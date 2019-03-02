Miguel Cabrera connected for his first home run of the spring in the Tigers' 7-4 victory over the Braves Saturday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. — Miguel Cabrera connected on a 96-mph fastball Saturday from Braves right-hander Jacob Webb. The ball flew over the right-center field fence and banged off the 15-foot wall, nearly reaching the bounce house and inflatable slide that sit on the concourse at Publix Field.

“Wind,” Cabrera said, with a grin.

No. The slight breeze blowing in that direction didn’t much impact that one. It was a vintage opposite-field missile by Cabrera. He last broke out his home run trot on April 28.

“Everybody throws hard, so you’ve got to be ready for that,” said Cabrera. “You’ve got to be aggressive. At the same time, I’ve got to take some pitches, see some pitches. It’s been a long time since I’ve faced pitching, so right now it’s hard to see what’s going to be my strike zone.

“I’ve got to figure it out.”

Cabrera, who is returning after right biceps surgery cost him three and a half months last year, isn’t exactly scuffling in the meantime. He singled and walked before he clouted that two-run home run in the Tigers’ 7-4 Grapefruit League win over the Braves.

He has six hits in 13 at-bats this spring. Still, he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.

“In this game, you never know,” he said. “Sometimes you are hitting the ball hard, and then the next week you are hitting soft.”

Cabrera said a better test will come in the next couple of weeks when they hit the dog days.

“We will see where we are at,” he said. “At some point in spring training you’re going to be tired, because we do a lot of stuff here. And we are on our feet, standing out there, doing early work and all the little things you’ve got to do.

“Let’s see what happens.”

Brandon Dixon, claimed off waivers from the Reds and trying to win a utility spot, singled and hit a long, two-run home run to left-center. Nick Castellanos also got two hits, and he made a nice play to throw out William Contreras in the fourth inning.

He chased the ball into the right field corner, made a strong relay throw to second baseman Josh Harrison, who then threw to shortstop Jordy Mercer.

Speaking of Mercer, he’s gotten on hit in his first 13 at-bats.

“I’ve always been a slow starter,” he said. “That’s how I’ve always been. For me, it’s about timing. I have a little bit of a leg kick, so my timing is always an issue early. I feel like I am seeing the ball well. I am not swinging at bad pitches, which is a tell-tale sign as well.

“At this stage of my career, I’m just getting ready for Opening Day. That’s the big thing for me. I want to be ready to roll when that day gets here.”

He had his longtime double-play partner Harrison turned a sweet 4-6-3 on speedy Ender Inciarte in the third inning, starter Jordan Zimmermann’s final inning. Zimmermann quite enjoyed it.

“It took me about 20 starts last year to get one,” he said, laughing. “I don’t really know what happened out there. I started walking off with two outs; I thought there were three. Had to do a quick U-turn.”

It was Zimmermann’s third solid start of the spring. He threw 46 pitches and had four strikeouts. He gave up a single to Inciarte and an RBI double to Johan Comargo, the first two hitters he faced. After that, he allowed just one hit and a walk.

“That was the first time working out of the stretch this spring,” he said. “I was little lost in that first inning. But I got back on track. The second inning (nine pitches) was much better with everything. It wasn’t my best outing, but still decent.”

Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Buck Farmer and Matt Hall each pitched a scoreless inning.

Right-hander Zac Reininger gave up a three-run home run in the eighth to Garrison Schwartz.

