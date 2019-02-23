Josh Harrison signed his one-year, $2 million contract with Tigers and passed his physical. (Photo11: Matt Marton, AP)

Dunedin, Fla. — The Josh Harrison era of Tigers baseball begins now.

General manager Al Avila announced before the club’s Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays Saturday that Harrison had passed his physical and signed his one-year, $2 million deal.

“Harrison gives us a really experienced veteran guy,” Avila said. “He’s a high-energy guy, a leader for some of our young guys. He’s going to fit in real well here.”

Harrison, 31, spent the last eight seasons with the Pirates. For the last three seasons, he and new Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer were the Bucs' double-play combo.

“Going into the winter, second base wasn’t really a priority, per se,” Avila said. “The priority at the time was shortstop. But we felt if we could improve ourselves at second base, we would. We didn’t have a young guy who could step up, like Dawel Lugo — we projected him more toward Triple-A.

“Nike Goodrum was an option at second base but going into the winter, we felt he could be a super utility guy. Harrison plays a lot of positions, too, so Gardy (manager Ron Gardenhire) really has a lot of opportunity to move guys around.”

Plugging Harrison into the everyday lineup at second allows Goodrum and John Hicks to back up Miguel Cabrera at first. It also frees up Goodrum to serve as an extra outfielder, allowing the Tigers to carry four on the 25-man roster if they choose.

“I knew we wanted to give Niko a lot of at-bats,” Avila said. “And Gardy said he’s certain that he’s going to get him all the at-bats he needs.”

The Tigers $2 million offer was on the table for Harrison for most of the offseason. Finally, last Thursday, he accepted it.

“I need to give (assistant general manager) David Chadd kudos,” Avila said. “He really stayed with it, and it happened. We think he still has a lot of left in the tank and he’s going to help out our young guys, the coaching staff.

“He just makes us a better team overall.”

Harrison is expected to work out with the team on Sunday. Gardenhire said he would give him a few days to get acclimated before putting into a game.

The Tigers didn’t immediately announce who they were taking off the 40-man roster to make room for Harrison.

