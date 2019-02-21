Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is coming off his best season in MLB. (Photo11: Tim Warner, Getty Images)

Not everyone likes Trevor Bauer.

But sportswriters sure do — because sportswriters love candid answers, rather than your typically canned cliches.

And Bauer, the Indians star starting pitcher, is as honest as they come.

Exhibit A: His recent fascinating and wildly entertaining interview with Sports Illustrated, in which he speaks frankly about his past employer, his current employer, his past teammates, and even his dates.

The crux of the article is simple: He's not liked by everyone, nor does he give a rip, a life decision he made back in high school. He just wants to be a very good baseball player and, someday, even a billionaire.

As for dating, here are his three simple rules, which absolutely blew up social media Wednesday (as told to writer Ben Reiter):

When Bauer meets a potential romantic partner, he outlines for her the parameters of any possible relationship on their very first date. “I have three rules,” he says. “One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable. Two: no social media posts about me while we’re together, because private life stays private. Three: I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends.” It’s his way of being considerate. “I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband,” he says. He does want a family in the future, when he can be as all in on it as he currently is on his career, maybe in a decade or so.

Bauer, 28, who finished sixth in the Cy Young voting this past season (teammate Corey Kluber was third, a mistake, Bauer boasts), may be shy about social media when it comes to dating, but not in everyday life.

He is not afraid to go after Twitter trolls, much to the chagrin of the Indians.

Here's why, with Bauer using Detroit as an example:

“It’s a mental chess match, to me,” he says. Eventually, he admits that it runs deeper. “I ignore the vast majority of things people say to me online. Sometimes, I respond. But all you see is the response. "You don’t see people wishing that I have my throat sliced open and bleed to death in front of millions of fans on TV, or saying not to come to Detroit because they’re going to kill me and my family for hitting a couple Detroit batters.”

Bauer was a first-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, but eventually Arizona grew tired of his my-way-or-the-highway training regimen. Bauer was dealt to Cleveland in December 2012, and is coming off his best season — leading to a $13-million salary for 2019, won in arbitration.