Weather, effects of playing on hard fields forced Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire to shake up his lineup Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire called reporters into his office at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. Earlier he had changed his lineup, removing starters Miguel Cabrera, Nick Castellanos, Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison.

“I know you guys all tweeted it out, ‘Gardy changed the whole frickin’ lineup, guys are hurt, guys are dead,’” he said, as the room exploded in laughter. “I know how it goes. ‘Castellanos is traded, he’s out of here.’ I’m just trying to calm it down, OK?”

For the record, the lineup change was tweeted out. But the reason for it was believed to be the wet conditions caused by a steady rain Tuesday morning. It was more than that.

“Yeah, weather is part of it,” he said. “But it’s more the hard fields. Talking to a number of guys today, and because of these old, hard fields in spring training, we’ve got a little hip and groin soreness. I just said, ‘hips and groin soreness, that’s not good.’

“I just changed the whole lineup and got the boys out of there. … Guys are sore. I don’t know how the fields are going to be. I just said we’re not going to deal with that.”

Gardenhire said all four players were willing and able to play. All four had played three games in the last four days.

“It’s always that way in Florida,” Gardenhire said, explaining the hard, sunbaked fields. “And they get worse as the time goes on here. They get harder because it starts getting really hot every day. By the end, your spikes don’t even dig in half the time unless the grounds crew really soaks them down.”

It’s a good bet none of those four players will travel to Disney for the game against the Braves on Wednesday, either.

“Disney is like a rock,” Gardenhire said. “I don’t even want to take my players over there, that’s how tough it is. Balls bounce like a Super Ball there. I’m required to bring a team there, and I will. But, I’m nervous.”

