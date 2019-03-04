Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer allowed four hits and a run in three innings Monday against the Cardinals. (Photo: Chris O'Meara, Associated Press)

Lakeland, Fla. — The brace on his right leg was less noticeable Monday in Michael Fulmer’s second start of the spring — at least cosmetically. He was wearing custom-made baseball pants that were much roomier than the ones he usually wears.

You could hardly see the outline of the brace.

As for how much he noticed it during his three innings of work in the Tigers’ 9-5 Grapefruit League win over the Cardinals, that’s a different story.

Fulmer threw 49 pitches over three innings, giving up a long, party-deck home run to the first batter he faced — Kolten Wong — and then impressively worked himself out of trouble in the second and third innings.

“Honestly, today was the best I felt since spring training started,” Fulmer said. “Everything was a lot smoother. The ball was coming out good and everything was a lot less violent — a lot smoother, maybe a little bit sneaky.”

The brace, which protects his surgically-repaired right knee, forces him to taper his drive toward home plate. It restricts his ability to activate his heel. He pushes off the balls of his foot now, and his motion to the plate is far less violent.

Whether that is causing the noticeable decrease in velocity remains to be seen.

“I’m not worried about it at all,” he said. “If it keeps going up every outing, we will be spot-on for the regular season.”

It could be that he is still adjusting to the new delivery. It could be that he hasn’t built up his arm strength yet. It could be both of those things. But on Monday, his fastball velocity was 89-92 mph. He touched 93 one time. That was up from his first start, but his average fastball last season was 96 mph.

“I have what, three or four more starts down here,” he said. “If I keep increasing by this much, then on opening day, everyone will be happy. If it keeps going up, it should be just right when the season starts, which is perfect.”

Fulmer allowed four hits and two walks in his three innings. Getting two punch-outs, one with a two-seamer (looking) and the other with a change-up (swinging). He stranded three runners with one out in the second inning.

In the third, he stranded runners at first and second with no outs.

The Tigers hit five home runs. Mikie Mahtook hit two of them, monster shots, to the back of the berm in left field. The first one, off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, was to left-center field, the second one nearly cleared the berm down the line in left.

Jeimer Candelario did clear the berm with his missile shot. Jordy Mercer, who also doubled, hit his first dinger of the spring, an opposite-field shot to the Tigers’ bullpen in right.

Catcher Kade Scivicque blasted on to the berm in the eighth.

Nick Castellanos, on his 27th birthday, had a pair of doubles. Josh Harrison also had two hits.

The Cardinals outfielders put on a show, too. Miguel Cabrera was robbed twice, once by center fielder Randy Arozarena and again by right fielder Dylan Carlson. Carlson’s play was spectacular. Cabrera hit a hard, slicing liner angling toward the right-field line. Carlson snared on a dive.

Christin Stewart was robbed of a hit by left fielder Jose Martinez.

Tigers No. 1 draft pick last year Casey Mize pitched two innings — the first was most impressive. With his fastball hitting 96, then 97 and even 98 mph, he struck out Arozarena on three pitches, Wong on four pitches and then got a soft ground out to the end the inning.

He walked back to back hitters in the eighth and wound up allowing a run after a bunt and a sacrifice fly.

