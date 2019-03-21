CLOSE Detroit News reporter George Hunter tries out the new menu items coming to Comerica Park, including the Coney Dog Egg roll -- and likes it, he really likes it! Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Detroit — Buy me some peanuts and ... bahn mi?

Spring is in the air at Comerica Park, where the Olde English D's on the Detroit Tiger caps are smaller — and the menu is bigger.

The Tigers on Thursday rolled out new merchandise and food offerings for the 2019 home schedule, which kicks off April 4 against the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to a plethora of ball caps sporting the smaller "D" — a year after the team experimented with a larger logo, which proved unpopular with many fans — the new stuff includes coney dog eggrolls, falafel, and "bahn mi," described in a team press release as a "thick slab of bacon topped with Asian slaw and sriracha aioli."

For the uninitiated, sriracha aioli is a spicy dipping sauce form Thailand.

"Over the years at Comerica Park, fans have come to appreciate new and traditional food offerings as part of their ballpark experience," a team press release said. "All of us are certain that this year's lineup will live up to that expectation."

This year, the team also will sell "plush items" that include "unicorns, rose gold teddy bears and pink and white rabbits monogrammed with the iconic Detroit Tigers Olde English 'D'," the release said.

Miniature monster trucks, cars and other toys bearing the Tiger logo also will be sold at the ballpark for the first time.

