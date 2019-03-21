CLOSE

Detroit News reporter George Hunter tries out the new menu items coming to Comerica Park, including the Coney Dog Egg roll -- and likes it, he really likes it! Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Detroit — Buy me some peanuts and ... bahn mi?

Spring is in the air at Comerica Park, where the Olde English D's on the Detroit Tiger caps are smaller — and the menu is bigger.

The Tigers on Thursday rolled out new merchandise and food offerings for the 2019 home schedule, which kicks off April 4 against the Kansas City Royals. 

In addition to a plethora of ball caps sporting the smaller "D" — a year after the team experimented with a larger logo, which proved unpopular with many fans — the new stuff includes coney dog eggrolls, falafel, and "bahn mi," described in a team press release as a "thick slab of bacon topped with Asian slaw and sriracha aioli."

For the uninitiated, sriracha aioli is a spicy dipping sauce form Thailand.

New menu items at Comerica Park and the Tigers
Detroit News reporter George Hunter tries out the Coney Dog Eggroll and likes it, he really likes it during the "What's new at Comerica Park in 2019" food sampling event at the Tiger Club at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on March 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Coney Dog Eggroll" which is a crispy egg roll filled with hot dog and chili, drizzled with classic mustard and sprinkle of diced onions. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bourbon and vodka from Holland, Michigan distillery, Coppercraft. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Topped Falafel" consisting of falafel topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives and tzatziki sauce. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Zeppole," a sweet deep-fried Italian pastry dough balls served with chocolate dipping sauce. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Returning to the delight of fans, the Little Caesars Coney Pizza, a Detroit-style square pizza crust with chili for sauce, topped with cheese, mustard, onions, and sliced hot dogs. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Executive Chef Mark Szubevczak shows off some of the various new menu items including the Garden Salad Jars consisting of fresh spring mix, cheese and vegetables layered in a jar with ranch dressing - all to be shaken and enjoyed, right from the jar. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Garden Salad Jars," consisting of fresh spring mix, cheese and vegetables layered in a jar with ranch dressing_ all to be shaken and enjoyed, right from the jar. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Beyond Burger Bowl" consisting of a plant baed burger that looks and satisfies like beef on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions and a pickle balsamic dressing. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Hand Carved Gyro" consisting a a soft pita filled with sizzling cared gyro meat, diced tomatoes, tzatziki saucer and red onion. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Bahn Mi" which is a thick slab of bacon topped with Asian Slaw and sriracha aioli. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Chicken Wings, "smoked chicken wings, marinated in a spicy beer marinade and served with celery sticks and a choice of BBQ or ranch dip. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"French Onions topped Fries" consisting of crispy French fries smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions and drizzled with a tangy zip sauce. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Grab and Go" section with has Garden and Grain Salad Jars, fresh fruit cups and new healthy packaged snacks. "What's new at Comerica Park in 2019" food sampling event of new menu items at the Tiger Club at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on March 21, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Al Pastor Dog," a natural casing hot dog topped with smoked pulled pork, pineapple relish, sriracha aioli and cotija cheese. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"French Onions Burger'" a fresh burger smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, with a tangy zip sauce on the side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit News reporter George Hunter tries out the Coney Dog Eggroll and likes it, he really likes it during the "What's new at Comerica Park in 2019" food sampling event. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    "Over the years at Comerica Park, fans have come to appreciate new and traditional food offerings as part of their ballpark experience," a team press release said. "All of us are certain that this year's lineup will live up to that expectation."

    This year, the team also will sell "plush items" that include "unicorns, rose gold teddy bears and pink and white rabbits monogrammed with the iconic Detroit Tigers Olde English 'D'," the release said.

    Miniature monster trucks, cars and other toys bearing the Tiger logo also will be sold at the ballpark for the first time.

    ghunter@detroitnews.com
    (313) 222-2134
    Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

