Pitcher Ryan Carpenter was among four cuts by the Tigers on Tuesday. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Lakeland, Fla. — Well, Ryan Carpenter couldn't have done much more in his bid to make the Tigers opening day roster this spring.

The left-handed starting pitcher worked 11 scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. Alas, he always was destined to start the season at Triple-A Toledo.

Carpenter was one of four players sent to minor-league camp Tuesday. While he was optioned to Toledo, non-roster veterans catcher Hector Sanchez and infielders Pete Kozma and Harold Castro were reassigned to minor-league camp.

All three, if they stay in the organization, are expected to start the year with the Mud Hens.

There are 32 players left in camp.

