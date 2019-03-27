Meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers
Scroll through the gallery to meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers, with analysis from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann
PITCHERS – STARTERS – No. 27 Jordan Zimmermann – RHP, 6-2, 225, Opening Day age: 32. It took him a while, the better part of three years, but he’s finally come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer a power pitcher. He has committed to bringing a four-pitch mix into the season, refining his curveball and change-up to the point of being usable weapons and not just show-me pitches. That coupled with good health, which he hasn’t had much of the last three seasons, have the Tigers feeling good about what he can produce. 2018 stats: 7-8, 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 160 IP. 2019 salary: $25 million, signed through 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matthew Boyd
No. 48 Matthew Boyd – LHP, 6-3, 215, Opening Day age: 28. He made a massive leap last season – from a .291 opponents’ batting average to .228, knocking nearly run off his ERA and five points off his WHIP, lowered his walk rate and increased his strikeout rate and doubled his WAR – and there’s evidence of him taking another step this year. He’s changed his diet, reshaped his body (down 15 pounds) and is pitching off his fastball (which was up to 93-94 mph this spring) better than ever. 2018 stats: 9-13, 4.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 170 IP. 2019 salary: $2.6 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Turnbull
No. 56 Spencer Turnbull – RHP, 6-3, 211, Opening Day age: 26. Ron Gardenhire made it clear early on he wanted Turnbull in his rotation to start the season, even, as he told general manager Al Avila, if it meant going with a six-man rotation to do it. Turnbull made the decision a no-brainer, with a lights-out spring. He can be overpowering with two-seam and four-seam fastballs that range from 94-96 mph. He also has a biting slider. It’s revealing pitching coach Rick Anderson slotted him third in the rotation, ahead of two veterans. 2018 stats: 0-2, 6.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16.1 IP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tyson Ross
No. 38 Tyson Ross – RHP, 6-6, 240, Opening Day age: 31. The financial commitment was bigger and the expectations are bigger for Ross than they are for Matt Moore. The Tigers feel last year was a vital transition year for him, coming through Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, and they believe he is close to returning to his 2014-15 form. It certainly won’t be for a lack of work if he fails. He grinds. He finished camp strong, getting better movement on his two-seam fastball, which is a key pitch for him. 2018 stats: 8-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 149.2 IP. 2019 salary: $5.75 million, through 2019. BULLPEN Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matt Moore
No. 51 Matt Moore – LHP, 6-3, 210, Opening Day age: 29. The Tigers see another Mike Fiers-type reclamation project here and Moore certainly looked like he figured some things out this spring. He scrapped his cutter, at least temporarily, because it was having an adverse effect on his fastball command. He was locating his fastball – still hitting 92-94 on the gun – better, but his curveball and change-up were still spotty. It will be interesting to see if he reinserts the cutter, which has been a weapon for him over the years. 2018 stats: 3-8, 6.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 102 IP. 2019 salary: $2.5 million, through 2019. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Shane Greene
BULLPEN – No. 61 Shane Greene – RHP, 6-4, 210, Opening Day age: 30. As closers go, they don’t get more unique. Greene, by his own admission, hit a wall last season, mentally and physically. He felt he’d become too predictable to hitters. He’s been on a mission to change that. He reinserted both a change-up and curveball to his four-seam, two-seam, cutter and slider mix. And he used them all, commanded them all, during a productive and efficient spring. If he bounces back strong, he could be an attractive trade chip for the Tigers. 2018 stats: 4-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 32 saves. 2019 salary: $4 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Joe Jimenez
No. 77 Joe Jimenez – RHP, 6-3, 272, Opening Day age: 24. The Tigers’ All-Star from a year ago eased into spring this year. He wants to avoid the dead-arm stretches that plagued him the last two seasons. He’s worked hard on fastball command, which got sketchy at times last season. If he can locate the fastball consistently, he will get a lot of swings and misses with his slider and change-up. That’s been proven. It would not be a surprise if he’s elevated to the closer role by the end of the season. 2018 stats: 5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blaine Hardy
No. 65 Blaine Hardy – LHP, 6-2, 218, Opening Day age: 32. In a time when a premium is put on power-pitching relievers, it’s refreshing to watch someone carve up hitters with some artistry – which is what Hardy does. He gets a lot of swings and misses and soft contact, with a four-seam fastball that averaged 88 mph last year. That’s because he’s able to set it up with a devastating slider-cutter pitch (20 percent strikeout rate last year), change-up (25 percent K rate) and curveball. His versatility – long relief, spot start, situational – is vital for this bullpen. 2018 stats: 4-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP. 2019 salary: $1.3 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Victor Alcantara
No. 58 Victor Alcantara – RHP, 6-2, 190, Opening Day age: 26. What a pleasant surprise he’s been for the Tigers. A something-is-better-than-nothing get-back for Cameron Maybin a couple of years ago, Alcantara worked tirelessly to improve his mechanics, and consequently his ability to throw strikes. His mid-90s sinker and Fernando Rodney-esque change-up (opponents hit .136 off it last year) are elite pitches when he’s commanding them. 2018 stats: 1-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Reed Garrett
No. 50 Reed Garrett – RHP, 6-2, 180, Opening Day age: 26. You never know how it will play out in the regular season, but the Tigers are intrigued by this mid-to-upper 90s power pitcher, with usable secondary pitches. Intrigued enough to take him in the Rule 5 draft and then he showed enough this spring to validate the pick and win a roster spot. 2018 stats: N/A. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Stumpf
No. 68 Daniel Stumpf – LHP, 6-2, 206, Opening Day age: 28. He dealt with some shoulder tightness early in camp and his fastball hadn’t come all the way back up to his normal 93-95 mph by the end of spring. But he was showing a wipeout slider and a vastly improved change-up. Consistency has eluded him to this point, but when he’s on, and he’s commanding the strike zone with his fastball, he’s tough at-bat for any hitter. 2018 stats: 1-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.56 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Buck Farmer
No. 45 Buck Farmer – RHP, 6-4, 232, Opening Day age: 28. There were 209 balls put in play against Farmer last season and, according to Statcast, only 3.3 percent were barreled up. That’s how good his stuff is. He’s got one of the highest fastball spin rates on the team (2,344 rpm last season). His change-up was whiffed on 32 percent of the time he threw it. But he too often creates his own problems with walks (13.3 walk rate). That’s the only thing keeping him from being a late-inning option. 2018 stats: 3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Norris
No. 44 Daniel Norris – LHP, 6-2, 195, Opening Day age: 25. The long-range plan for Norris is to be a starter – the No. 6 starter in the organization – but for now, he will hold a place until Drew VerHagen returns from the injured list. The good news is that Norris is healthy. What he needs more than anything now is an uninterrupted stretch of innings to lock in his mechanics and to get back to reading swings and figuring out hitters and learning how to with the arsenal he has, post-surgery. 2018 stats: 0-5, 5.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP. 2019 salary: $1,275,000, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Drew VerHagen
No. 54 Drew VerHagen – RHP, 6-6, 230, Opening Day age: 29. Both VerHagen and the Tigers seem confident that the forearm strain, which has him starting the year on the injured list, is mild and won’t linger. Still, it came on the heels of missing two weeks with nerve inflammation in his right shoulder. Prior to the setback, he was establishing himself as a late-inning option, probably the seventh-inning set-up man. 2018 stats: 3-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,400 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Grayson Greiner
CATCHERS – No. 17 Grayson Greiner – R-R, 6-7, 239, Opening Day age: 26. The Tigers took a leap of faith, letting James McCann walk and giving the job to Greiner, who has just 30 games of big-league experience. There have been no moans of regret this spring. Pitchers love throwing to him, he has soft hands and a strong, accurate throwing arm. And his bat, after having surgery on his wrist this offseason, has been productive through spring. The key will be how well can he battle through the inevitable growing pains. 2018 stats: .219/.328/.281, 0 HR, 12 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
John Hicks
No. 55 John Hicks – R-R, 6-2, 230, Opening Day age: 29. He has come back remarkably strong after bilateral core surgery this offseason. He will back up behind the plate, at first base and log some time as the designated hitter. If he ends up being needed at first base a lot, the Tigers will summon Bobby Wilson from Triple-A Toledo. The belief is Hicks can get over 400 at-bats. If he does, he has the capability of hitting 20-plus home runs. 2018 stats: .266/.326/.439, 6 HR, 22 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Miguel Cabrera
INFIELDERS – No. 24 Miguel Cabrera, first base – R-R, 6-4, 249, Opening Day age: 35. When he started to pound the baseball this spring, it lifted the spirits of the entire camp. He was not only hitting his patented missiles to right-center, he was also turning on mid-to-upper-90s fastballs and hitting them out to left and left-center. Fingers are crossed, of course, that he stays healthy. If he does, he’s going to put up – maybe not Triple Crown numbers – but significant numbers befitting this future Hall of Fame slugger. 2018 stats: .299/.395/.448, 3 HR, 22 RBI. 2019 salary: $30 million, through 2025. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Josh Harrison
No. 1 Josh Harrison, second base – R-R, 5-8, 185, Opening Day age: 31. Credit assistant general manager David Chadd for staying on the pursuit of Harrison throughout the winter and into spring training. This was an invaluable addition, and for $2 million, a steal. Finally, the club has a bona fide leadoff hitter, a true spark plug. He’s also the ultimate gamer with an extremely high baseball IQ. There is a lot more fight in this team now with him on board. 2018 stats: .250/.293/.363, 8 HR, 37 RBI. 2019 salary: $2 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordy Mercer
No. 7 Jordy Mercer, shortstop – R-R, 6-3, 210, Opening Day age: 32. Smart, steady, solid. He won’t make as many highlight-reel plays as Jose Iglesias did the last few seasons, but he will be consistent and he will take charge of things on the field. With Mercer and Josh Harrison, the Tigers are immensely improved defensively up the middle. He’s hit between .250 and .260 every year in the National League. It will be interesting to see if he gets better pitches to hit now that he’s not batting ahead of a pitcher. 2018 stats: .251/.315/.381, 6 HR, 39 RBI. 2019 salary: $5.25 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jeimer Candelario
No. 46 Jeimer Candelario, third base – S-R, 6-1, 221, Opening Day age: 25. From running on the beaches and doing agility training in the Dominican Republic, to spending hours refining his hitting mechanics first with Robinson Cano and then with Lloyd McClendon, to working on his defensive posture and positioning with Ramon Santiago, Candelario has left no stone unturned this offseason. He has a better sense of the type of hitter he is and he’s more realistic about his own durability. Look for a big year, a more consistent year from this guy. 2018 stats: .224/.317/.393, 19 HR, 54 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Niko Goodrum
UTILITY – No. 28 Niko Goodrum – S-R, 6-3, 198, Opening Day age: 27. Goodrum may not have an everyday position, but he will be an everyday player this year. The Tigers hope to get him some 400-500 at-bats, moving him around the diamond. He is expected to fill in everywhere but catcher. He’s even added center field to his resume. And the defense barely misses a beat wherever he ends up. Offensively, he is a bit of an X-factor. He carried the club in the months of July and September. He has that capability. 2018 stats: .245/.315/.432, 16 HR, 53 RBI. 2019 salary: $750,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Gordon Beckham
No. 29 Gordon Beckham – R-R, 6-0, 190, Opening Day age: 32. One of the best stories of the spring. After spending the last two seasons mostly in Triple-A, on the verge of calling it a career, he revamped his swing, hit .302 at Tacoma last season and, even though the Tigers signed Harrison late, ending his bid to win the second base job, he still kept battling and earned the last position-player spot on the roster. He gives the Tigers veteran depth up the middle and at third base. 2018 stats: .182/.250/.205, 0 HR, 1 RBI. 2019 salary: $700,000 through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
NIck Castellanos
OUTFIELDERS – No. 9 Nick Castellanos, right field – R-R, 6-4, 210, Opening Day age: 27. Who knows how long he will be with the Tigers? This is his walk year. The Tigers have tried and, to this point, failed to find a suitable trade partner. Both sides have expressed interest in negotiating a contract extension, but there haven’t been formal talks. So, it’s a bit uneasy. And yet, Castellanos continues to be a pro, continues to be a positive presence in the clubhouse, he’s improved noticeably in right field and he continues to mash the baseball. 2018 stats: .298/.354/.500, 23 HR, 89 RBI. 2019 salary: $9.95 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JaCoby Jones
No. 21 JaCoby Jones, outfield – R-R, 6-2, 201, Opening Day age: 26. Losing starting pitcher Michael Fulmer for the season to Tommy John surgery hurt, for sure. Losing Drew VerHagen, even for 10 days, hurts, too. But the impact of losing Jones, especially if the injury (sprained AC joint in his left shoulder) lingers beyond a couple of weeks, changes the complexion of the team -- defensively. Jones led all outfielders in defensive runs saved last year. He covers a ton of ground, which was invaluable with rookie Christin Stewart in left and Nick Castellanos is right. 2018 stats: .207/.266/.364, 11 HR, 34 RBI. 2019 Salary – $555,000, pre-arbitration Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mikie Mahtook
No. 8 Mikie Mahtook, center/left/right – R-R, 6-1, 216, Opening Day age: 29. True character is unveiled through adversity, and few went through as much dispiriting adversity than Mahtook last year – from being the starting left fielder to spending half the year at Toledo. But he’s come through stronger and better and more sure of himself and his abilities. He could be a key piece of the puzzle this season, especially out of the gate as he fills in for injured center fielder JaCoby Jones. 2018 stats: .202/.276/.359, 9 HR, 29 RBI. 2019 salary: $625,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Christin Stewart
No. 14 Christin Stewart, left field – R-L, 6-0, 220, Opening Day age: 25. There will be hard lessons, there will be offensive adjustments to be made, there will be misplays in the vast outfield at Comerica Park. But somehow you get the sense this strong, quiet young man is sturdy enough to come through it. He sets up in the box like a left-handed hitting Willie Horton, and he has that same power stroke. This is going to be a wild, fascinating ride – lots of ups and lots of downs. 2018 stats: .267/.375/.417, 2 HR, 10 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dustin Peterson
No. 13 Dustin Peterson, left/right – R-R, 6-3, 215, Opening Day age: 24. The Tigers pounced when the Braves surprisingly put this young outfield prospect on waivers last September, and he showed why this spring. Not only did he hit the ball consistently well, he showed power. The problem is, he plays corner outfield and is learning to play first base. There was no room for him until JaCoby Jones went down and Mikie Mahtook and Niko Goodrum were needed to play center field. But all he asked for was a chance, he didn’t really worry how he got it. 2018 stats: N/A. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire in the dugout at the start of the game. Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 20, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
MANAGER – No. 15 Ron Gardenhire. Opening Day age: 61. You are starting to see his imprint now, just after one full season. The attention to detail, the strict emphasis on fundamentals, at all levels of the organization, the intelligent aggressiveness on the bases, forcing the issue, putting pressure on the defense at every opportunity – it’s getting into place now. That foundation is nearly set. And, with the addition of some veterans (Jordy Mercer, Josh Harrison), a healthy Miguel Cabrera, a year of experience under the belts of Niko Goodrum, Jeimer Candelario and JaCoby Jones, a more established bullpen, it’s not hard to see Gardenhire keeping this club in contention a month or two longer than he did last season. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Toronto – Rebuilding is a front-office concept, a business construct, a macro policy.

    Baseball players and coaches, they don’t live in that world. So, as manager Ron Gardenhire and the Tigers embark on another 162-game journey, starting Thursday against the Blue Jays, forgive them if they aren’t looking ahead to 2021 or 2022.

    “Inside this clubhouse, we believe we’re going to win,” Gardenhire said early in camp. “We don’t do anything other than come to the park every day trying to put together a team that’s going to win games. We’ve seen a lot of teams go worst to first.”

    It’s not just lip service. It’s belief. It’s conviction. When the Tigers reported to spring training, there was a picture of the championship trophy on every door of the clubhouse, with the caption, “Believe this is gonna belong to us!! Don’t walk through this door until you do.”

    Whether it proves to be delusional is not the point. If you don’t believe it, you can’t achieve it.

    “That’s the attitude we’re going to take here,” Gardenhire said. “That’s the attitude we’re going to play with. These guys are all professional baseball players. They’ve all won and been successful their whole careers.

    “Yes, it’s a rebuild. Yes, we have some young people. But we have some veterans, too, who know how to play. You never know what can happen in a baseball season.”

    Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd refuses to confirm that he was the person who put up the pictures of the trophy. But, he has not been shy about his expectations for this season.

    “We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We don’t have a crystal ball. But we look around the diamond, we look in this locker room, we know what we’re capable of. We know it’s a marathon and we know we have to stay focused on every game, every pitch, every at-bat. Gardy has instilled that in us.

    “But we believe in the guys around us, and that’s a big thing. Special things can happen when you do that. So, don’t put a ceiling on us. We know we’re capable.”

    The Tigers have lost 64 games the last two seasons. The 2017 season was an unmitigated disaster with very few redeeming aspects. But last season, there was a brief glimmer. They were a game under .500 on June 17.

    But by then Miguel Cabrera had torn his biceps and was out for the year and the ship gradually started taking on water. Still, though they lost 98 games, 47 of them were by two runs or less. For the most part, they played competitive baseball.

    “I think we all know how close to clicking we were as a team last year,” Boyd said. “We got a taste of it those first few months. We were on that threshold and we believe that. At the same time, we all know individually how we can all get better and we have put in the work to take that next step.

    “I am excited to reap the rewards of that.”

    On the bright side

    So, let’s first frame this through an optimistic lens. What makes anybody believe this team will be markedly better than last year?

    ► Cabrera is healthy, for starters. He’s had no issues with the biceps post-surgery and he hit the ball this spring very much like his healthy self. He had four home runs, two to the opposite and two long blasts on mid-90s fastballs that he turned on and hit out to left and left-center.

    “Not too long ago, people were saying, ‘What happened to his power?’” general manager Al Avila said last week. “Well, you saw it. He still has it.”

    Cabrera fully believes he can fully return to form. He even intimated to national baseball writer Jayson Stark last week that he believes he can put up batting title and Triple Crown type numbers. He is, in fact, somewhat bothered that anybody would question that if he is healthy.

    “I feel like I have a good idea of what I’m doing at home plate, and I have a good idea of what I am doing in the field,” Cabrera said. “Hopefully I can do that the whole year.”

    Gardenhire plans to have Cabrera hitting third behind Nick Castellanos, this year. Just his presence in the lineup, and in the clubhouse, changes the dynamic of the team.

    “We’ve got to keep him healthy,” Avila said. “Right now he is focused and happy. I talked to him early in spring when we had a lot of young guys here and he sat with them and talked and kind of mentored them.

    “When we started this rebuilding process he said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need me to do.’ Obviously, the main this is we want him healthy and producing. But I told him, ‘I want you to lead these young guys and help them out.’ And he does it. He’s been great.”

    The Tigers, not unwittingly, put rookie catcher Grayson Greiner in Cabrera’s hitting group this spring.

    “That’s been amazing for me,” Greiner said. “He’s very helpful with all the hitters. I am just picking his brain as much as I can. He came up to me on the first day and gave me some tips, and that gave me the confidence to go up to him and ask what he sees.

    “He’s an amazing teammate and an amazing person.”

    Of course, as Castellanos pointed out, you don’t need to talk to Cabrera to learn from him.

    “Miggy does what Miggy does,” he said. “He’s not really a vocal teammate. He’s just somebody you watch.”

    ► The Tigers are way more stable up the middle now that they have co-opted the Pirates middle infield from the last three season, signing free agents Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison.

    “It’s like night and day,” Gardenhire said of the difference they make.

    The Tigers had a revolving door at second base last year, starting with Dixon Machado and ending with Dawel Lugo. Shortstop Jose Iglesias, who was in a contract year, played solidly defensively but chafed against some of the club’s defensive and shifting philosophies and never truly bought in to the system.

    With Mercer and Harrison, the execution, communication and leadership – it’s covered.

    “This is a group now,” Gardenhire said. “They’re communicating, they’re talking – this is how I envisioned this was supposed to go.”

    And in Harrison, Gardenhire has a legitimate, prototypical lead-off hitter.

    ► If it’s true that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, then expect big years from third baseman Jeimer Candelario, utility man Niko Goodrum and outfielder Mikie Mahtook. All three endured bi-polar runs last year and all three have taken steps to level a season out.

    Goodrum and Candelario, just going by their productivity this spring, seem especially comfortable and confident. Both are vital support pieces to this puzzle, too. Both capable of being big run producers.

    Mahtook, with the late camp injury to JaCoby Jones, will be starting the season in center field, most likely. He has refined his hitting mechanics and his approach, after struggling to find them most of last season.

    ►  Boyd, who is now the No. 2 starter in the rotation, has made significant progress in each of his two previous seasons. The way he looked physically this spring, the way he was commanding his fastball with increased velocity, he seems on the verge of either being All-Star worthy, or a valuable trade chip – or both.

    ►  The bullpen was good last season, for the most part, and it looks even better, certainly deeper, this year. The Tigers can now build a bridge to closer Shane Greene with five right-handers with mid- to upper-90s capability: Victor Alcantara, Buck Farmer, Reed Garrett, Drew VerHagen (when he’s off IR) and Joe Jimenez.

    They also have lefties Blaine Hardy, Daniel Stumpf and to start the season, Daniel Norris. Starting the year at Toledo are two other power pitchers – lefty Jose Fernandez and right-hander Jose Cisnero. There is also a chance Bryan Garcia, who is expected to start pitching again in May after Tommy John surgery, could be in the mix later this summer, too.

    On the dark side 

    Viewed though a less bright prism, though, you can see there plenty of concerns, plenty of reasons to believe it could be another long season.

    ►  The starting pitching overall is sketchy. Start with losing Michael Fulmer for the year after Tommy John surgery. That’s a blow. Even if he was going to start on the injured list still strengthening his knee, the Tigers still figured to get back strong for three or four months.

    Jordan Zimmermann, Boyd and Spencer Turnbull had superb springs. Zimmermann is healthy and committed to using four pitches, but his margin for error is still relatively small. Turnbull has some of the best pure stuff on the staff. But he’s a rookie and he’s going to ride the rapids at times.

     At the back of the rotation are two veterans who are essentially reclamation projects – Tyson Ross and Matt Moore. The double-edged sword here is, if they do revert to their previous form, the Tigers will try to flip them for prospects, so they wouldn’t be here for the final two months of the season.

    Of the two, Ross seems at this point more viable. But regardless, by the end of the year, the rotation may look vastly different than it does now – with perhaps Norris, Kyle Funkhouser, Ryan Carpenter, Matt Hall and perhaps even prospect Beau Burrows getting looks.

    ► The inexperience behind the plate could be an issue. All reports have been positive on Greiner. He’s handling the pitching staff well, he’s catching the ball well, framing it well and throwing well. But like all young players, he’s going to have his struggles. And there is no way to know how he will hold up offensively over the long haul.

    His backup, John Hicks, is also relatively inexperienced behind the plate. On top of that, he could end up playing a lot at first base to spell Cabrera. Ultimately, you get the sense that veteran Bobby Wilson, who will start the year at Toledo, is going to play a big role later in the summer.

    ►  Losing Jones is a killer. Forget about his offense – though a guy who scores half the time he gets on base is significant – the Tigers can not afford to have his glove and legs out of the lineup for a prolonged period of time.

    Not with Christin Stewart in left and Castellanos in right, not in spacious Comerica Park. Jones’ range is an invaluable asset to the Tigers’ defense. Mahtook is solid and capable. Goodrum hasn’t played much in center field, but he’s athletic enough and fast enough to handle it competently for a bit.

    Neither, though, makes the impact defensively that Jones does.

    Initial reports indicate Jones could miss two to three weeks. With an AC joint, though, you never know.

    ► Will there be enough offense? Even if Harrison, Castellanos and Cabrera stay intact at the top, the rest of the lineup is, if not suspect, then certainly unproven. Goodrum, Stewart, Candelario and Hicks are all capable of hitting 18-25 home runs, but they are also capable of long droughts and a lot of strikeouts.

    ►  Will the team look in August anything like the team that takes the field on Thursday? And that takes it all the way back around to the top, and that front office construct known as a rebuild.

    What happens if the Tigers are in contention in July? What happens if Cabrera stays healthy and the pitching holds up and Castellanos is still here and producing? For sure, Avila won’t start shopping for expensive, long-term contracts at the trade deadline. He won’t do anything at this point to jeopardize the plan.

    And that’s prudent.

    But, what about adding a veteran player or two with an expiring contract after 2019? What if a team that thought they could contend falls out and starts selling off players? Would Avila at least make a tactical run at a wild card spot?

    That would be a fascinating and revealing scenario.

    "We're just going to compete, that's it," Cabrera said. "We know we don't take anything for granted. When the season starts, we're going to try to win some games."

    Twitter @cmccosky

     

     

