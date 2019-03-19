Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer's 2019 season is in doubt. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers say Tommy John surgery is recommended for right-hander Michael Fulmer.

In a statement Tuesday, the Tigers say Fulmer experienced right elbow soreness during a “recent” bullpen session. Fulmer had an MRI and, following a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, surgery was recommended to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament.

The Tigers say Fulmer is seeking a third opinion.

Fulmer’ ability to break camp with the Tigers already was uncertain, after he was pulled from the spring rotation so he could strengthen his surgically repaired right knee.

Fulmer, 26, made 24 starts in 2018, going 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 132.1 innings pitched.