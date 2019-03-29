Toronto Blue Jays' Billy McKinney celebrates scoring with teammate Justin Smoak against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning. (Photo: Mark Blinch, AP)

Toronto — It only takes one inning to ruin a night. Nobody knows that better than Tigers starter Matthew Boyd.

He was as good, no, as dominant, as he has ever been in four of his five innings Friday night. But one inning, the fourth, got away from him and it ended up being fatal, as the Blue Jays evened the season-opening series with a 6-0 win.

Boyd’s first pitch of the game was lashed off the wall in right-center field by Brandon Drury. It should have been a double, but both center fielder Mikie Mahtook and right fielder Nick Castellanos chased the ball to the wall.

Nobody was there to retrieve the carom and Drury sped into third base.

But Boyd was unfazed. Drury never advanced another base as Boyd struck out Randal Grichuk (swinging through a slider), Justin Smoak (whiffing at two nasty curveballs on a 3-1 and 3-2 count) and Teoscar Hernandez (on three pitches, the last a 92-mph fastball).

Through three innings, had seven strikeouts. At that point, he had posted 13 swings and misses. He would end up with 19 (eight each with the four-seamer and slider). Only twice in his 31 starts last season did Boyd register 13 swinging strikes.

He would retired the side in order in the fifth with two more strikeouts, giving him 10 in five innings. The triple by Drury was the only baserunner against Boyd in the first, second, third and fifth innings. He was brilliant.

But oh that fourth inning.

It started ominously with a five-pitch walk to Grichuk. Boyd then gave up a single to Smoak and an RBI single to Hernandez. That run snapped a run of 13 scoreless innings by the Blue Jays. The last time they started a season with a drought like that was 2004, when the Tigers shut them out for 12 straight innings.

Boyd seemed to regroup after the Hernandez hit. He struck out Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. and got Kevin Pillar to pop out to second on the first pitch.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0

It looked at that point like he was going to minimize the damage and escape the inning. Especially when Billy McKinney rolled over a 1-2 slider. But the ball rolled beyond Boyd toward the bag at second and there was no play to be made.

That loaded the bases for Freddy Galvis, who cleared them with a single to center that was turned into a Little League triple by a collection of Tigers misplays.

First Mahtook bobbled the ball in center and had a hard time picking it up off the turf. McKinney had stopped at third, but he broke for home after Mahtook booted it. Mahtook threw the ball to Josh Harrison who relayed it home too late.

Then catcher John Hicks threw to third, too late to get Galvis.

It ended up being a 34-pitch fourth inning for Boyd. His command, so precise the first three innings, eluded him just long enough to beat him. He fell behind six of the eight hitters. After throwing just 10 balls outside the strike zone in the first three inning, he threw 15 balls in the fourth.

Four strong innings blighted by one bad one.

But the Tigers margin for error was slim, anyway. For seven innings, Trenton and Eastern Michigan University’s Matt Shoemaker stymied the Tigers hitters. He allowed two hits, both to Castellanos — a double and triple – and struck out seven.

The Tigers have struck out 24 times in two games.

Castellanos tripled with one out in the sixth, but he erased himself from the bases. Miguel Cabrera hit a hard ground ball directly at third baseman Drury. Castellanos, with the Tigers down by four runs, broke for home and was out in a three-throw rundown.

The Blue Jays tacked on two more off Blaine Hardy in the seventh, but again, the Tigers’ defense didn’t help matters. Galvis led off with a ground ball that skipped past Cabrera.

Cabrera had made a sterling defensive play to end the fifth. He had to leave his feet to snare an errant throw from third baseman Jeimer Candelario. He caught it and while still on the ground, spun his body around and tagged the base with his glove.

The Galvis grounder was ruled a single. Hardy walked No. 9 hitter Luke Maile and then with two outs gave up a two-run single to Smoak.

Tigers Rule 5 draftee Reed Garrett made his major league debut, throwing a clean eighth inning. He also posted his first big-league strikeout, getting Pillar.

