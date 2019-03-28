Ignas Brazdeikis (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Michigan tackles Texas Tech on Thursday night in a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament. Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

WEST REGION

NO. 2 MICHIGAN vs. NO. 3 TEXAS TECH

Tip-off: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: Michigan 30-6; Texas Tech 28-6

Next up: Winner faces No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 4 Florida State in the Elite Eight.

