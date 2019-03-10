Matt Moore (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Lakeland, Fla. – That was the Matt Moore the Tigers were hoping to see when they signed him for $2.5 million this winter.

Granted, the left-hander was facing a watered-down Yankees lineup Sunday, but it was easily the sharpest of his four spring outings. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowed just two singles and struck out six in the Tigers' 2-2 Grapefruit League tie against the Yankees split-squad team.

Miguel Cabrera, who continues to produce at the plate, accounted for the Tigers' run. He came in hitting .389, and led off the second inning with an opposite-field home run into the visitor’s bullpen in right-center field. It was his second homer of the spring.

Moore’s fastball was sitting at 92-93 mph, even touching 94 four times – twice in the first inning and twice in the fourth.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 2, Yankees 2

"The goal for us is always to impose our will before they are allowed to," he said. "I think I did a good job staying ahead of guys and attacking the zone with all three pitches and getting the hitters in the swing mode.

"That was a big deal for me."

Unofficially, Moore induced 11 swings and misses in 56 pitches (39 strikes).

He had to work out of one jam, and it’s one he created all by himself. In the second, he gave up a leadoff single to Miguel Andujar and then put him on second with an errant pick-off throw. With one out, he hit Kyle Holder on an 0-2 pitch.

"You always have things you need to work on," he said. "That snap throw, that's something I haven't done in spring training. And getting more comfortable with a runner at second base, too.

"Hitting him on an 0-2 pitch is a big mistake. And I think it was just too much (focus) on the second base and not enough on the guy at the plate."

Second baseman Josh Harrison saved a run, though, taking an RBI single away from Matt Lipka. Harrison ranged far to his left, got to the ball on a full dive, then got up and made a strong throw to first.

"It's probably a very different outcome if he doesn't make that play," Moore said.

Moore ended the inning striking out Ryan McBroom. He locked him up with a 2-2 change-up.

In the third inning, he struck out Luke Voit on a high fastball (Voit then broke his bat in two in the Yankees dugout) and Andujar swinging through a change-up

Joe Jimenez and Rule 5 draftee Reed Garrett followed with scoreless innings. Jimenez, with his fastball sitting at 95, got three pop outs – two caught in foul territory by catcher John Hicks, and one on the infield caught by first baseman Brandon Dixon.

Garrett got some defensive help in his inning, too. He walked the leadoff hitter, but Jake Rogers, the top catcher prospect in the organization, threw out speedy Billy Burns trying to steal second. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario then ended the inning making a deft play coming in on a dribbling grounder and making a strong throw across his body.

The Yankees tied the game off prospect Zac Houston in the top of the seventh, but yet another sterling defensive play kept it from a bigger inning.

The Tigers threw out Yankees prospect Brandon Wagner at home, trying to score from first on a double in the right field corner by Andujar. Brock Deatherage retrieved the ball in the corner and threw a strike to Gordon Beckham, who hustled all the way across the diamond from his shortstop position.

Beckham threw a strike to the plate and Rogers made a quick tag at the plate.

The Yankees took the lead in the eighth inning of non-roster invitee Jose Cisnero. The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, getting four straight walks after two were out.

Right-hander Danny Farquhar, who is returning to baseball after suffering a brain hemorrhage, walked the bases loaded. Then David Hale walked Hector Sanchez to force home the tying run.

Nick Castellanos, in his third and final at-bat, was hit in the left hand. He was able to shake it out and flex his fingers. He was replaced by a pinch-runner, which was the plan regardless of what happened in the at-bat.

