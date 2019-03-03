2019 Detroit News top Tigers prospects
 

Click through the gallery for a breakdown of the Detroit Tigers' top 10 prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning of The Detroit News. The list is led by right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
Click through the gallery for a breakdown of the Detroit Tigers' top 10 prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning of The Detroit News. The list is led by right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
1. Casey Mize, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 220: Those who argue Matt Manning should sit in that top slot have a case. You could go with either Mize or Manning here. But only because his four pitches are more refined is Mize winning the bluest of blue ribbons. He was last June’s litter-pick as the best amateur talent in America. He’ll get a chance to show at Lakeland and Erie, and maybe higher in 2019, why he’s a potential jewel in a remade Tigers rotation. Cliff Welch, Associated Press
2. Matt Manning, RH starter, 21, 6-6, 190: Credit the Tigers scouts on this call. It’s gutsy to take a prep pitcher, having no more experience than Manning had in 2016, with a ninth overall pick. But what a payoff it should bring. Manning gets better, stronger, and more overpowering each week during his farm seminars. He has one of the best curveballs anywhere in minor-league ball and is throwing harder as strength and mechanics and pure athleticism coalesce. Could be a staff ace. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
3. Isaac Paredes, IF, 19, 5-11, 225: Yes, 19 years old -- for a few more days, anyway. This is what he did in 39 games last year at Double A: .321 batting average, .406 on-base, .864 slugging. He has a right-handed swing that as early as next season could be a trigger to the Tigers’ reconstituted lineup. He probably is headed for third base unless he drops 30-40 pounds, which would be one mean feat. The bat will find its way into the lineup’s mid-order, wherever Paredes plays. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
4. Franklin Perez, RH starter, 21, 6-3, 197: A year ago, Perez was atop our best-50 Tigers farm report. This year he slips three spots, mostly because he pitched in only seven games last season due to LAT muscle and shoulder issues that have since healed. He should return with Perez-like prowess in 2019. This was the premier prize in the Tigers’ three-player trade return for Justin Verlander. A healthy spring camp and no black cats accompanying him to the mound during the regular season should restore his prospect prestige. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
5. Parker Meadows, RF, 19, 6-5, 185: Tigers believe they got first-round talent in the second round when they grabbed Meadows last June. He got dinged during some rookie games but should unveil that left-handed bat, speed, and all-around portfolio in 2019. The Tigers desperately needed this kind of player and hitter in their system. They got him – as 2019 should affirm. He's fresh out of high school, but a gifted talent whose brother, Austin, already has cracked the big leagues. Mike Janes, Associated Press
6. Beau Burrows, RH starter, 22, 6-2, 200: This chap has done nothing but pitch well, stay healthy, and improve at every level since the Tigers got him as one more perilous prep starter who looks as if he’ll do just fine. Yes, stuff happens. It can happen to any player. Burrows will start the year at Triple A. A good bet you’ll see him in Detroit in 2019, perhaps earlier than later. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
7. Wenceel Perez, SS, 19, 5-11, 170: The Tigers paid him royally three years ago to join their Comerica Park Corps. He could be Detroit-bound rapidly. He’s a switch-hitter who, if 2019 goes as well as projected, would invite thoughts about how soon Perez will be your next Tigers starter. This is one of the team’s thoroughbred talents. Have fun watching him in 2019 – and beyond. Mike Janes, Associated Press
8. Daz Cameron, CF, 22, 6-2, 195: Focus for a moment on Cameron’s work in last year’s Arizona Fall League, a sturdy stage, indeed. Cameron in 20 games batted .342/.435/.468/.903. Not the fattest body of work, but given he played well at three levels last year, including Triple A, one can sense Cameron could quickly be planting spikes on Comerica Park’s turf. There is a question about whether he will simply be an OK all-around player. Or one who can be upper-tier. Deeper insight is en route in 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
9. Willi Castro, SS, 21, 6-1, 165: Here, most likely, is your Opening Day shortstop in 2020. A plus player at short? Impossible to say when Castro remains so young. But in 26 games at Erie, after the Tigers had gotten him from Cleveland in the Leonys Martin trade, Castro’s numbers were .324/.366/.562/.928. He has serious skill. It’s of course a matter of his right-handed bat. But it’s no deep leap to think Castrol will grow into a nice everyday big-league shortstop. Mike Janes, Associated Press
10. Kody Clemens, 2B, 22, 6-1, 170: Those who wanted the Tigers to spend last year’s first-round pick on Nick Madrigal could rest more comfortably when the Tigers nabbed Clemens with the third round’s first pick. Clemens isn’t Madrigal, a wondrous two-way player whom Clemens bests in only one key category: power. But that’s huge at second base. Clemens torched Big 12 Conference pitching at the University of Texas. He turns 23 in May, so this year is critical. But it’s a good bet Clemens soon gets his first peek at Comerica Park. Nick Wagner, Associated Press
    Sarasota, Fla. – Not surprisingly, Tigers prospects Kody Clemens and Brock Deatherage were both called over from minor-league camp and had lockers next to each other in the visiting dugout here at Ed Smith Stadium Sunday.

    “Yeah, that’s kind of how it is,” Deatherage said. “Everywhere we go, we’re always together. Kind of a duo package there.”

    They were extra players for this split-squad Grapefruit League game Sunday, but the Tigers envision this duo may one day hit at the top of their big-league batting order.

    Deatherage, speedy outfielder who gets home to first in 4.1 seconds, is a prototypical, scrappy, pain-in-the-neck leadoff hitter. Clemens, a second baseman, puts the ball in play to all fields and projects some gap power as he grows into his body.

    But that’s all hopes and dreams right now. They are just starting their journey.

    “Nowadays, I feel like everybody has to take the minor leagues step by step,” Clemens said. “There are so many good players now, that you have to prove yourself at every single spot. I just have to keep my head down and grind until they come calling me.”

    Both were drafted in 2018; Clemens in the third round, Deatherage in the 10th. Both spent most of their first pro season at Low-A West Michigan. Both hit over .300 with an OPS over .800. And they were both promoted and put on the same 5 a.m. flight, to finish their seasons at High-A Lakeland.

    “We were both in the lineup that first day and we were pumped to do that,” Clemens said. “It’s the experience you need to get better. Once you get your feet wet, you know what to expect.”

    It took Clemens a few games to get acclimated back to High-A, but he finished strong, hitting .345 and slugging .517 over his last eight games.  

    Deatherage hit .333 with a .404 on-base average in 45 plate appearances at Lakeland.

    “It was huge, just to get my feet wet,” Deatherage said. “That probably where we’re going to start the coming season, so just to get to experience the Florida State League, get back down in that heat and get 40-50 at-bats, that was huge.

    “It just showed me what I’m looking forward to seeing this year.”

    Deatherage is 23 and played four seasons and earned his degree at N.C. State. Clemens will be 23 on May 15 and played three seasons at Texas. You don’t have to talk to either long to sense that their maturity level is higher than the level of ball they will play this season.

    “My main goal is to win,” Clemens said. “My dad was an intimidating pitcher, right? But he always asked me, ‘Why do people think I’m intimidating? It’s because I won.’ He was intimidating because he won. So, that’s what I want. I like to win.

    “That’s always the first goal of mine, wherever I am at.”

    Clemens father, you may have heard, is Roger Clemens.

    “I just love the process,” Clemens said. “I love being able to do what I can for each team that I am on. …That’s the big difference between college baseball and pro ball – pro ball is so much more individual-based. It’s fun, but it’s tough. Everybody is just grinding to get promoted.

    “I like the team-chemistry, like fighting with your best friends to win a baseball game. I think that’s the joy I have in it. It’s a grind, but I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it.”

    There will be heartbreaks and setbacks along the path, and both understand that. But baseball has already punched Deatherage in the heart. In his junior season, his draft season, he fell into the first and worst hitting funk of his life. And as his batting average sunk below .220, his stock fell from the top of the draft to the 29th round.

    “It was a big-time humiliating process,” he said. “It was something I never experienced before my entire life, dating back to little leagues. I always had success at the plate, I was always very comfortable and consistent.

    “But it felt like I would never get another hit. I couldn’t catch a break. And when you get so deep down that hole, you can’t dig yourself out. Going through that was humbling. But being able to work my way through that and bounce back my senior year was big for me.”

    He went back to the basics, simplified his swing and started to rake again. He improved his draft position by 19 rounds and then put an exclamation point on his recovery by going 5 for 9 with four home runs in the Gulf Coast League.

    “Being able to carry what I experienced in the Midwest League and what I brought with me from playing four years of college ball brought some value for me,” he said. “My focus is just to continue to be consistent.

    “That is pretty much the entire goal – in the little stint I’ve had in pro ball and all the way through, just try to be consistent.”

    They both are well aware of the talent that surrounds them as they start their climb. They are aware the odds are long, even for players as skilled and driven as they are, because there are so many variables beyond their control.

    “It’s more about timing and opportunity, than being really good,” Clemens said. “One of my good friends, Ryne Birk, is a second baseman (at Double-A) in the Astros system. He is grinding, but Jose Altuve is up there. It’s going to be tough to somehow get up there.

    “It’s all about opportunity and timing. But if you are putting up numbers and doing your job every single day, then you have a chance.”

    Deatherage and Clemens have shared bus rides and plane rides, dorm rooms, hotel rooms and now an apartment in Lakeland. They seem to be on this ride together, both chasing a shared dream – to play in the big leagues.

    Twitter @cmccosky

