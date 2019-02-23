Former Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has signed a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Goodyear, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds have signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

The 29-year-old Iglesias will compete for a place on the Reds’ bench. The Cuban native played in 125 games for Detroit last season, hitting .269 with five home runs and 48 RBIs.

“He provides great depth. He’s been a shortstop, he’s played second base, third base,” Reds manager David Bell said Saturday. “He’s been a successful major league player on really good teams. He brings experience of winning. If he makes the team, he will make us a deeper, better team.”

Bell made clear that Jose Peraza will be the Reds’ starting shortstop.

“Peraza has made great strides. We believe in what he’s doing,” Bell said. “We need to be as strong as we can with all 12 guys that make our team as position players.”

Iglesias signed with Boston in 2009 and made his big league debut in 2011. He was an All-Star in 2015, batting .300 for the season. His lifetime batting average is .270 in 656 games over a six-year career.