Tampa, Fla. — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation.

Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training appearance on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

“He’s going to have to start from scratch and have his spring training,” general manager Brian Cashman said Friday. “If it needs to be more, we’ve got to make sure we don’t have a problem with it.”

Severino is set to resume playing catch next week.

“I feel nothing right now,” Severino said. “I want to deal with this issue and be 100 percent.”

Cashman also said center fielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since hurting his back during batting practice on March 1, might not be ready for opener against Baltimore.

“Optimism has be to more of a question mark. I don’t know,” Cashman said. “I think he’ll be healthy prior to opening day,” Cashman said. “It’s just will he have enough at-bats, defensive reps, conditioning in advance. If we feel that it’s better to err on the side of caution and give him some extra time to go through a mini-spring training, that’s the decision we have to make.”

Severino is a two-time All-Star who is 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA. He went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year but lost five of his last 11 decisions.

Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ are also projected to be in the Yankees’ rotation.

Sabathia, who a stent inserted in December after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart, is expected to miss his first two or three regular season starts. The lefty will have his first simulated game Saturday.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Domingo German and Luis Cessa are competing for the two open rotation spots.

Nats hurting in OF

Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor favored his left leg as he limped through the clubhouse before heading to have an MRI exam on his sore knee and hip.

Manager Dave Martinez called the test precautionary – but he also acknowledged that the Nationals are thin at Taylor’s position right now.

“You’re correct: There’s no outfield depth,” Martinez said after a reporter brought up the issue.

It’s not merely that Bryce Harper is now with the Philadelphia Phillies, a year after another starter, Jayson Werth, left the Nationals.

The club traded away two backups last season, and while Adam Eaton is a veteran starter, Juan Soto was an unexpected revelation at 19 in 2018, and Victor Robles appears ready to make the opening day roster at 21, Taylor is the only other sure thing in the outfield.

Around the horn

New Phillies star Harper bruised his right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but initial X-rays were negative, the team said.

... Indians reliever Tyler Clippard is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a mild pectoral strain.