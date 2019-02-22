CLOSE

Sights and sounds of spring training captured over a few days and published Feb. 21 Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Lakeland, Fla. – Jordan Zimmermann was fighting with his slider during a live batting practice session Wednesday.

“I threw a couple that were flat, almost cutter-ish,” he said. “Then I moved my (middle) finger off the seam a little bit.”

Amazing the affect a little on-the-fly adjustment like that can have. Almost immediately he started to get more depth on the slider. The spin rate went up and the velocity and trajectory went down. Eureka.

“They told me the slider was at 84 (mph),” Zimmermann said. “Last year, when I was throwing that cutter, it was 87-88. Now it’s at 84 and more depth. I can use that.”

Fact is, he can use them both. Justin Verlander discovered that in his final season with the Tigers. He could throw a slider a little firmer and get it to act like a cutter, and he could also put more spin on it, slow it down and get the depth of a slider.

In effect, you have a pitch that moves laterally (cutter) and one that moves vertically (slider).

“That (87-88 mph pitch) was my slider all those years,” Zimmermann said. “It kind of turned into a cutter. So I feel like I got the slider back and now I know how to throw this cutter.”

At least for now -- velocities can change as he builds his arm strength back up -- Zimmermann’s tool box includes a four-seam fastball (90-92), cutter (87-88), slider (84), change-up (84) and curveball (78-80). Five different pitches from 78 to 92 mph, with depth and movement to both sides of the plate.

“When I am throwing the slider (and the cutter), I am thinking fastball all the time, then at the last minute I just turn it over a little bit,” he said. “When I have both fingers on the seam it stays pretty true and just has a little cut to it.

“When I take the finger off the seam, it helps me know I have to turn it over.”

And, thus, he puts more spin on it, which creates the depth he’s looking for.

“It’s just over the years I kept moving my fingers together, unknowingly,” he said. “The slider went from this (putting one hand on top of the other showing depth) to this (putting them side by side, level). Now I have the depth back and I can still throw the cutter.”

This is what is known as an old dog learning a new trick.

“I have all sorts of weapons out there,” he said, with a laugh.

Zimmermann will make his first spring start on Monday against the Phillies in Clearwater.

Twitter @cmccosky

Tigers spring training: Feb. 21
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Michael Fulmer throwing his first live batting session Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, during the Tigers workout at spring training in Lakeland, Fla.
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Michael Fulmer throwing his first live batting session Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, during the Tigers workout at spring training in Lakeland, Fla. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws his first live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson and pitcher Michael Fulmer meet after Fulmer's first live batting session.
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson and pitcher Michael Fulmer meet after Fulmer's first live batting session. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer wipes off the sweat after his first live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer wipes off the sweat after his first live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, pitcher Michael Fulmer and catcher John Hicks walk off the field after Fulmer's live batting session.
From left, Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, pitcher Michael Fulmer and catcher John Hicks walk off the field after Fulmer's live batting session. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitching prospects in big league camp Kyle Funkhouser and Zac Houston, right, talk after warm-ups.
From left, Tigers pitching prospects in big league camp Kyle Funkhouser and Zac Houston, right, talk after warm-ups. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Franklin Perez work in the bullpen.
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Franklin Perez work in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez works in the bullpen.
Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez works in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Franklin Perez work in the bullpen.
Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson, left, watches pitcher Franklin Perez work in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez works in the bullpen.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez works in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ground crew member Louis Matos, left, says something to make Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera laugh while the field is changed over for the next round of batting practice.
Ground crew member Louis Matos, left, says something to make Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera laugh while the field is changed over for the next round of batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Niko Goodrum fields a ground ball.
The Tigers' Niko Goodrum fields a ground ball. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Pete Kozma fields a grounder in front of shortstop Jordy Mercer.
Non-roster invitee Pete Kozma fields a grounder in front of shortstop Jordy Mercer. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer fields a grounder in front of Pete Kozma.
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer fields a grounder in front of Pete Kozma. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster invitee Daz Cameron fields the ball on one hop during drills.
Tigers non-roster invitee Daz Cameron fields the ball on one hop during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes makes a running catch on a fly ball during drills.
Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes makes a running catch on a fly ball during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart catches a pop-up barehanded during drills.
Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart catches a pop-up barehanded during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Daz Cameron catches a pop-up barehanded during drills.
Non-roster invitee Daz Cameron catches a pop-up barehanded during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes catches a pop-up barehanded during drills.
Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes catches a pop-up barehanded during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos catches a pop-up barehanded during drills.
Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos catches a pop-up barehanded during drills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez talks with pitcher Shane Greene and catcher Bobby Wilson after Jimenez pitches live batting practice.
From left, Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez talks with pitcher Shane Greene and catcher Bobby Wilson after Jimenez pitches live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Kaleb Cowart throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Kaleb Cowart throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with Nick Castellanos during batting practice.
Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle talks with Nick Castellanos during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From right, After pitching live batting practice, Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks with Tigers vice president, assistant general manager David Chadd.
From right, After pitching live batting practice, Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks with Tigers vice president, assistant general manager David Chadd. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers' Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera run sprints at the end of the Tigers workout.
From left, Tigers' Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera run sprints at the end of the Tigers workout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11