hand injuries the last two seasons, limiting him to 97 games last season.

      “He’s a good get for us,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s a positive person, a leader who has proven himself at this level. He’s another guy who can help improve our situation this year, and maybe beyond.

      “He helps us not only as a player on the field, but he’s a teacher. If we’re going to have some young players on the field, he can help them, too.”

      Harrison had been on the Tigers' radar during the Winter Meetings, but his price was too high at that time.

      “There’s a lot of guys still looking for a job,” Gardenhire said. “And he kind of fell into our lap, which is awesome. David Chadd (assistant general manager) did a great job working with their people. We’re excited.”

      Gardenhire joked that it didn’t hurt having a second agent inside the clubhouse working on the Tigers behalf, either – meaning Mercer.

      “I am really happy for him and I am really happy for this club,” Mercer said. “He’s going to fit right in. I’ve been around him a long time, almost my whole career in professional baseball. I know the type of guy he is, the type of teammate he is.

      “He brings a lot to the table that this team is really going to welcome. These young kids here are going to look up to him.”

      Harrison’s presence will indirectly solve the Tigers depth issues at first base, too.

      Niko Goodrum, who was in the fight to be the everyday second baseman, is now expected to resume his role as super utility player, filling in all over the field. He and John Hicks will back up Miguel Cabrera at first base.

      “However they want to do it, I can’t control that,” Goodrum said. “I can’t control anything except how I come to the field, how I do, how I work. Everything outside of that is outside my control.”

      Gardenhire pumped the brakes on doling out roles and playing time this soon. He wisely suggested everybody wait until Harrison actually gets here and gets playing. Having both Harrison and Goodrum gives the Tigers a lot of versatility.  

      “Niko has known that from the get-go,” Gardenhire said. “I told him to take ground balls everywhere. I’ve never told him you’re going to be my second baseman, and I never told him he wasn’t going to be my second baseman.

      “I just said, let’s everybody just come in here and compete for jobs.”

      Mercer said getting back into rhythm with Harrison at second base would be, “like riding a bike. Give it a couple of days, a couple of practices and it’s going to be, ‘Here is it, here we go.’”

      The Tigers will have to clear a spot off the 40-man roster once Harrison passes the medicals and is officially signed. 

      Twitter @cmccosky

       

