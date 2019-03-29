Toronto -- This is starting to feel like a modern adaptation of a Greek tragedy.

Tigers No. 3 prospect Franklin Perez has been shut down again. The team announced Friday the right-hander will miss four to six weeks with shoulder tendinitis -- a gut punch for both the player and the club.

Franklin Perez (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Perez, a power-armed, 21-year-old, right-handed pitcher, was the crown jewel for the Tigers when they traded Justin Verlander to the Astros on Aug. 31, 2017. The other two prospects they got back in that trade -- catcher Jake Rogers (Double-A) and center fielder Daz Cameron (Triple-A) are ascending quickly through the system, while a series of injuries keeps setting Perez back.

He was limited to seven appearances last season first with a right lat strain and then shoulder soreness. Still, he was invited to big-league camp this spring and came in bigger and stronger physically.

But again he was limited to one inning of Grapefruit League action because of a stomach illness and a spasm in his scapula.

But when he did throw, he impressed. He was drawing rave reviews last week from Tigers player development staffers for his work in minor-league games. His fastball was hitting 98 mph consistently and he was commanding his secondary pitches.

He was expected to begin the season in High-A Lakeland, but when the weather warmed, the hope was to move him quickly to Double-A Erie. Now with the shoulder barking again, that plan has been put on hold.

Tigers at Blue Jays

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. Saturday

TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

Scouting report:

RHP Aaron Sanchez, Blue Jays: After an All-Star season in 2016, Sanchez has battled injuries to his right index finger the last two seasons, which limited him to 28 starts. He had surgery last September and looked like him dominating self in 17.2 innings this spring.

RHP Spencer Turnbull, Tigers: Turnbull put himself on the Tigers’ radar with an impressive showing last September and followed it up with a lights-out spring. It’s not a coincidence that he ended up in the No. 3 spot in the rotation. His stuff – especially his power sinker – warranted it.

