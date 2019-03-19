LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lakeland, Fla. — Well, Ryan Carpenter couldn't have done much more in his bid to make the Tigers opening day roster this spring. 

The left-handed starting pitcher worked 11 scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. Alas, he always was destined to start the season at Triple-A Toledo.

Carpenter was one of four players sent to minor-league camp Tuesday. While he was optioned to Toledo, non-roster veterans catcher Hector Sanchez and infielders Pete Kozma and Harold Castro were reassigned to minor-league camp. 

All three, if they stay in the organization, are expected to start the year with the Mud Hens. 

There are 32 players left in camp. 

