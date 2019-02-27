Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning Wednesday against the Yankees in Lakeland, Fla. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. — He’s coming off knee surgery in the offseason. He hadn’t pitched in a game since last Sept. 15. He slow-played things early by design, and on top of that, he missed three days of work this spring for personal reasons.

So, Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer didn’t have a ton of expectations for his spring debut.

“I was just worried about my pants being too tight on my right leg,” he said, joking, sort of. “Just trying to focus with the knee brace sticking out too much.”

He has worn the brace on his surgically-repaired knee all spring — not only to hold the meniscus in place, but also as a tool to help him get used to some new mechanics. He has changed his delivery, trying to take some of the stress off his right knee after two surgeries in five years.

“I was just focusing on my mechanics and making sure I was pain-free,” said Fulmer, who allowed four runs and three hits in two innings of the Tigers’ rain-shortened, 10-4 Grapefruit League win Wednesday. “Everything will come. I just need some reps.”

It was evident he is still in the early stages of building up his arm strength. He normally throws his two-seam and four-seam fastballs from 95-97 mph. On Wednesday, he was registering at 90-91.

“I’ll let you guys worry about that,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. That’s the last thing that’s going to come along. I am just working on trying to repeat my delivery and have pain-free mechanics. That was the only goal today.”

He gave up a three-run home run to Greg Bird in the first inning. All three of those runs came after he appeared to induce an inning-ending double-play grounder from Miguel Andujar. Second baseman Josh Harrison, in his Tigers debut, got the out at second but threw wildly to first base.

“Just shaking the cobwebs out,” Harrison said. “But I need to make that play.”

Fulmer needed 26 pitches (15 strikes) to get out of the first inning. He sat for about 30 minutes while the Tigers batted around in the bottom of the first, then dispatched the Yankees in order, on seven pitches in the second.

“I was just trying to work on everything we’ve been working on in that first inning,” Fulmer said. “Just working on too many things. Trying to change too many things at once, it throws things out of whack. In the second inning, I just said we will work on all that stuff between starts. Right now I need to get the ball down in the zone and pound the strike zone.”

Harrison, the errant throw aside, had a productive debut. Hitting leadoff in manager Ron Gardenhire’s lineup, he walked twice, singled, and scored once.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “It felt good to be back out there.”

Harrison has hit leadoff in 272 games over his career. In 1,191 plate appearances from that spot, he has a .296 batting average, .332 on-base average and a .436 slugging percentage.

“I take pride in it,” he said. “It’s not easy. Some guys don’t like it. But it’s a spot I think I thrive in. I like bringing energy to the team and letting them build from whatever I see from the pitcher.”

The Tigers scored five runs in the first and five more in the third. The games was delayed for 16 minutes after the fifth. And called in the seventh.

Jeimer Candelario, batting left-handed, tripled and doubled.

Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera rapped back-to-back doubles in the first inning. And Christin Stewart singled in the first and hit a long grand slam to right field in the third.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky