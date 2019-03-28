Toronto – Jordan Zimmermann probably had no idea about the history he was chasing Thursday. Probably wouldn’t have cared anyway.

But he was not only making a bid Thursday to become the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter on Opening Day. Indians Hall-of-Famer Bob Feller did that in 1940. Zimmermann was trying to one-up him.

Niko Goodrum greets Christin Stewart at home after Stewart's two-run home run in the 10th. (Photo: Frank Gunn, AP)

Zimmermann -- who was out of the game when rookie Christin Stewart cracked a two-run home run to the second deck in right field in the 10th inning, sending the Tigers to a 2-0 Opening Day win -- was perfect through 6.2 innings.

Using all four pitches, with no fastball exceeding 91 mph, he dispatched the first 20 Blue Jays hitters on just 60 pitches. And he was one strike away from taking perfection into the eighth.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 2, Blue Jays 0 (10)

But Teoscar Hernandez reached out on a slider off the plate and slapped a ground ball up the middle. Second baseman Josh Harrison made a diving stop going to his right. But he couldn’t get up quick enough and his throw from his knees was late.

Infield single.

Zimmermann finished the seventh and departed -- 70 pitches, one hit, no walks and four strikeouts. Tigers relievers Joe Jimenez and Victor Alcantara followed with scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

The problem for the Tigers, Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman was just as good. The Tigers, no-hit for the first five innings, mustered just two hits off him in seven innings.

They fared worse against the Blue Jays bullpen, if you can believe it. Joe Biagini struck out the side in the eighth. Ken Giles struck out the side in the ninth. Tigers hitters struck out 13 times, including seven straight from the end of the seventh through the ninth.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning Thursday. (Photo: Frank Gunn, AP)

But in the 10th, against right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson, Niko Goodrum led off with a double. Hudson got two quick strikes on Stewart. But the 0-2 pitch, some kind of hard slider or two-seam fastball at 89 mph, was in Stewart's thumper zone and he hit it with an exit velocity of 108.8 mph.

That left it up to Shane Greene, who closed it out with a clean 10th.

For an Opening Day game, though, there wasn’t much electricity in Rogers Centre – even before the pitchers took over. The opening ceremonies took nearly 40 minutes, seemingly draining the energy before a pitch was thrown.

Then, the first 34 hitters came to the plate in the first five innings and none produced a base hit. Stroman was the first to yield. With two outs in the sixth, Castellanos slapped one up the middle.

Stroman walked four, but two of those were erased on the bases. He struck out six and the only other hard-hit ball he allowed was a 400-foot fly out to the wall in center by Jordy Mercer in the third. Jeimer Candelario singled off him to lead off the seventh but went no further.

Stroman got Miguel Cabrera to hit three roll-over ground ball to the left side of the infield, one was turned into a double-play. The only time the Tigers had a runner in scoring position, Cabrera grounded out to third.

The Blue Jays have now lost eight straight home openers.

