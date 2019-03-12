Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. (Photo: John Bazemore, Associated Press)

Fort Myers, Fla. — It’s probably too soon to say Daniel Norris is fixed. But it seems clear he is mending, rapidly.

“It’s unreal,” Norris said, after pitching three scoreless innings Tuesday in the Tigers' 4-3 Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox. “It’s coming back, man. Everything we’ve been working on is starting to become more natural. I’m starting to throw a baseball the way a person is supposed to.”

It was no split-squad team, either. Norris, who struggled in his early starts, had to go through essentially the defending champs’ regular lineup.

“I was glad to see J.D. (Martinez) in there,” Norris said. “I wanted to face him. I grew up with Mookie (Betts), too. We played against each other and were on the same team in some tournaments.… It’s who we’re going to face in the season when we play them, so you’ve got to battle.

“It shouldn’t affect you if you execute your pitches.”

Betts and Martinez both singled off him, two of the four hits he allowed. He also struck out three and walked one.

“I’m happy to feel this progress,” he said. “But I can’t wait to keep going.”

The difference isn’t just an uptick in velocity. His fastball was consistently at 91 and 92 mph Tuesday, but with the mechanical adjustments he’s made recently, there’s more life, more finish, on all his pitches.

Asked if he thinks he’s cleared the hurdle once and for all, Norris said, “I two-foot hopped over that hurdle. It’s huge for me to get that angle back and have that life on it. If I am 92-93 (mph), I can live with that.

“And I am not even reaching back right now. Just that one adjustment we made, the angle and the life is there, a couple of ticks up in velocity — once that becomes muscle memory I can be more free and easy.”

Acting on a tip from starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, Norris worked to get a full extension in his delivery, concentrating on finishing facing the on-deck circle when he releases the pitch.

He got seven swings and misses, four with his fastball. He stuck out Andrew Benintendi, the first batter he faced, on three pitches, swinging through a 91-mph fastball on the last. His slider and curveball also were effective. He threw 55 pitches (32 strikes), which was the most he’s thrown this spring.

He seemed to labor toward the end of the third inning, though he said he was still encouraged. Even though he was fatigued, he was still able to keep his mechanics and make good pitches.

Shane Greene, Joe Jimenez, Blaine Hardy and Buck Farmer all pitched scoreless innings. After prospect Kyle Funkhouser pitched a clean eighth, the Tigers had posted 18 consecutive scoreless innings before the Red Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Jordy Mercer hit a two-run home run off former Tiger David Price. The Tigers tacked on runs later with an RBI double by Kody Eaves and a sacrifice fly by Jake Rogers. Tigers second baseman and leadoff hitter Josh Harrison got on base three times, with a single and two walks.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky