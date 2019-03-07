The Detroit Tigers' Drew VerHagen pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning Wednesday. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Lakeland, Fla. – The Tigers aren't taking any chances with the health of reliever Drew VerHagen. After an uncharacteristically rough outing Wednesday against the Braves, the Tigers ran tests on his right arm Thursday.

"Just going through the process and getting checked out," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He just didn't feel it right. Whether it's dead arm or what – I hate that word. Dead arm means you're not throwing the ball good.

"He just didn't have it the other day and we want to make sure everything is right."

VerHagen, who had been lights-out all spring, faced seven batters Wednesday and gave up four runs, two hits, three walks and a wild pitch in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss. He only got two outs and didn't finish his inning.

"We ran tests and checked him out," Gardenhire said. "The doctors looked and didn't see anything, but you still follow the process. That's all that happened. We will know more tomorrow if there's anything big."