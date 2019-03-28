Michigan tackles Texas Tech on Thursday night in a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament. Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
WEST REGION
NO. 2 MICHIGAN vs. NO. 3 TEXAS TECH
Tip-off: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
TV/radio: CBS/950
Records: Michigan 30-6; Texas Tech 28-6
Next up: Winner faces No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 4 Florida State in the Elite Eight.
MORE COVERAGE
Niyo: Jordan Poole gets to 'show more,' gives Michigan a better shot
'Hard to guard': Michigan's Matthews has tall task facing Texas Tech star Culver
Michigan vs. Texas Tech: Who has the edge, plus James Hawkins' prediction
Texas Tech's Chris Beard: We modeled our program after Michigan
Patrick Beilein, John's son, lands first Division I head-coaching job at Niagara
Michigan basketball knows good defense, and Texas Tech has it in spades
