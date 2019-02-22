CLOSE Sights and sounds of spring training captured over a few days and published Feb. 21 Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws live batting practice. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. – Jordan Zimmermann was fighting with his slider during a live batting practice session Wednesday.

“I threw a couple that were flat, almost cutter-ish,” he said. “Then I moved my (middle) finger off the seam a little bit.”

Amazing the affect a little on-the-fly adjustment like that can have. Almost immediately he started to get more depth on the slider. The spin rate went up and the velocity and trajectory went down. Eureka.

“They told me the slider was at 84 (mph),” Zimmermann said. “Last year, when I was throwing that cutter, it was 87-88. Now it’s at 84 and more depth. I can use that.”

Fact is, he can use them both. Justin Verlander discovered that in his final season with the Tigers. He could throw a slider a little firmer and get it to act like a cutter, and he could also put more spin on it, slow it down and get the depth of a slider.

In effect, you have a pitch that moves laterally (cutter) and one that moves vertically (slider).

“That (87-88 mph pitch) was my slider all those years,” Zimmermann said. “It kind of turned into a cutter. So I feel like I got the slider back and now I know how to throw this cutter.”

At least for now -- velocities can change as he builds his arm strength back up -- Zimmermann’s tool box includes a four-seam fastball (90-92), cutter (87-88), slider (84), change-up (84) and curveball (78-80). Five different pitches from 78 to 92 mph, with depth and movement to both sides of the plate.

“When I am throwing the slider (and the cutter), I am thinking fastball all the time, then at the last minute I just turn it over a little bit,” he said. “When I have both fingers on the seam it stays pretty true and just has a little cut to it.

“When I take the finger off the seam, it helps me know I have to turn it over.”

And, thus, he puts more spin on it, which creates the depth he’s looking for.

“It’s just over the years I kept moving my fingers together, unknowingly,” he said. “The slider went from this (putting one hand on top of the other showing depth) to this (putting them side by side, level). Now I have the depth back and I can still throw the cutter.”

This is what is known as an old dog learning a new trick.

“I have all sorts of weapons out there,” he said, with a laugh.

Zimmermann will make his first spring start on Monday against the Phillies in Clearwater.

Twitter @cmccosky