The 2019 Detroit Tigers baseball season has arrived. The Tigers begin on the road Thursday at Toronto (3:37 p.m., FSD), and the home opener is next Thursday, April 4, against Kansas City (1:10 p.m., FSD).
The Tigers roster includes familiar veterans such as Miguel Cabrera, Nick Castellanos and Matthew Boyd, and intriguing newcomers like Josh Harrison, Gordon Beckham and Tyson Ross.
In the gallery here, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News has a breakdown on every player on the Opening Day roster (plus JaCoby Jones and Drew VerHagen, who will start the season on the injured list). McCosky provides a spring training review and what to expect from each player this season.
Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.
