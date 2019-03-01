Josh Harrison and the Tigers will be on FSD for 160 games this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers aren't much of a national brand these days, as the rebuild continues.

And so, they are scheduled for just two national telecasts during the 2019 season. That means Fox Sports Detroit is scheduled to broadcast 160 of the 162 games.

The only exceptions:

►June 13, vs. the Royals in Omaha, Neb., as part of the College World Series showcase. That game will be on ESPN.

►June 22, at the Indians. That game will be on Fox Sports 1.

FSD is planning extended coverage for the April 4 home opener against the Royals, with coverage starting two hours before first pitch, at 11 a.m.

The season premiere of "Inside the Tigers" airs at 6:30 p.m. April 12.

The Tigers TV broadcast booth has a new look this season, with Matt Shepard taking over play-by-play duties. He'll work alongside analysts Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, with Craig Monroe and Dan Petry sharing analyst duties on pregame and postgame shows.

Shepard takes over for Mario Impemba, let go after the 2018 season following a physical altercation with partner Rod Allen, who also wasn't retained.

Impemba has since landed a role on Boston Red Sox radio broadcasts.

