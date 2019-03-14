Tigers prospect Daz Cameron was among 10 players reassigned by the team on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers sent 10 players to the back fields and minor-league camp Thursday, including center-field prospect Daz Cameron, who made a very positive first impression.

“He wants to play,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He loves to play and wants people to know he can play — and he’s going to show it every time he’s out there. He’s a serious kid when it comes to wanting people to understand that he’s going to be a player.”

Cameron was one of eight players reassigned to minor-league camp. The Tigers aren’t announcing where he will start the season, but most likely, it will be at Triple-A Toledo.

Left-handed reliever Jose Fernandez and outfielder Victor Reyes, who spent all last season with the Tigers as a Rule 5 player, were optioned to Toledo.

Right-handed pitchers Zac Houston and Paul Voelker; catchers Jake Rogers, Brady Policelli and Kade Scivicque; infielder Kody Eaves and outfielder Danny Woodrow were reassigned to the minor-league side.

The Tigers camp roster is at 40.

Castellanos update

Right fielder Nick Castellanos was scratched from the original lineup Thursday.

Because of the players association meeting Thursday morning, he wasn’t able to test his left hand. He was struck by a pitch on Sunday. He is expected to return to action Friday in Tampa.

