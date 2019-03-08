Cameron Rupp (Photo: Matt York, AP)

Lakeland, Fla. – The Tigers added some organizational depth at the catcher position, acquiring 30-year-old Cameron Rupp from the Giants for cash considerations Friday.

Rupp, who played four seasons with the Phillies from 2013-17, was a non-roster invitee to Giants camp, and he has the same status with the Tigers.

Last season, Rupp spent time at Triple-A for three different organizations – the Twins, Rangers and Mariners. In his four years with the Phillies, he hit .234 with a .407 slugging percentage. He hit 30 home runs over 2016 and 2017.

It is unclear what the Tigers have in mind for Rupp. They already have Bobby Wilson and Hector Sanchez in camp as veteran insurance against two young catchers – Grayson Greiner and John Hicks – starting their first full season at that position in the big leagues.

Whether Rupp was acquired in case Wilson or Sanchez makes the 25-man roster as a third catcher, roster flexibility manager Ron Gardenhire has long been fond of, remains to be seen.

Twitter @cmccosky