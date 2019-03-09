Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, shown here during a workout last month, allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk in three innings. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. — Michael Fulmer, post-knee surgery, is going about things very differently these days.

Instead of attacking hitters like a snorting, stomping bull, pouring 96-mph four-seamers and two-seamers at them, his approach is a lot less abrasive — which is not to say it was ineffective.

He made his third spring start Saturday, and he threw one pitch at 92 mph, the rest between 82-91. His fastball range was 89-91 and he threw an atypically high percentage of sliders and change-ups.

BOX SCORE: Braves 6, Tigers 4

Whether this still the adjustment period, building up arm strength and getting used to the brace on his right knee, or the new reality, remains to be seen. But his command of the strike zone, as well as his pitch sequencing, seems advanced for this stage of the spring.

He made 44 pitches (29 strikes) in three innings in the Tigers' 6-4 Grapefruit League loss to the Braves. He gave up four hits and two runs, with a walk and three strikeouts. The encouraging part: He faced 14 batters and got eight of them to hit ground balls.

He endured a spate of misfortune, too. He gave up a run in the second inning on a two-out ground ball by Adam Duvall that caromed off the bag at third. It scored Johan Camargo, who had doubled on an excuse-me-swing ground ball just inside the bag at third.

His defense let him down in the third. He was out of the inning again, this time on a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play. He struck out Freddie Freeman and catcher Grayson Greiner’s throw to second had Ronald Acuna, Jr., out by several steps. But shortstop Jordy Mercer missed the throw.

Acuna ended up scoring on a single by Brian McCann.

Tigers relievers Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy and Victor Alcantara pitched scoreless innings. Greene had his second straight six-pitch outing. Alcantara actually got four outs in his inning — one of his two strikeouts reached base when the ball eluded Greiner.

The Braves hit back-to-back home runs off lefty Daniel Stumpf in the seventh. Cristian Pache hit a two-run shot and Jefrey Ramos followed with a solo homer. Both came on off-speed pitches.

Offensively, Christin Stewart continues to swing a hot bat. Against left-handed Braves starter Sean Newcomb, the left-handed hitting Stewart ambushed a first-pitch fastball in the third inning and laced a two-run, two-out double off the chalk line in right field.

He was hitting .333 at that point, with an OPS over 1.000.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky