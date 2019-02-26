Meet second baseman Josh Harrison
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after he stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison stops a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Matt York, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison scores on a sacrifice fly by Colin Moran off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 15, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, but can't turn the double play on Paul Goldschmidt during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison dives to stop a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Alen Hanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison retreats after rounding first during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Josh Harrison
Josh Harrison Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison gives his jersey to a fan after a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the last baseball game of the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field at PNC Park after being replaced in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Lakeland, Fla. – Hey, J-Hay, you ready to go?

    “I’m always ready to go.”

    For the last four days, new Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison has been working on the back fields at TigerTown while his teammates have played exhibition games in Dunedin, Jupiter, Clearwater and Port St. Lucie.

    “I wouldn’t say it’s been weird,” Harrison said of his temporary solitude. “It’s been good for me to get a little individual attention and for me to kind of catch up on what I missed out on. It’s been good to get back into the flow and not feel like I had to be rushed.”

    Harrison is expected to make his debut in a Tigers uniform on Wednesday against the Yankees at Marchant Stadium, teamed with his old double-play partner from the Pirates, Jordy Mercer. The two did a battery of infield drills together on Tuesday.

    “We’re just getting him in baseball shape,” said Tigers quality control coach Joe Vavra, who has been supervising the workouts. “Just conditioning stuff, swinging the bat. He’s taken a lot of batting practice and he’s taken a lot of ground balls, and just getting used to our systems.”

    Vavra spent a lot of time going over the Tigers’ coverage concepts, the defensive signals and various things the Tigers stress on shifts and other defensive alignments. Things that aren't really new to Harrison, but packaged and labeled differently.

    “Every team has their own philosophy and how they run plays,” Harrison said. “Just positioning and certain ins and outs that you have to be present for to understand. But I’m a guy that learns pretty quick. It’s nothing new to me.

    “It’s all been pretty smooth. No issues.”

    It was never the Tigers intention to rush him into a game, but even it was, it took an extra day for some of his equipment to get to Lakeland. He was unpacking several boxes of training shoes and cleats Tuesday.

    He has taken live batting practice. Left-hander Daniel Stumpf -- who is also expected to make his spring debut Wednesday -- threw to him on Sunday.

    “In terms of baseball shape, he’s fine,” Vavra said. “He’s been running the bases, his hands are good, cardio is good – he’s in great shape. He’s a baseball player. He’s ready to go. Just with the schedule – do we want to put him on a bus to Port St. Lucie (two-hour drive) to start out?

    “Listen, he’s a pro. He knows how to handle it. He’s been preparing himself for this most of his life. It’s just another year for him.”

    Vavra has spent a lot of time the last few years breaking in young players – with the Twins through their rebuilding process and the last two years with the Tigers. Working with a seasoned veteran like Harrison the last few days had to feel like a holiday for him.

    “It’s night and day when you get a guy like that,” he said, with a smile. “They’ve been groomed. They’ve been tried and tested. And what’s so good about them, they’re willing to share. He wants to share that experience.

    “Him talking and you watch his actions on the field, the younger guys take notice and they go, ‘Wow.’ He is that comfortable and he understands himself, they just want to watch and see what he does.”

    Around the horn 

    Michael Fulmer is expected to make his first start of the spring Wednesday against the Yankees. The Tigers have slow-played his workload early in camp to allow him time to get acclimated to the brace he’s wearing on his surgically-repaired right knee. He also missed three day of camp, one for his arbitration hearing and two to be with his father prior to quadruple bypass surgery.

    The Tigers' No. 2 pitching prospect, right-hander Franklin Perez, made his spring debut Monday in Clearwater. He allowed a hit, with a strikeout in one scoreless inning. The stadium radar gun clocked his fastball as high as 96. But he got his strikeout with a knee-buckling curve ball. The pitch actually hung over the middle of the plate, but the action on it completely froze the hitter.

    … Matt Moore is scheduled to start for the Tigers Thursday against the Braves in Orlando. It will be his second start. The Tigers haven’t yet revealed their pitching plans for the weekend.

    Twitter @cmccosky

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11