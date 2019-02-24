Miguel Cabrera stretches during batting practice before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. – Just like riding a bike, eh Miguel Cabrera?

Maybe not.

Playing in his first competitive baseball game since tearing his left biceps muscle last June, Cabrera walked and singled to left field in a 10-6 loss to the Phillies Sunday, the Grapefruit League home opener at Publix Field.

And he felt almost like he’s never played the game before.

“It felt a little weird,” he said. “Like I don’t know what I’m doing in the field. Hitting was good, but on the field, base running and defense, I felt uncomfortable.”

BOX SCORE: Phillies 10, Tigers 6

After he walked on a 3-2 pitch in the second inning, he was doubled off at second base after Jeimer Candelario grounded out to the first baseman. Cabrera seemed to slow up going into the base and didn’t slide.

His grimace wasn’t from feeling physical pain.

“I was like, ‘What am I doing?’” he said.

No worries, though. He still has a month to get himself back to game speed, which will be more than enough time. The way he lashed a 3-0 pitch in the fourth inning, though, looked very familiar.

“The hitting is OK,” he said. “But getting in the right position, the reactions on the field, not good.”

It was the spring and Tigers’ debut for free-agent signee Tyson Ross, as well. And though the 6-5 right-hander would have preferred a cleaner stat line, all things considered, it was a solid day’s work.

“I got my work in,” he said. “You don’t ever want to give up runs, but I felt like I made some pitches and got up to game speed, which is nice.”

Signed for one year at $5.75 million, Ross threw all four of his pitches in a 39-pitch, 10-batter outing. He needed 30 pitches to get through the first inning.

He gave up singles to the first two hitters, then Nick Williams launched a 3-2, two-seam fastball some 425 feet over the wall in center field. He set down five of the next six hitters, including striking out Austin Listi on arguably the best slider he threw all day.

“It’s baseball, you have to be ready for 30-pitch innings and be able to come out of it,” he said. “You have to find your focus again and move forward. That first inning was longer than I wanted it to be, but I feel good physically and I was able to get back on track.”

Ross is two years removed from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery. Before he was injured, he was predominantly a sinker-slider pitcher. He said he is still searching to recapture his sinker – and he has locked in on the reams of analytical data the Rapsodo machine provides to help find it.

“I’m trying to look at the film, look at the numbers and just find out what the ideal spin and everything is to get that sinker back to where it was before,” he said. “To give me two pitches that can go in different directions.”

Last year, Ross said, all his pitches moved right to left. If he can get his sinker shape back, he will have an effective pitch moving left to right.

“Right now, it’s kind of a coin flip,” he said. “I threw some sinkers that cut. Some moved the wrong way.”

The Phillies had the long ball working for them Sunday. Besides Williams’ three-run blast, former Twins catcher Drew Butera walloped three-run home run off Buck Farmer in the fifth.

Then in the sixth, Dylan Cozens hit a 3-0 pitch from reliever Zac Houston that cleared the Margaritaville Patio in right field and landed on the roof of the Tigers administration building.

It was an adventurous day for Tigers center field prospect Daz Cameron. He fought the wind and the sun and lost twice. The first was a long, slicing drive by Williams that Cameron circled and couldn’t catch up to.

The second was a short fly ball that he lost in the sun.

But, he also turned a routine single to right field into a double with his speed and drove in a run.

Ronny Rodriguez, trying to win a utility spot, lined a two-run home run in a four-run Tigers eighth inning.

Harold Castro hit a solo homer in the ninth for the final score.

