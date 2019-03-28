Toronto – His desk inside the visitors’ clubhouse was littered with paper, various memos, statistical spread sheets, etc. – but not one of those documents contained a suggested lineup from the Tigers' analytics department.

Jeimer Candelario (Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP)

“I have more analytical stuff than you can shake a stick at,” manager Ron Gardenhire said before season-opener Thursday. “But they didn’t send me a lineup. I didn’t get one. I’m going to talk to them about that. I want to see their opinion, not just percentages.”

The lineup Gardenhire went with is one that was mostly set early in spring training – Josh Harrison, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera at the top, and Grayson Greiner, Jordy Mercer and the center fielder (for now Mikie Mahtook) at the bottom.

It was the middle three that he was juggling right to the end. He settled on using switch-hitters Jeimer Candelario and Niko Goodrum in the Nos. 4-5 holes and left-handed hitting Christin Stewart sixth.

“Candy’s been swinging it good,” Gardenhire said. “He’s a switch-hitter just like Goody. Those guys showed they can get on base and I want somebody there who is going to put it in play. I don’t want strikeouts and I know Goody has had a tendency to get punched out.”

Through spring training, Gardenhire first had Stewart hitting fourth, then he gave Goodrum a long look there.

“I think this balances it pretty good,” he said. “Having Candy there is pretty important. He gets on base. He’s not afraid to take a walk and he can really hit. And as spring went along, I felt one of the more consistent at-bats we were getting was from Candy.”

Interesting, too, that Goodrum, one of the better fielders on the squad, was in the DH spot. He could probably improve the overall defense in left field and right field. But Gardenhire wasn’t going to fool around with that on Opening Day.

“I will (play Goodrum in left), but not right now,” Gardenhire said. “I don’t want that to be the picture for Stew out there. I don’t want to start messing with his mental psyche the first day of the season. All of a sudden he’s a DH?

“He doesn’t need that and I don’t need that. And Goody is used to it. Goody doesn’t care as long as he gets to swing. He’s fine.”

Bullpen roles

With Drew VerHagen starting on the injured list (forearm strain), Gardenhire said he would use matchups to determine how he gets through the sixth and seventh innings, bridging the game to set-up man Joe Jimenez and closer Shane Greene.

But, Victor Alcantara sounds like he may get the first shot at it.

“We kind of have a feel for what we will try to do here,” he said. “We have a feel for the righty-lefty stuff. Stumpfer (lefty Daniel Stumpf) is the guy to get a lefty out. Blaine (Hardy) can go plus innings, I am not worried about him. And Daniel Norris is the long man for now.

“But Alcantara has proven it. His stuff moves all over the place. He can get big outs. But VerHagen is a big miss right now. He can eat up a couple of innings or come in an dominate for an inning.”

Buck Farmer and Rule 5 rookie Reed Garrett will likely work in the early to middle innings, though Gardenhire said he doesn’t feel he needs to handle Garrett with kid gloves.

“I don’t worry about him too awful much,” Gardenhire said. “He throws 98 mph. You ease guys in who throw in the low-90s and try to figure out how they’re going to go through a lineup. Just go out and throw 98. I’m not too worried.

“We’ll figure out spots, give him the ball and tell him to go get ‘em.”

Fulmer update

Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer had Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas and he tweeted out that everything went well.

“Surgery was a success this morning! Just a minor setback for a major comeback!! Looking forward to the road to recovery. Good luck to my boys tomorrow @tigers #OpeningDay2019 #nocheesypicture”

The medical reports relayed to Gardenhire were equally optimistic.

“Everything was good, as good as those things can be,” he said. “Now it’s the long process of letting it heal and then rehabbing – it’s a long, long process. But he got through the surgery. They saw what they wanted to see and fixed it.

“Now we move forward.”

The Tigers expect a 14-to-16-month recovery time for Fulmer.

Surgery was a success this morning! Just a minor setback for a major comeback!! Looking forward to the road to recovery. Good luck to my boys tomorrow @tigers#OpeningDay2019#nocheesypicture — Michael Fulmer (@MFulmer12) March 27, 2019

Around the horn

Miguel Cabrera’s first RBI of the season will be his 1,636th and tie him with Cubs legend Ernie Banks for 29th on the all-time runs batted in list. He is 17 away from tying Tony Perez for No. 28 on the list.

… Nick Castellanos has feasted on Blue Jays pitching over the years. Among active players with at least 100 at-bats against the Jays, he ranks fourth with a .328 average and .605 slugging percentage. In 31 games before Thursday, he hit seven doubles and eight home runs, with 22 RBIs.

Tigers at Blue Jays

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. Friday

TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

Scouting report:

RHP Matt Shoemaker, Blue Jays: It’s been a rough couple of years for the Trenton and Eastern Michigan University product. He was hit in the head with a line drive at the end of 2016 and was limited to just 21 starts the last two years because of injuries. But he’s healthy now and had a strong spring for the Blue Jays.

LHP Matthew Boyd, Tigers: The former Blue Jay hasn’t had a lot of fun pitching at Rogers Centre. He’s 0-3 with a 7.61 ERA, allowing 20 runs in 23.2 innings. But he’s a different pitcher now. After the All-Star break last year, Boyd ranked seventh in the American League with a 1.08 WHIP and 10th with an opponents’ batting average of .228.

Twitter @cmccosky