Lakeland, Fla. — Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer got to say hello to a lot of old friends before the game Saturday. Then they got to torment them during the game.

Fun day for the Tigers double-play duo, playing the Pirates, the team they spent nearly their entire professional career with until this winter. Harrison had an RBI double, stole third base and was hit by a pitch against starter Chris Archer. Mercer was safe on an error and walked in the Tigers 6-3 win.

Harrison’s double was one of four the Tigers hit off Archer in a three-run second inning. Mikie Mahtook, Grayson Greiner and Jeimer Candelario also doubled. The Tigers lead the Grapefruit League with 51 doubles.

Christin Stewart also enjoyed himself. He knocked in three runs with an RBI single off Archer, then a two-run blast into the party deck in right field off Michael Feliz. The Tigers left fielder has three homers this spring.

Tigers starter Matt Moore, making his fifth spring start, pitched four no-hit innings before faltering in the fifth. His fastball was steady at 93-94 mph, and his curveball was as effective as it’s been all spring. In the fourth inning, he retired the Pirates on nine pitches — two strikeouts and a fly out.

At that point, the only blemish in 49 pitches was a walk.

But in the fifth he was dinged for three singles and a walk, which led to three runs.

He threw 71 pitches, 46 strikes.

