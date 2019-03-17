Tyson Ross (Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP)

Lakeland, Fla. – You get the sense this might be how it’ll be most times when Tyson Ross takes the mound for the Tigers.

It was a little messy, lots of traffic on the bases, but when you add it all up at the end – it was a solid outing.

“Just another step in the right direction,” said Ross, after he worked five innings Sunday in the Tigers' 3-2 Grapefruit League win against a Braves split-squad team. “I got my pitch-count up, I got up a sixth time in the bullpen. The last start was almost too clean of a game for spring training.”

Only Ross’ first and last innings were clean Sunday.

In between, he hit a batter and walked two others (including Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint). But he only allowed two hits and both runs he allowed were unearned in the fourth inning.

“I had that long second inning when we scored a couple of runs and I came out and lost my focus a little bit,” he said. “I walked two but still put up a zero. It’s baseball. You are going to have long innings when you sit.”

Both hits were singles, one of them went off third baseman Brandon Dixon’s glove. He also struck out four. So, he looked dominant at times.

But he also hit Brian McCann with an 0-2 pitch leading off the second. He walked Toussaint on five pitches in the third and a batter later walked Charlie Culberson on four pitches. But with two outs, he ended the threat by striking out Ronald Acuna Jr. on three pitches, getting two ugly swings with his slider.

“I was facing a pitcher for the first time and that’s a different focus,” Ross said. “He’s a good athlete and there’s nothing worse for a pitcher than to give up a knock to another pitcher. I was probably too cautious there. I fell behind then fell out of my rhythm.

“But I felt good. There’s been action on my pitches through the strike zone the last two outings. I had a sinker come back (into the strike zone) which I felt good about. Just progressing.”

Ross threw 67 pitches, 41 strikes.

Tigers Rule 5 draftee Reed Garrett struck out the side in the sixth. His fastball was steady at 96 mph and he got the last strike out with a 90 mph splitter.

Daniel Stumpf worked a scoreless seventh, and Kyle Funkhouser pitched the final two innings.

As for the Tigers’ offense, it was contained to the first two innings. Josh Harrison doubled and scored for the Tigers in the first. Mikie Mahtook ripped a two-run double in the second.

