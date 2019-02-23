Meet second baseman Josh Harrison
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Matt York, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen

    Dunedin, Fla. — The Josh Harrison era of Tigers baseball begins now.

    General manager Al Avila announced before the club’s Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays Saturday that Harrison had passed his physical and signed his one-year, $2 million deal.

    “Harrison gives us a really experienced veteran guy,” Avila said. “He’s a high-energy guy, a leader for some of our young guys. He’s going to fit in real well here.”

    Harrison, 31, spent the last eight seasons with the Pirates. For the last three seasons, he and new Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer were the Bucs' double-play combo.

    “Going into the winter, second base wasn’t really a priority, per se,” Avila said. “The priority at the time was shortstop. But we felt if we could improve ourselves at second base, we would. We didn’t have a young guy who could step up, like Dawel Lugo — we projected him more toward Triple-A.

    “Nike Goodrum was an option at second base but going into the winter, we felt he could be a super utility guy. Harrison plays a lot of positions, too, so Gardy (manager Ron Gardenhire) really has a lot of opportunity to move guys around.”

    Plugging Harrison into the everyday lineup at second allows Goodrum and John Hicks to back up Miguel Cabrera at first. It also frees up Goodrum to serve as an extra outfielder, allowing the Tigers to carry four on the 25-man roster if they choose.

    “I knew we wanted to give Niko a lot of at-bats,” Avila said. “And Gardy said he’s certain that he’s going to get him all the at-bats he needs.”

    The Tigers $2 million offer was on the table for Harrison for most of the offseason. Finally, last Thursday, he accepted it.

    “I need to give (assistant general manager) David Chadd kudos,” Avila said. “He really stayed with it, and it happened. We think he still has a lot of left in the tank and he’s going to help out our young guys, the coaching staff.

    “He just makes us a better team overall.”

    Harrison is expected to work out with the team on Sunday. Gardenhire said he would give him a few days to get acclimated before putting into a game.

    The Tigers didn’t immediately announce who they were taking off the 40-man roster to make room for Harrison.

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

     

