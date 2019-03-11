The Tigers' Tyson Ross delivers against the Twins on Monday. (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

Fort Myers, Fla. – The highlight of the day, other than seeing Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire roll up in his Harley-Davidson (he has a home near here), was Miguel Cabrera pulling off the old hidden ball trick at first base.

“Savvy move by Miggy,” said Tigers’ starting pitcher Tyson Ross.

It happened in the third inning of the Tigers' 3-0 Grapefruit League win over the Twins Monday. The Twins Ehire Adrianza singled off Ross – the only hit Ross gave up in four impressive innings. Ross threw over to hold him close.

Cabrera applied the tag, playfully, as he usually does. Then he faked the throwback to Ross. Adrianza came off the bag and Cabrera tagged him out.

“I always do that, this time it worked,” said Cabrera. “I like to play with the runner, but never my whole career was I that close. I was surprised.”

So was Ross.

“He deked me on it, too,” he said. “It was nice for him to take that runner off base.”

This was the first time the Tigers played the Twins here since 2006. For Gardenhire, this was home for many years when he was coaching and managing in the Twins organization. One of the roads leading into the stadium is named Gardenhire Way.

Thus, there was a decidedly pro-Michigan, pro-Tigers atmosphere and the sellout crowd was treated to Ross’ best outing of the spring.

He faced the minimum 12 hitters in his four innings – thanks to Cabrera – striking out five. He threw 50 pitches, 33 for strikes. And 13 of those strikes were swing-and-misses.

“All the steps in the process came to a head today,” he said. “I was able to get some outs. I felt good about the outing. I was able to make some good pitches.”

All his pitches were in the velocity range of 82-91 mph. But he appeared to have good action on both his four-seam fastball and slider.

“The only difference between this start and the last start was getting ahead,” Ross said. “I was getting strike one and working ahead in counts and being able to be in the driver’s seat. As opposed to last time – I had my rhythm and timing but I was always 1-0, 2-0, and had to come back over the heart of the plate and the hitters could be more aggressive.”

After his four innings, Ross went to the bullpen and threw 15 more pitches to finish his outing.

“In my first three (starts) the results weren’t good and I had a problem keeping the ball in the yard,” he said of allowing three homers in his first three starts. “That had a lot to do with leadoff guys getting on and more about falling behind in counts.

“I was able to get the leadoff hitters out today and pitch ahead – made all the difference in the world.”

The Tigers, after leaving the bases loaded without scoring in third inning, broke through off Taylor Rogers in the fifth. After Gordon Beckham and Grayson Greiner broke the 0-0 game with back-to-back doubles, JaCoby Jones slugged a two-run shot onto the berm in left.

Jones fell behind in the count, worked it to full, then unloaded. It was his second homer of the spring.

Against Twins starter Kyle Gibson, Greiner, Jones and Christin Stewart singled to start the third inning. But Jeimer Candelario hit into a 3-2-3 double-play and Cabrera struck out.

The Tigers limited the Twins to three hits over eight innings. After Ross, Victor Alcantara, Daniel Stumpf (one hit) and lefty Ryan Carpenter (one hit in three innings) put up zeros.

